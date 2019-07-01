BILLINGS — Billings mixed martial arts fighter Koby Jeffers was three minutes away from a heartbreaking defeat or championship victory Saturday night in the fight capital of the world.
Needing to win the third round, Jeffers dug deep and found his inner strength inside the cage at the Thomas & Mack Center located on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
Fighting the top-ranked and hometown fighter, Billy Elekana, for Elekana’s Tuff-N-Uff world amateur light heavyweight championship belt, the bout was essentially tied entering the final three minutes.
Elekana threw a curveball at Jeffers, a 24-year-old 2013 Billings Senior graduate, to start the main event at Tuff-N-Uff’s Pack the Mack card.
Jeffers, who trains at the Grindhouse in Billings, had prepared for Elekana to fight as a southpaw — but when the fight began Elekana had a trick up his sleeve.
“He came out orthodox and I started throwing my combos,” Jeffers told 406mtsports.com by telephone on Monday from Las Vegas. “I looked down and his leg was switched over and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s been training orthodox.’
“I ate a few good punches in that first round and regathered up and knew I would have to bully him to win the fight.”
Jeffers said he rebounded in the second round by landing knees to Elekana’s legs and body. Jeffers also landed a takedown in the round.
Entering the third round, Jeffers knew he would need to win the final minutes decisively to claim the decision. There was also a chance Jeffers could win by stoppage.
With a 90 seconds remaining in the fight, Jeffers took Elekana down, and, in what he said “felt like an eternity,” Jeffers rode Elekana to claim a unanimous decision victory.
“Going into the third round, I didn’t know if I would be able to finish him. I knew I needed to win the judges over. I had to take him to the ground,” Jeffers said. “I got him to the ground and I ground and pounded him. … They almost called it, he wasn’t moving. I was blasting the ribs. The ref was yelling at him, ‘You have to defend and move.’ He moved a little bit and that saved him from the stoppage.”
The 6-foot-2 Jeffers, known to local MMA fans as “Big Red”, earned the three-round unanimous decision victory to improve to 6-0. Elekana dropped to 6-1-1. Entering the fight, Tapology rankings listed Jeffers as the sixth best amateur light heavyweight (205 pounds) in the western United States. Elekana topped the list of 222 ranked amateur fighters in the western U.S.
“My will to keep moving forward because he (Elekana) was a tough, tough guy,” Jeffers said of the key to victory. “He wasn’t messing around. He came out here ready to fight. He won the belt and defended the belt and was ready to defend it again. At the end of the day, I did what I needed to.
“It was a phenomenal fight. He can throw. He was throwing missiles at me.”
Jeffers and his coach at the Grindhouse, Will Grundhauser, both believe the win will open doors to future top-caliber amateur bouts, or a professional contract.
While the immediate plan is to rest and enjoy the victory, most of the downtime probably came Sunday as Jeffers and several of those who traveled to Vegas to cheer him on enjoyed a day at the pool at the MGM Grand.
Jeffers was scheduled to return to Billings on Monday night. On July 8, Jeffers plans to be in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for a camp where he’ll be evaluated by coaches who have trained professional fighters.
“This is just the beginning,” Jeffers said. “There is a lot of work to be done.”
