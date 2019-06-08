Trapshooting
Sherm Cowan Memorial Marathon
at Billings Trap Club
Champion: Jeff Gates, Roundup, 481
Class A: Doug Wilson, Billings, 472
Class B: Joe Johnson, Medicine Lake, 468
Golf
Friday Morning Ladies
Point Par: 18 holes, Vicki Hicks 6. 9 holes, Darlene Rector 5, Carolyn Campbell 4.
Flags: Jo Pates, Vicki Hicks, Kee Dunning.
Basketball
9th annual "Battle In The Bay" 3-on-3
The competition is set for Saturday, July 6 in Ronan. Teams can register before June 25 online at Missionvalley3on3.com or by mail at PO Box 91, Ronan, Montana, 59864. There will be special events, including a free-throw shooting contest, 3-point shooting and a dunk contest on 6-, 7-, 8- and 9-foot baskets.
