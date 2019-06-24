Arm wrestling
Little Big Horn Days Tournament, Hardin
Women's right: 144+: 1st, Bergundi Grosulak, 2nd, Lanea Hope, 3rd, Bobbi Higgins
Men's Novice Right: 198: 1st, Josh McGoven, 2nd, Chance Conley, 3rd, Nathan Enick Jr.; 243+: 1st, Chase Molina, 2nd, Robin Jonis, 3rd, Tim Swank
Men's Right: 176: 1st, Devin Bair, 2nd, Jake Houston; 198: 1st, Dan Grosulak, 2nd, Hunter Braaton, 3rd, John Huskey; 243+: 1st, Chuck Young, 2nd, Ben Brooks, 3rd, John Grosulak
Masters: 198: 1st, Jim Wright, 2nd, Paul Green, 3rd, Steve Ventling
Women's Left: 144+: 1st, Lanea Hope, 2nd, Bergundi Grosulak
Men's Left: 176: 1st, Devin Bair, 2nd, Jake Houston, 3rd, Hunter Braaton; 198: 1st, Dan Grosulak, 2nd, Tony Hope, 3rd, John Huskey; 243+: 1st, Chuck Young, 2nd, John Grosulak, 3rd, Ben Brooks
Masters: 198: 1st, John Huskey, 2nd, Jim Wright
Overall: Right: Lanea Hope; Left: Bergundi Grosulak
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.