HELENA — This week, Sidelines reports on several top local college tracksters performances at their conference championship meets, the latest high bowling scores and a local Army officer's wrestling exploits.
Aidan Reed, a junior distance man for Southern Utah University, won the 10,000-meter race in 29 minutes, 53.47 seconds and placed runner-up in the 5,000-meter run in 14:50.06 at the recent Big Sky Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Missoula. A Helena High alum, Reed qualified for for the NCAA West Preliminary Championships in Sacramento, California, from Thursday to Saturday.
Reed, who holds HHS records in the 1,600 and 3,200, and was a two-time State AA cross-country champion, improved by four placings his 2018 Big Sky sixth-place finish. The regionals will be held in Sacramento, California, from Thursday to Saturday.
Xavier Melice, University of Montana freshman sprinter and Capital High grad, ran the anchor leg on the Griz's championship 1,600 relay, which got the stick around in both a school and Dornblaser Field record of 3:09.69.
Melice, who was selected the UM "Freshman of the Year," also placed runner-up in the 200 dash in 21.59, after achieving a PR of 21.28 in the prelims. He took fourth in the open 400 run as well, in 47.45.
Derrick Olsen, a Montana State University true freshman 120 high hurdler, was timed in 14.32 at the Big Sky meet for a third-place medal. The former Helena Bengal and school record-holder in the event, Olsen finished a mere 0.06 seconds away from making nationals.
University of Montana junior Carly Smiedala just missed qualifying for nationals by finishing fourth in the 800 in 2:10:33, just 1.5 seconds out of second. Smiedala, who owns four HHS Lady Bengal records, was battling a foot injury and pneumonia at the meet.
Elena Carter, a true freshman 110 hurdler at Montana State University, posted the second-fastest time in the prelims in Missoula, but did not qualify to advance after a bad fall in the finals. However, Carter, a Capital product, completed the season as what is believed to be MSU's frosh record-holder in the event, at 14.14.
University of Washington's Chase Smith, a junior pole vaulter, also qualified for the NCAA West Preliminary Championships in Sacramento. Smith, the Helena Bengals' 2015 all-class record holder, is ranked 11th in the nation and owns a PR of 18-feet-2.
Justin Jenks, a true frosh weight man for Colorado State University-Pueblo, posted a pair of ninth-place finishes — in the shot put and discus — at the Div. II RMAC Championships in Rapid City, South Dakota. The CHS alum and Bruin record-holder in both principles also came in 13th in the hammer throw.
Westminster College's (Salt Lake City) Hannah Rohrer-Fitzhugh, another true freshman from Capital, placed 10th in the 10,000 meters at the RMAC Meet.
Montana State freshman and HHS alum Kamden Hilborn tied for 12th in the pole vault, clearing 11-feet-6.
Bowling
Leading the way for the top league bowling scores at Sleeping Giant Lanes for the month of April were Paige Collick and Vince Saccheri.
Vince Saccheri fired an 824 series, which ranks No. 5 on the list for local bowlers competing in the Capital City, behind Travers Cox (835), Doug Prewett (827), Tom Sroczyk (825) and Caylor Cox (825).
Saccheri also had the top game last month, just missing a 300 with a 299. Ryan Collick shot a 289, followed by Rich Franco's 279. Brady Kirkeby and Perry Turpin posted series scores of 751 and 747, respectively.
On the women's side, Paige Collick shot a 280 game and a 695, both marks high for SGL in April. Misti Nettleton was next, with a 256-647. Danielle Bolan achieved a 237 game, while Terri Johnson bowled a 613 series.
Wrestling
U.S. Army 1st Lt. Toby Erickson, 27, defeated Haydn Maley (Standford) in the heavyweight division's consolation finals, 5-1, to place third at the USAW Senior Greco-Roman Wrestling World Team Trials, recently. Erickson, a former two-time State prep champion for Helena High and two-time Olympic Trials qualifier, went 3-1 in the tourney.
The 270-pound East Helena native also technical falled Thomas Helton and pinned Wes Catheart in 17 seconds. Erickson's loss, 6-0, came at the hands of champion Colton Schultz in the semifinals. Schultz is last year's Junior World Championships bronze medalist.
