Baseball
Little League
Wednesday
10-11 Major, Double Elimination: Boulder-Arrowhead 7, Heights/Riverside 5
11-12 Major, Round Robin: Boulder-Arrowhead 9, Laurel/Granite Peak 0; Heights 10, Big Sky 0
9-10 Major, Round Robin: Boulder-Arrowhead 5, Burlington Central 4; Big Sky 18, Lockwood/Project 3
Golf
Yegen
Wednesday Senior League
Low gross/low net
Flight A: Richard Stiener 76, Archie Caraveau 66, Paul Parker 66, Joe Bridges 68
Flight B: Bill Twilling 80, Wes Stahl 64, Pete Conway 65, Wade Freiboth 66
Flight C: Chuck Willkom 85, Dave Pope 64, John Junnila, Greg Szudera 67
Flight D: Wayne Leischner 91, Sam Deckert 66, Eugene Tuka69, Scott McMillon 70
Laurel Golf Club
2-Nets
Team: Jim Sears, Mark Hansen, John Whitner, Pat Petrino 121; Riley Goggins, John Johnson, Bill Lindberg, Ralph Blee 121; Jack Brilz, Charlie Peaton, Glen Hageman, Gary Lefor 121; Denny Marek, Dennis Newell, Chuck Morgan, Robert Marshall 121; Bill Tiefentahler, Fred Montgomery, Joel Leite, Howard Summner 123.
Individual gross: Denny Marek 77, Tom Buller 79, Jim Doll 80
Individual net: Riley Goggins 66, Bill Huyser 67, John Whitney 67
Flags: 6, Bert Bridger; 8, Joel Leite; 13, Jim Ashcraft; 17, Ralph Blee
Wednesday Night Ladies League
Team game: Jeanne Masterson, Lorrie Rimpe, Gloria Wester, Linda Harris 3; Diane Clancy, Pam Waddell, Sue Schelle, Jean Mills 2; Sharon Russell, Tracey Michael, Linda Frickel, Linda Weidler 1
Team points: Gloria Wester and Linda Harris 4; Diane Clancy and Pam Waddell 4; Marcia Hafner and Jan Brider 3.5; Dee Baxter and Nancy Gilliland 3; Linda Brunelle and Ashli Carlson 2; Karen Maddaus and Marilyn Adkins 2
Hilands
Wednesday Seniors: John Tripp, Dale Owen, Jerry Hanson, Dwight Mackay 63; Jim Anderson, Jake Korell, Dale Hudiburgh, Craig Swenson 68; Mike Hansen, Chet Birkeland, David Prewitt, Meredith Reiter 69
Pryor Creek Seniors
A&B/Gross C&D/Net: Ned Johnerson, Steve Stebelen, Randy Perry, John Duerrwaechter 137; John Febrioni, Tom Romine, Don Charpentier, Harold Rickman 139; Denny Perry, Kim Carlson, Bob Hanson, Tom Hines, Marlon Engberg 140; Ace Barens, Jim Torske, Gerry Bittner, Ken Rauch 141; Clay Schwartz, Mary Derrig, Cliff Frank, Joe Littrell 141; Gordon Krumheuer, Pat Garrison, Ron Engelhardt, Tim Fadsen 141; Scott Armstrong, Rick Roedocker, Rick Ward, Dan Sanders, Bruce Root 142.
Flags: 12, Gordon Krumheuer; 5, Mike Picket; 2, Pat Sherman; 6, Cliff Pirko, 15, Cliff Pirko; 18, Kim Carlson;, 16 Jim Beders
Par 3
6:00 League
Flight 1: Chase Milliron, TJ Fox 33; Dan Ehlang, Barb Whittle 33; Tylor Carlson, Chris Larson 33
Flight 2: Matt Mutchler, Paul Knutson 34
Flight 3: Nate Frank, Darin Bird 35
Flight 4: Vinny Blanco, Brian Grice 39
Flags: 10, Mutchler; 11, Jay Montez; 12, Milliron; 13, Jason Federico; 14; Dwight Humphrey; 15, Scott Strong; 16, Federico; 17, Milliron; 18, Larson
Ladies Golf
Flight 1: Judy Hugelen 29, Irene Kawana 30, Juli Peden 30, Karen Smith 33, Penny Sipes 34, Ginny Simpson 34, Diane Cochrane 34, Alicia Lee 34
Flight 2: Joyce Amos 33, Joyce Ramseier 33, Jeanette Bejot 34, Sharon Olsen 35, Jean Becker 35, Donna Newell 36
Flight 3: Cindi Prigge 34, Marlene Wagner 36, Joanne Dodd 37, Joyrce Norris 38
Flight 4: Alice Nickoloff 34, Judy Allen 38, Liz Greteman 40, Peg Schottlaender 43
Eaglerock
Tuesday Ladies Night Out, flags: 1, Leigh Gipe; 2, Darcy Wright; 3, Susan Johnson; 4, Bobbie Tryan; 5, Laura Lambrecht; 6, Jessica Peppers; 7, Lenita Martinson; 8, Sheri Nealy; 9, Terri Harris. Low putts: Bobbie Tryan 16, Lenita Martinson 16, Terri Harris 19, Judy Stewart 20, Susan Johnson 20
Yellowstone Country Club
Tuesday Night League: Jim Coleman, Kelly Coleman, Vic Stark, Kyra Stark 66; Nic Eames, Julia Eames, Rhett Hightower, Alexis Hightower 66; Scott Hatler, Becky Hatler, Jim Sullivan, Amy Boyer 70. Flags: 1, Willie Stecher; 8, Kelly Coleman; 9, Julie Finnicum
Wednesday Seniors: Frank Richter, Todd Baugh, Phill Griffin 58; Walt Degnan, Bill Smoot, Jim Heatherly 65
