This week, Sidelines revisits a few of the top performances of prep rodeo and rugby, a table tennis tournament, a distance runner and a triathlete.
Haven Wolstein led a group of eight Helena Rodeo Club national qualifying cowboys and cowgirls at the State High School Finals Rodeo in Baker, capturing the year-end breakaway championship. Haven also placed fourth in the girls all-around, goat tying and pole bending.
Logan Beattie finished fourth in the boys all-around, and runner-up in steer wrestling. Sam Petersen and Mikayla Witter took second in bareback bronc riding and breakaway, respectively.
Jhet Murphy finished third in steer wrestling, and tied for third in team roping with his partner, Luke Murphy. Local rodeoers coming in fourth were Ty Owens (bareback) and Jordan Everson (breakaway).
The top-4 placers in each event qualify for the National High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyoming, in July.
Jonna Schwartz of Clancy garnered the overall championship at the Beaverhead Half Marathon recently, finishing ahead of the entire field of 24 men and 59 women. Schwartz traversed the 13.1 miles in the Dillon race in 1 hour, 33 minutes, 30 seconds, nearly two minutes faster than the next finisher. Chris Tippett won the men’s race in 1:35:21.
Schwartz, 35, teaches English in adult basic education at the Adult Learning Center.
Mandy McGowan placed 22nd in a field of 50 triathletes in her 35-39 age group at the Boulder (Colorado) Iron Man Triathlon. McGowan posted a time of 13:30:50, and finished 115th overall competing against 286 other women.
Her highest ranking took place in the swim, when she placed eighth in her age group, and was the 36th female out of the water.
Cade Foster was the highest placing local Singles A player at the 10th annual Forrest Gump Table Tennis Tournament. Foster finished runner-up to champion Tyler Pestell from Great Falls. Helena’s Chad Simmons took third.
The Singles B title was captured by Steve Kotson of Helena, while the women's crown was claimed by Helena’s Tatiana Talseth.
Pestell and Patrick Savage (Anaconda) garnered the doubles event, beating Helena’s Kotson and Norm Mullen in the finals.
In high school rugby, the Helena Renegades placed third at the girls state tournament in Corvallis. Their roster includes Cora and Emma Ackerman, Elizabeth Black, Katlynn Fladland, Lacie Heil, Harley and Lillian Hollibaugh, Ashley Moddy, Baily Shumway, Alina Steichen and Samantha Wigen.
The Renegades are coached by Howard Reed, Jacob McVey-Touchette and Kayla Murray.
On the boys side, also coached by Reed, the Helena Hooligans finished in fourth place. Making up their roster were Nathaniel Banker, Caleb Burdsall, Chaz Bushnell, Tyler Fife, Brendan Fuller, Miles Goroski, Riggin Greaney, Leonardo Henson, Lincoln Huschka, Sean Isaacson, Dustin Knutson, Anthony Latka, Zane McCormick, Tristan McElroy, Isaiah McLellan, Austin Murgel, Trystan Olds, Thomas Penley, David and Keaton Pouliot, Maddox Ruffatto, Caden Sammons, Jud Slagel, William Stevens, Camus Van Daele, D’Andre Watts-Cook, Ryan Yeske and Ruger Young.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.