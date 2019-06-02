HELENA — This week, Sidelines reports on the top bowling scores, the Helena Rodeo Club preparing for the State Finals Rodeo, and the State Golf Match Play Tournament.
Bowling
Brady Kirkeby and Paige Collick are the high average champions for the 2018-19 league bowling season at Sleeping Giant Lanes.
Kirkeby captured his fourth consecutive “Herb Goeckes Award,” with a new city average record of 225. He also fired his seventh career 300 game this year. Collick achieved the Triple Crown, averaging 197, while shooting the top women's game and series, at 280 and 709.
Vince Saccheri rolled the high men's series of 824. Matching Kirkeby’s 300 were Ryan Collick, Andy Jacobs, Troy Gustovich, Grady Stinchfield and Tony Woodward.
The Applegate/Eslick families, longtime stalwarts on Capital City concourses, were recently inducted into the State Bowling Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Butte’s Star Lanes.
Family members included Jean, Clarence and Rod Applegate; Sharon and Gordon Eslick, Jordan Paull, and Katie Eslick; and Payton Saccheri. Also Aaron Eslick was inducted, posthumously.
Rodeo
The Helena Rodeo Club will close out it's season this weekend in Baker at the State High School Finals Rodeo, with several members ranked in the top-4 in the state.
Tied for first place in the standings are Sam Petersen in the bareback bronc riding, and Jhet Murphy in the steer wrestling. Murphy is also No. 2 in the all-around, third in tie-down roping, and No. 5 with partner Luke Murphy in team roping.
Logan Beattie and Haven Wolstein are ranked No. 4 in the boys and girls all-around. Haven is also fourth in the breakaway roping, fifth in pole bending and eighth in goat tying, while Beattie is sixth in steer wrestling and ninth in tie-down roping. Mikayla Witter is tied for fourth in breakaway.
Teammates ranked in the top-10 are Madison McGlynn (barrel racing, poles), Kaleb Norstrom (bareback), Will Norstrom (bareback), Jordan Everson (breakaway) and Treg Wolstein (tie-down). Rounding out the rest of the club’s seniors are Hunter Brewer and Sarah Salois.
Golf
Jordan Verge of Bozeman won the State Golf Match Play Tournament at Green Meadow Country Club on Sunday. Verge defeated Billings’ Garrett Woodin in the finals in a sudden death playoff. Sean Ramsbacher of Missoula placed third.
The top local finishers were Brady Kirkeby and Spencer Williams, who both reached the Elite 8 before being eliminated during the same round.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.