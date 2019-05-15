Basketball
Senior High Boys Camp
The Senior High Boys Basketball Camp will be held June 10-13 for grades 1-12 as of the fall of 2019. The camp for grades 1-7 runs from 8 to 11 a.m. with grades 8-12 going from 1 to 4 p.m. For information, contact Drew Haws at hawsd@billingsschools.org.
Golf
Yellowstone
Seniors: Fred Kazmierski-Pat Nau-Phil Griffin 59, Steve Duganz-Todd Baugh-Jay Atwwell 60.
Laurel
Seniors: Don Hackmann-Rick Blaskovich-Tom Maurer-Bill Huyser 113, Jim Ouren-Denny Marek-Mike Reiter-Dick McQueen 114, Bill Tiefenthaler-James Fust-Pat O'Connor-Duane Behm 115.
Flags: 6 Don Hackmann, 8 Tom Buller.
Yegen
Seniors: Bob Turnquist-Wade Freiboth-Dave Pope-Bob Peterson 105, Gary Good-Wes Stahl-Ted Rist-Neal Nash 110, Dave Boynton-Ron Syens-Roy Schmidt-George Riddle 110, Lane Snyder-Rico Brennan-Ralph Snodgrass-Harvey Tripple 111, Dean Wright-Joe Barbedo-Brian Raey-Michael Jennings 111.
Flags: 1 Mike Swope, 4 Greg Branstetter, 9 Bob Turnquist, 11 Wally Holter, 16 Russ Brown, 18 Bill Twilling.
Lake Hills
Seniors: (tie) Jim Berg-Butch Clapper-Mike Joyce-Milt Strong & Robert Marshall-Mick Phillips-Mike Sullivan-Bruce Mueller (Tie) Ralph Blee-Mark Hansen-Del Hayter-Dale Nagel; John Alberta-Bob Frank-Jim Keeling-Jake Ketterling; Jim Brown-Gary Doll-John Hamby-Pat Petrino; Bob Fedje-Paul Mock-Bob Nisbet-Rick Stabio
Flags: Long putt: 1 Bob Frank, Closest to the pin in 3: 2 Gary Doll, Closest to the pin in 2: 7 John Beck, Long putt: 9 Kent Burgess
Pryor Creek
AC/BD Scramble: Martin Rustad-Dave Scott-Bryce Rustad-Wiley Taylor 145; Mike Pickett-Randy Perry-Bob Hasan-Ron Lassiter 146; Bob Oostermeyer-Jim Capser-Walter Smith-Jim Lee-Scott Armstrong 149; Keith Beartusk-Max Erickson-Gerry Bittner-Ray Corcoran 150; Dave Malek-John Scott-Rick Hobbs-Harvey Susott 151; Sonny Westernman-Rick Ward-Blaine Purington-Mark Redding 151.
Flags: Doug Wilson, Tom Corbin, Riley Goggins, Dick Jonasen, Jim Moody, Bruce Rustad, Doug Wilson
Hilands
Seniors: Jim Anderson-Larry Larson-Bill Mills-Jake Korell 60; John Tripp-Dale Owen-Jerry Hanson-Dwight Mackay 60; Mike Hansen-Chet Birkeland-Jim Koessler-David Prewitt 60
Ladies: Low Gross: Candice Godfrey 95; Low Net: Carolyn Campbell 80
Flags: 4 Stacy Steflug, 8 Carolyn Campbell, 9 Candice Godfrey
Par 3
Ladies: Low gross: Lisa Forsberg/Joey Gordan 131; Joyce Amos/Ginny Simpson 144; Susan Johnson/Penny Sipes 147; Corrine Grimm/Donna Timmerman 148; Gina Zielstra/Judy Hugelen 149. Low net: Michelle Zawada/Barb McGregor 100; Donna Lance/Donna Sipes 102; Nikki Rogers/Liz Greteman 103; Sherry Fields/Alice Stenglein 104; Marlene Wagner/Joyce Pulley 105.
Eaglerock
Ladies, flags: 1 Sarina Joyce; 2 Leigh Gipe; 3 Corina Lange; 4 Sharon Dickhaut; 5 Amy Adams; 7 Bobbie Tryan; 8 Sandy Wilson; 9 Carol Cusson.
Fewest putts: Barb Kosovich 8; Bobbie Tryan 9; Sandy Wilson 11; Lenita Martinson 11.
Men's fun night: Kevin Reinschmidt-Todd Preston No. 3, Bryan Compton-Will Wells No. 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.