Big Sky State Games
Action shooting
Female Junior Action .22 Rifle RFRI: Ashlyn Boespflug
Male Junior Action .22 Rifle RFRI: Wolfgang Sandridge
Men (17+) Action .22 Rifle RFRI: Shane Scott; David Punt; Andrew Lauckner
Super Senior Action .22 Rifle RFRI: Frank Stevens
Women (17+) Action .22 Rifle RFRI: Susan Tracy
Men (17+) Action Pistol OS: Andrew Lauckner; David Punt; Jacob Boespflug
Super Senior Action Pistol OS: Frank Stevens
Women (17+) Action Pistol OS: Susan Tracy
Male Junior Action Pistol RFPI: Wolfgang Sandridge
Super Senior Action Pistol RFRI: Frank Stevens
Women (17+) Action Pistol RFRI: Susan Tracy
Golf
Hole in One
Curt Wheeler aced the 157-yard 17th hole at Laurel Golf Club during his round at the Montana State Seniors Golf Tournament. He used a 7-iron. Witnesses were Bill Chupp, Russ Cravens, and George Zorzakis.
Tim Strong at 167 yards shot an ace using the 7 iron on the 12th hole at the Exchange City PAR Three. Witnesses were Scott Strong, Craig Eggum, and Paul Knutson.
Par 3
6:00 League
Flight A: Gross, Chase Milliron 29. Net, Scott Strong 22.
Flight B: Gross, Matt Mutchler 33. Net, Tim Strong 23.
Flight C: Gross, Graham Nicolas, Nate Frank 35. Net, Cam Erb 21.
Flight D: Gross, Vinny Bianco 37. Net, Brian Grice 28.
Flags: 10 Erb, 11 Mutchler, 12 Milliron, 13 Erb, 14 Milliron, 15 Frank, 16 Bianco, 17 Wade Schwindt, 18 Chris Larson.
Ladies Low Gross Low Net
Flight 1: Gross, Lisa Forsberg 55, Joey Gordon 64, Nancy Schieno 66. Net, Judy Hugelen 50, Juli Peden, Bette Reiser 54, Diane Cochran 54.
Flight 2: Gross, Linda Crowell-Berry 71, Joyce Pulley 75, Karen Smith 77. Net, Alicia Lee 53, Sharon Olsen 54, Billie Krenzler 57.
Flight 3: Jeanette Bejot 79, Cheryl Brown 80, Jean Nilson 81. Net, Shirley Hamby 49, Joyce Norris 52, Barb Herda 53.
Flight 4: Gross, Carolyn Collis 79, Lori Dolan 85, Lynn Redman 85, Liz Greteman 89. Net, Sharon Feeley 46, Barb McGregor 49, Sherry Fields 55.
Pryor Creek
3 Net Scores
Top Teams: Bob Ostermeyer/Cliff Schell/Jim Casper/Harvey Susott, 191; Chuck Plum/Mike Pickett/Blaine Parington/Ken Rauch, 193; Cliff Pickens/Walt Smith/Don Charpenter/Scott Armstrong, 193; Ned Johnerson/Gordon Kramheuer/Bruce Root/Jim Blakeley, 194; Terry Mohn/Kim Carlson/Cliff Frank/Al Pehlen/Cliff Amundson, 196; Steve Stabler/Jim Torske/Larry Tacopini/Bill Wagner, 196; John Felicioni/Keith Beartusk/Randy Perry/John Ducurwachter, 198.
Flags: 3 Dave Scott, 4 Tom Romine, 6 Schell, 8 Perry, 12 Bob Wilson, 17 Torske, 18 Clay Schartz.
Hilands
Tuesday Fun Night Schamble
Top Teams: Jeff Gruizenga/Dennis Roberts/Jake Korell/Jeff Kanning, 25.75; (Tie) Ryan Truscott/Bob Blackford/Chet Birkland/Greg Wood, 25.75; Todd Torbert/C.W. Low/Meredith Reiter, 27.75.
Yegen
Ladies Tuesday Night League
Flags: 11 Heather Biggerstaff, 12 Jamie Hoelle, 13 Jan Pursell, 14 Biggerstaff, 15 Jan Haider, 16 Mona Bailey, 17 Liz Gage, 18 Haider.
Eaglerock
Ladies Night Out
Flags: 10 Jodi Gilligan, 11 Nancy Davies, 12 Leigh Gipe, 13 Angela Pedersen, 14 Jessica Peppers, 15 Sandy Smollack, 16 Judy Steward, 17 Serina Joyce, Zona MacIntyre.
Fewest Putts: 8 Darcy Wright, 11(tie) Jodie Gilligan, Bobbie Tyran, Pedersen.
MPE Motor Power Schamble
Top Team: Layne Martin/Tanner Smith/Trent Smith/Dave Reed 59.
Flags: 1 Kevin Corrigan, 2 Tony Smith, 3 Sophia Sievertsen, 4 Brian Sunwall, 5 Tanner Smith, 6 Kelly Pleas, 7 Tanner Smith, 8 Nate Lee, 9 Greg Woods, 10 Mike Nelson, 11 Rick Bellew, 12 Dean Welsh, 13 Tanner Smith, 14 Dave Reed, 15 Mark Bagnell, 16 Kevin Corrigan, 17 Rick Bellew, 18 Brian Sunwall.
Laurel
Ladies Wednesday Night League
Team Game: Dee Baxter/Therese Dickey/Linda Frickle/Jennie Waggoner 3; Lisa Reimer/Jeri Heard/Karen Maddaus/Sue Matson 2; Sharon Russell/Tracey Michael/Diane Clancy/Pam Waddell 1.
Team Points: Gloria Wester/Linda Harris 4; Barb McLeod/Cathy Repnak 3; Jeanne Masterson/Cori Lafever 3; Matson/Maddaus 2.5; Clancy/Waddell 2.5; Dickey/Baxter 2; Frickel/Waggonner 2.
Yellowstone PGA Pro Am
Cottonwood Hills
Regular Pro: Luke Harrison 69, Ted Babcock 70, Eddie Kavran 71.
Pro Am Team: Scott Kremmel/Bev Piette/Tiffany Young/Sue Koslofsky 124, Jim Halberg/Cathy Grace/Sandy Sward/Victoria Enger 128, Luke Harrison/Bobby Bear/Kandi Davis/Nancy Gerlach 129, Ted Babcock/Teresa Diercks/Diane Allen/Ashley Willett 129, Eddie Kavran/Dori Bruursema/Jo Pates/Candic Godfrey 129.
Amateur Sweeps
Flight 1: Gross, Susan Haskins 76/Cathy Grace 82. Net, Nancy Berg 67/Dori Buursema 68/Tracy Reiter 68.
Flight 2: Gross, Laura Turner 91/Nancy Gerlach 92. Net, Bev Piette 66/Tiffany Young 71/Joy Staker 71.
Flight 3: Gross, JoHanna Eekhoff 99/Victoria Enger 101. Net, Sue Koslofsky 62/Shelley Vance 70.
