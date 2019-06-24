Arm wrestling

Little Big Horn Days Tournament, Hardin

Women's right: 144+: 1st, Bergundi Grosulak, 2nd, Lanea Hope, 3rd, Bobbi Higgins

Men's Novice Right: 198: 1st, Josh McGoven, 2nd, Chance Conley, 3rd, Nathan Enick Jr.; 243+: 1st, Chase Molina, 2nd, Robin Jonis, 3rd, Tim Swank

Men's Right: 176: 1st, Devin Bair, 2nd, Jake Houston; 198: 1st, Dan Grosulak, 2nd, Hunter Braaton, 3rd, John Huskey; 243+: 1st, Chuck Young, 2nd, Ben Brooks, 3rd, John Grosulak

Masters: 198: 1st, Jim Wright, 2nd, Paul Green, 3rd, Steve Ventling

Women's Left: 144+: 1st, Lanea Hope, 2nd, Bergundi Grosulak

Men's Left: 176: 1st, Devin Bair, 2nd, Jake Houston, 3rd, Hunter Braaton; 198: 1st, Dan Grosulak, 2nd, Tony Hope, 3rd, John Huskey; 243+: 1st, Chuck Young, 2nd, John Grosulak, 3rd, Ben Brooks

Masters: 198: 1st, John Huskey, 2nd, Jim Wright

Overall: Right: Lanea Hope; Left: Bergundi Grosulak

