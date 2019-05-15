Basketball

Senior High Boys Camp

The Senior High Boys Basketball Camp will be held June 10-13 for grades 1-12 as of the fall of 2019. The camp for grades 1-7 runs from 8 to 11 a.m. with grades 8-12 going from 1 to 4 p.m. For information, contact Drew Haws at hawsd@billingsschools.org.

Golf

Yellowstone

Seniors: Fred Kazmierski-Pat Nau-Phil Griffin 59, Steve Duganz-Todd Baugh-Jay Atwwell 60.

Laurel

Seniors: Don Hackmann-Rick Blaskovich-Tom Maurer-Bill Huyser 113, Jim Ouren-Denny Marek-Mike Reiter-Dick McQueen 114, Bill Tiefenthaler-James Fust-Pat O'Connor-Duane Behm 115.

Flags: 6 Don Hackmann, 8 Tom Buller.

Yegen

Seniors: Bob Turnquist-Wade Freiboth-Dave Pope-Bob Peterson 105, Gary Good-Wes Stahl-Ted Rist-Neal Nash 110, Dave Boynton-Ron Syens-Roy Schmidt-George Riddle 110, Lane Snyder-Rico Brennan-Ralph Snodgrass-Harvey Tripple 111, Dean Wright-Joe Barbedo-Brian Raey-Michael Jennings 111.

Flags: 1 Mike Swope, 4 Greg Branstetter, 9 Bob Turnquist, 11 Wally Holter, 16 Russ Brown, 18 Bill Twilling.

Lake Hills

Seniors: (tie) Jim Berg-Butch Clapper-Mike Joyce-Milt Strong & Robert Marshall-Mick Phillips-Mike Sullivan-Bruce Mueller (Tie) Ralph Blee-Mark Hansen-Del Hayter-Dale Nagel; John Alberta-Bob Frank-Jim Keeling-Jake Ketterling; Jim Brown-Gary Doll-John Hamby-Pat Petrino; Bob Fedje-Paul Mock-Bob Nisbet-Rick Stabio

Flags: Long putt: 1 Bob Frank, Closest to the pin in 3: 2 Gary Doll, Closest to the pin in 2: 7 John Beck, Long putt: 9 Kent Burgess

Pryor Creek

AC/BD Scramble: Martin Rustad-Dave Scott-Bryce Rustad-Wiley Taylor 145; Mike Pickett-Randy Perry-Bob Hasan-Ron Lassiter 146; Bob Oostermeyer-Jim Capser-Walter Smith-Jim Lee-Scott Armstrong 149; Keith Beartusk-Max Erickson-Gerry Bittner-Ray Corcoran 150; Dave Malek-John Scott-Rick Hobbs-Harvey Susott 151; Sonny Westernman-Rick Ward-Blaine Purington-Mark Redding 151.

Flags: Doug Wilson, Tom Corbin, Riley Goggins, Dick Jonasen, Jim Moody, Bruce Rustad, Doug Wilson

Hilands

Seniors: Jim Anderson-Larry Larson-Bill Mills-Jake Korell 60; John Tripp-Dale Owen-Jerry Hanson-Dwight Mackay 60; Mike Hansen-Chet Birkeland-Jim Koessler-David Prewitt 60

Ladies: Low Gross: Candice Godfrey 95; Low Net: Carolyn Campbell 80

Flags: 4 Stacy Steflug, 8 Carolyn Campbell, 9 Candice Godfrey

Par 3

Ladies: Low gross: Lisa Forsberg/Joey Gordan 131; Joyce Amos/Ginny Simpson 144; Susan Johnson/Penny Sipes 147; Corrine Grimm/Donna Timmerman 148; Gina Zielstra/Judy Hugelen 149. Low net: Michelle Zawada/Barb McGregor 100; Donna Lance/Donna Sipes 102; Nikki Rogers/Liz Greteman 103; Sherry Fields/Alice Stenglein 104; Marlene Wagner/Joyce Pulley 105.

Eaglerock

Ladies, flags: 1 Sarina Joyce; 2 Leigh Gipe; 3 Corina Lange; 4 Sharon Dickhaut; 5 Amy Adams; 7 Bobbie Tryan; 8 Sandy Wilson; 9 Carol Cusson.

Fewest putts: Barb Kosovich 8; Bobbie Tryan 9; Sandy Wilson 11; Lenita Martinson 11.

Men's fun night: Kevin Reinschmidt-Todd Preston No. 3, Bryan Compton-Will Wells No. 5.

