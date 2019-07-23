Basketball

The third annual Hoops For A Cause camp is Aug. 3 at Carroll College in Helena. The camp will be held at the Carroll P.E. Center with sessions running from 9 a.m. to noon for boys and girls entering grades K-4, and from 1 to 4 p.m. for those entering grades 5-8. Cost is $25, which includes a chance to win a new bicycle. The camp will benefit Jack Racicot, who became a quadriplegic in a snowboarding accident in February. For information, contact Chris Mouat at 406-265-3584. 

Golf

Pryor Creek

Tuesday ladies league, team vs. team: Nancy Schieno, Bonnie Wilson, Kelly Torske, Daisy Carlson.

Lake Hills

Tuesday ladies, flags: 2 Mary Sue Engel, 3 Sandi Nave, 5 Janet Cook, 6 Janelle Keeling, 9 Laura Wilson.

Yegen

Ladies morning league: Pat Morrow-Barb Lawson-Gretchen Wagner-blind draw 130.4, Sharlene Loendorf-Doreen Blackbetter-Loretta Doll-Jean Thompson 141.3, Marie Anderson-Carol Jensen-Brenda Kirby-Cindy Prigge 144.5, Rhonda Hall-Caroline Kale-Michele Geer-Diane Lusin 147.2.

Eaglerock

Seniors: Charlie Peaton-Will Muckelvane-Pat Joyce-Gary Fitchner 177, Wally Holter-Chuck Morgan-Terry Laughery-Parris Atherton 179, Roger Ditto-Dale Nagel-Jim Keeling-Ralph Blee 180, Al Krum-Dick Dye-Tommy Johnson-Joe Barbero 181.

Flags: 3, Scott McMillin, 6, John Witner, 9 Ralph Blee, 11 Max Erickson, 15 Jim Keeling, 18 Richard Strizver.

Yellowstone ProAm

at Hilands

Professional: Kury Reynolds 71, Glenn Godfrey 72, Jeff Allen 73.

ProAm team: Eddie Kavran-Paulette Roma-Darcy Miller-Dori Bruusema 127, Jim Halberg-Gay Elliott-Laura Turner-Victoria Enger 128, Renzi Lee-Alicia Lee-Karlene Lehfeldt-Pat Pitt 130, Jeff Allen-Barb Thomas-Amy Anderson-Shannon Jensen 130.

Flight 1: Gross, Alexis Hightower 69, Gay Elliott 87. Net, Dori Bruusema 67, Pat Pitt 71.

Flight 2: Gross, Candice Godfrey 91, Darcy Miller 93. Net, Shannon Jensen 69, Carolyn Campbell 71.

Flight 3: Gross, Pier Brewer 102, Paulette Roma 103. Net, Jo Pates 72, Alicia Lee 74, Linda Jacobson 74.

Hole-In-One

Matt Garreffa aced the 175-yard third hole at Yegen Golf Club with a rented 6-iron on Friday. Witnesses: Mateo Garreffa, Marty Haskins, Nick Ottoy.

