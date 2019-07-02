Little League All-Stars

Senior Baseball District Championship (best 2 out of 3): Burlington Central-Big Sky-Laurel 15, Lockwood-Heights-Huntley Project 0; BC/BS/LA 22, LK/HTS/PROJ 7

Junior Baseball Round Robin: Burlington Central 10, Boulder-Arrowhead-Big Sky 4; Lockwood-Project-Riverside 10, Laurel-Granite Peak 6; Boulder-Arrowhead-Big Sky 15, Lockwood-Project-Riverside 14; Burlington Central 9, Laurel-Granite Peak 2

9-10 Majors Baseball Round Robin: Boulder-Arrowhead 7, Big Sky 4; Burlington Central 7, Lockwood-Project 3

10-11 Majors Baseball Round Robin: Heights-Riverside 8, Boulder-Arrowhead 2

11-12 Majors Baseball Round Robin: Boulder-Arrowhead 11, Big Sky 1; Burlington Central-Riverside 3, Laurel-Granite Peak 2

Golf

Hole-In-One

Terry Bentz aced the 141-yard, 14th hole at Par 3 using an 8-iron. Witnesses were Jill Bentz, Mikele Stockton and Michele Stockton.

Lake Hills

Tuesday Ladies flags: 10, Bobbie Tryan; 13, Bette Reiser; 14, Becky Stabio; 17, Laura Wilson; 18 Sandi Nave. Low Putts: Laura Wilson

Hilands

Tuesday Fun Night: 1, Jeff Gruizenga/Cote Mangel/Jake Korell/Dwight Mackay 62; 2, Scott Twito/Roy Brown/Jerry Hanson/Meredith Reiter 64; 3, Bart Erickson/Chet Birkeland/C.W. Lo/Beau Picard 66

Eaglerock

Ladies Night Out

Flags: 10, Leigh Gipe; 11, Bobbie Tryan; 12, Darcy Wright; 13, Pat Pitt; 14, Tina Lynch; 15, Leigh Gipe; 16, Darcy Wright; 17, Angela Pedersen; 18, Maggie Vralsted

Seniors, 3-nets: Dale Mack, Joe Barbero, Don Charpentier, Ralph Blee 184 (won playoff); Dan Tryan, Chuck Morgan, Jim Keeling, Pat Joyce 184; Ed Barry, Dale Nagel, Will Mucklevane, Dan Dinardi 185; Jim Weidman, Terry Laughery, Fred Button, Glen Fitchner 189. Flags -- 3, Roger Ditton; 6, Louis Diaz; 9, Chuck Morgan; 11, Ken Lanning; 15, Parris Atherton; 18, John Witner.

Yegen

Men's Association flags: 1A, Charlie Highsmith; 1B, Michael Thomas; 2, Steve Unsworth; 3, John Rogge; 4, Steve Niles; 5, Mike Nitschke; 6, John Rogge; 7, Kenny Nicholson; 8, Kenny Nicholson; 9, Dennis Ahlgren; 10, Dan Schwarz; 11, Mike Bertram; 12, Russ McClellan; 13, Zach Brehm; 14, Daryl May; 15, Mitch Peterson; 16, Greg Chavez; 17, Daryl May; 18A, Jason Perfitt; 18B, Mel Paz. Low gross, front nine -- Mike Nitschke 34, Kenny Nicholson 34. Low gross, back nine -- Zach Brehm 35, Greg Chavez 35, Jason Perfitt 34. Low net, front nine -- John Rogge 28. Low net, back nine, Barry Mettler 27.

Ladies Morning League: Gross -- Sharlene Loendorf, Nancy Willkom, Joyce Norris, Marge Myhra 38. Net -- No Ausk, Beverly Butorac, Barb Junilla 32.9; Judy Hugelen, Loretta Doll, Brenda Kirby, Debbie Brace 33.3.

Night Ladies League flags: 1, Lia Keller; 2, Jen Duval; 3, Heather Biggerstaff; 4, Michele Geer; 5, Ginger Strand; 6, Nancy Harris; 7, Mary Harris; 8, Mary Harris; 9, Kathy Kuch

