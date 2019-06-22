Basketball

Frank McCarthy camp

SHERIDAN, Wyo. — The Frank McCarthy basketball camp, for boys and girls in grades K through 8, will be July 8-11 at the Sheridan County YMCA.

The camp will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. each day. The cost is $100 per participant.

For information, contact McCarthy at 307-752-1103.

Baseball

Little League Tournament of Champions 

9-10 Majors Baseball Championship: Ballard Petroleum (Boulder-Arrowhead) 9, Huntley Project 1

11-12 Majors Baseball Championship: H2 Lawn and Snow (Boulder-Arrowhead) 6, Best Friends Animal Hospital (Heights) 0

Junior Baseball Championship: Hardin 3, EPC (Burlington Central) 2

Senior Baseball Championship: Laurel/Granite Peak 8, Burlington Central/Riverside 7

Golf

Laurel

Jamboree (Saturday Best Ball)

Flight 1: Jim Hawbaker & Tom Zimmer 63; Jimmy Carlson & Chase Little 63; Kyle Thelen & Tyler Crennen 63; Mark Hutchinson & Marcus Drange 63; Ben Southworth & Justin Arney 64; Eric Holden & Matt Desin 65; Todd Krumm & Brad Fox 66; Shawn Hackmann & Stephen Martens 66; Gerry Fagen & Jared Fagen 66.

Flight 2: Jay Edwards & Eric Edwards 61; Brandon Hatveldt & Maury Nielson 62; Tim Keating & Dave Eames 63; Brent McNeil & Jim Reiter 65; Tom Kastelitz & Rich Lynde 66; Carl Ryan & Rick Smith 66; Rob Venneman & Tim Hergett 67; Ken Kallem & Al Halter 67; Mike Fauth & Rod Kastelitz 67; Tom Gruel & Shane Dugger 67; Brian Hafner & Dan Reager 67; Ryan Johnson & Shawn Sloan 67.

Flight 3: Brandin Mills & Kyle Armstrong 64; Ron Naber & Pat McMullen 65; Dave Debock & Mike Bohlman 66; Bryan Glassing & Jon Glassing 67; Shane Weber & Rick Waples 67; Brad Cayko & Ted Jensen 67; Dave Campbell & Brad Volbrecht 67.

Flight 4: Brian Ban & Dave Hill 60; Del Wade & Kerry Larsen 61; Eric Carlson & Jake Hergett 63; Rick Engum & Jim Winter 65; Tony Golden & Caje Golden 65; Justin Johnstone & Jim Johnstone 65; Bob Repnak & Troy Bruce 66.

