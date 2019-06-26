Lake Hills

Orange Ball Plus One 

First Place (tie): Dan Carroll, Tim Elwein, Paul McLean, Dave Williams; Tony Nave, Mike Joyce, Jack Wahl

Second Place: Larry Brensdal, Terry Dukart, Marv Jochems, Tom Willis

Third Place: Darryl Helmer, Milt Strong, Howard Sumner, Cobey Theade

Flags: 1, Ron Burke; 7, Pat Petrino; 8,

