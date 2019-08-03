Golf
Holes-In-One
Roy Esko aced the 142-yard, No. 2 hole using 9-iron at Pryor Creek. The shot was witnessed by Kathy Esko, Gary Schlachter and Lindsay Bogen.
Al Morris aced the 124-yard, No. 9 hole using a 7-iron at Par 3.
Kandi Boyer notched an ace on the 146-yard, No. 6 hole on the John Walker Course at Pryor Creek. Witnesses: Bonnie Askin, Todd Askin and Brett Boyer.
Par 3
Attention junior golfers ages 7 to 14. Magic City Optimist Tristars will be holding a skills challenge for junior golfers. The contest consisting of putting, pitching and driving will be held Wednesday, August 2019 at 11:30am. Any further questions please call the sponsor, Magic City Optimist Tristar.
Laurel
Stillwater Mine Scramble
Top teams: Dusty Devries/Damien Smith/Craig Bartholomew/Brian Parkins/Mark Stephens/Todd Sherman, 56; Andrew Moorehead/Jamie Weeks/Logan Connoly/Shaun Boyce/Josh Beggs/Jeff Gratwohl, 59 (Won playoff); Luke Hamel/Rich Lynde/Levi Lynde/Elton Chorney/Chance Stephens/Chris Schneider, 59.
Hilands
54th Annual Hilands Fling
Flight A: Cote Mangel/Tony Fisher, 61; Ryan Venable/Bill Schwarzkoph, 66; Rusty Gackle/Tanner Berg, 66; Ryan Truscott/Frank Costello, 66.
Flight B: Tim Hein/Cliff Oppegaard, 61; Scott Twito/Andrew Sandquist, 63; Hudson Hagstrom/Jake Hedge, 65; Kevin Sullivan/Rob Venneman, 65.
Flight C: Randy Point/Perry Fetsch, 64; Bill Mills/Josh Hedge, 65; Eric Mueller/Tim Kienitz, 66; Scott Godfrey/Barry Hohnston, 67.
Flight D: Mike Wittmeyer/Mark Johnson, 65; Chris Klein/Sean Ryan, 65; Jim Espy/Hugh Espy, 67; Randy Bentley/Brandon Bentley, 68.
Flight E: John Tripp/Dewey Roberts, 60; Brandon Wegner/David Mutch, 60; Matt Robertson/Kevin Kraft, 67; Jake Eaton/Austin Knudsen, 68.
Yellowstone
Ladies Memeber Memeber Schamble
Overall Champions: Alexis Hightower/Amanda Johnson, 62.
Overall Runnerup: Liz Halverson/Sheila Sharkey, 63.
Lahinch Flight: Randi Ellis/Kathie Dugger, 70 (Tie); Karen Rutherford/Missy Wentz, 70.
Tralee Flight: Karen Stensrud/Pier Brewer, 64; Mona Clark/Robin Manning, 66.
Ballybunion: Karen Hayes/Cathy Bauwens, 67; Jennifer Andrus/Judy Kastrop, 68 (Tie); Bonnie Kellison/Jennie Typanski, 68.
Lake Hills
Ladies Invitational
Flight 1: Gross, Laura Wilson, 78; Sue Matson, 81. Net, Laura Turner, 63; Michele Geer, 67; Jennie Waggoner, 68.
Flight 2: Gross, Cheryl Sandbak, 86; Patty Cooper, 91. Net, Candice Godfrey, 69; Nancy Metzger, 70; Jami McNea, 72; Marge Simpson, 72.
Flight 3: Gross, Renae Pulver, 93; Traci Hirsch, 94. Net, Bonnie Wuetzke, 68; Jennie Typanski, 72; Bonnie Haman, 74; Pam Kaufman, 75.
Flight 4: Gross, Marcia Hafner, 91; Linda Clawson, 98. Net, Donna Timmerman, 65; Donna Newell, 67; Alicia Lee, 68; Linda Frickel, 74.
Flight 5: Gross, Iris Hart, 103; Mary Sue Engel, 105. Met, Bette Reiser, 72; Glena Lockman, 74; Janice Pursell, 74; Kathleen Bradshaw, 83.
Flight 6: Gross, Sue Sumner, 102; Peggy Mueller, 107. Net, Patty Fleming, 69; Mary Johnson, 74; Karen Hayes, 75; Janet Cook, 75.
