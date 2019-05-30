Golf
Eaglerock
Men's Fun Night
Chapman skins: Dwite Weagle/Joe Sheridan, holes 7 and 8; Dane Martinson/Jake Mader, hole 8.
Lake Hills
Flag prizes: front nine, 1, Mary Hankins; 2, Janell Keeling; 3, Rachel Boespflug; 4, Jill Quade; 5, Lisa Forsberg; 6, Sue Sumner; 7, Sandi Nave; 8, Carla Jones; 9, Traci Hirsch.
Low gross: Lisa Forsberg 40. Low net: Sharon Tietema 32.
Senior Golf League
Home and Home 2
Low Net 18-Hole Tournament: 1, Butch Clapper (Lake Hills)/Chuck Plum (Pryor Creek)/Roy Schmidt (Eaglerock); 2, Dick Allran (PC)/Gary Doll (LH)/Pat Joyce (LH)/Al Krum (ER); 3, Robert Foote (ER)/Riley Goggins (PC)/Jim Keeling (LH)/Fred Button (PC); 4, John Lafko (LH)/Chuck Morgan (ER)/Dave Scott (PC)/Howard Sumner (LH).
Low gross: Al Krum (ER). Low net: John Lafko (LH).
Flag prizes: 3, Al Krum (ER); 6, Jack Wahl (LH); 8, Mark Hansen (LH); 12, Robert Foote (ER); hole NA, Dave Williams (LH); 18, Doug Johnson (PC).
Pryor Creek
Ladies League
Flags: 10, Mandy Hurr; 11, Irene Kawane; 12, Sandy Wilson; 13, Irene Kawne; 14, Lavon Ashworth; 15, Amy Adams; 16, Lavon Ashworth; 17, Glena Lockman; 18, Judy Shelhamer.
Par 3
Seniors scramble: 1, Max Erickson/Bart Rice/John Palagyi/Ed Steffans 51; T2, Pete Buford/Dick Wesnick/Walt Davidson/Gary Amundson 52; Roger Ditto/C.J. Lockwood/Jerry Narum/Bob Diewart 52.
Flags: 2, Roger Ditto; 6, Charles Paris; 11, Gary Amundson; 16, Ron Carstens.
Hilands
Men's day flags: 3/12, C.W. Lo; 5/14, Mark Hunt; 6/15, Doug Osborne; 9/18, Kevin Sullivan.
Laurel
Thursday Night Men's League
Schamble
Low net team: John Galt/Jay Galt 64.
Team sweeps (4 points): Rob Venneman/Curt Wheeler; Tony Golden/Mike Bergman; Brad Cayko/Brandon Hatveldt; Greg Glassing/Todd Meling; John Reed/Jimmy Carlson (3.5); Andrew Davis/Mark Broyles (3.5).
Softball
Big Sky Hitters Softball Camp
The Big Sky Hitters Softball Camp for players in grades 3 through 9 will be held June 3-6 at the 10th and Central field park. The registration fee is $50 and players can sign up before the camp starts on the first day. The camp will run from noon to 3 p.m. each day. For information, contact Billings Senior softball coach Lisa Shulund at 406-652-9430 or to download a registration form go to http://ladybroncsoftball.weebly.com.
Wrestling
Locomotive Wrestling Camp of Champs
The Locomotive Wrestling Camp of Champs is June 19-21 at the Laurel High School "Depot."
The camp is for those in grades 5-12 and campers should register as the grade they will be enrolled in this fall. Younger ages are welcome but basic skills are recommended.
The cost is $50 per individual with a family rate of $45 per individual. Register by June 4 in order to ensure a T-shirt at camp. On-site registration is at 9:45 a.m. on June 19.
Featured clinicians are Iowa State wrestlers Jarrett Degen and Charlie Klepps. Degen was an NCAA All-American with a seventh-place finish at 149 pounds this year. Degen was a four-time State A champion at Belgrade. Klepps was a four-time State AA champion at Billings Senior.
For information, contact Laurel wrestling coach Ted Hill at 628-4098 or ted_hill@laurel.k12.mt.us.
Montana Western hosting camps
University of Montana Western is hosting a number of camps during the summer 2019 including basketball, football, cross country and volleyball.
The Bulldog Hoop Camp is open to any boy entering grades 4-12 in the fall. Campers may register individually or campers from the same school may register as a team (five or more players) and will receive a $25 discount per player. Check in is June 5, after 6 p.m. Each team plays league games throughout the week. For information, contact UM Western men's basketball coach Mike Larsen at 406-683-7341 or michael.larsen1@umwestern.edu .
The Bulldog Hoop Camp is open to any girl entering grades 4-12 in the fall. Campers may register individually or campers from the same school may register as a team (five or more players) and will receive a $25 discount per player. Each team plays league games throughout the week. For information, contact UM Western women's basketball coach Lindsay Woolley at 406-683-7317 lindsay.woolley@umwestern.edu .
The UMW Football Camp is open to any football player going into their first year of high school up to players entering their senior season. For information, contact UM Western football coach Ryan Nourse at 406-683-7421 or ryan.nourse@umwestern.edu .
The cross country camp will be focused on getting outside and running. Other activities will include low ropes courses, folf, goal setting, and guest speakers. For information, contact UM Western cross country coach Dylan Zitzer at 406-925-0767 or dylan.zitzer@umwestern.edu .
The Bulldog Volleyball Camp is open to girls entering grades 7-12 in the fall. Team camp is open to any high school varsity or JV programs. The individual camp is open to players of all skill levels. Each session will focus on the fundamentals and technical skills at each position. There will be six-on-six play opportunities throughout the duration of the camp. The team camp is designed to give high school varsity and JV teams an opportunity to play and work together prior to the high school season. This camp will operate in tournament format, allowing each team to play as many games as possible in the two days. For information, contact UMW volleyball Coach Katie Lovett at katherine.lovett@umwestern.edu .
