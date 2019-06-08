Trapshooting

Sherm Cowan Memorial Marathon

at Billings Trap Club

Champion: Jeff Gates, Roundup, 481

Class A: Doug Wilson, Billings, 472

Class B: Joe Johnson, Medicine Lake, 468

Golf

Friday Morning Ladies

Point Par: 18 holes, Vicki Hicks 6. 9 holes, Darlene Rector 5, Carolyn Campbell 4.

Flags: Jo Pates, Vicki Hicks, Kee Dunning.

Basketball

9th annual "Battle In The Bay" 3-on-3

The competition is set for Saturday, July 6 in Ronan. Teams can register before June 25 online at Missionvalley3on3.com or by mail at PO Box 91, Ronan, Montana, 59864. There will be special events, including a free-throw shooting contest, 3-point shooting and a dunk contest on 6-, 7-, 8- and 9-foot baskets.

