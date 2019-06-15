HARDIN — In his home in Hardin, Walter Egged has a chest full of trophies, medals and ribbons from his lifetime of athleticism. He’s almost run out of space for them.
“I tell them I don’t want the medal anymore,” he said. “What do you do with them?”
In his chest, multiple medals from the Heart and Sole Run mingle with medals from the Senior Olympics, wrestling trophies, and ribbons dating back to his high school days.
On Saturday Egged, 84, could add another medal to his case. He’ll take on the 5K in the 40th annual Heart and Sole Run. He’s run the race every year since it began in 1980.
Last year, an 81-year-old beat him by 2 minutes in his division of men 80 and over, he said. Egged ran about a 13 minute mile, and was one of three men 80 and older in the race.
"All my competition is dying off," he said. "There's not that many (running) anymore."
Egged said he isn’t too concerned with winning the races. He participates for fun.
Egged, originally from Great Falls, has participated in countless runs, races and tournaments. He’s traveled across the country for the senior Olympics. His athleticism dates back to his childhood days when he got plenty of exercise walking the 10-mile round trip from his family’s house into town.
He’d walk to and from school every day, and during the afternoon he’d ride the family bike to baseball practice.
“When I was in high school I thought I was a basketball player too,” he said. “I always claimed I was the 16th man on a 15-man team.”
When he was in high school he was convinced that he was going to be a professional baseball player, but the dream didn’t pan out. Instead, he went to Montana State University to explore engineering. He graduated in 1958.
In college he tried out for track and wrestling, creating two lifelong hobbies. He hadn't explored either sports in high school, too concerned with baseball. Track conflicted with his farming duties.
After settling in Hardin, Egged began coaching for a local wrestling club through the Montana Amateur Athletic Union. He still coaches and helps with the team. The Shepherd School District recently dedicated the wrestling facility in Egged's honor.
Competing, and the physical gratification from sports was a draw to Egged. But now team members, their pranks and shenanigans, and the connections he's made through sports are clearer to him than his performance.
He remembers pulling a prank on a coach by having a team member drink a bottle of honey that bore a passing resemblance to whiskey on the basketball court. The coach took it in stride, he said.
A few years ago while in San Jose, California, for the National Senior Olympics, Egged was having dinner with other participants when he realized he was talking to a bronze medalist for high jumping in the 1968 Olympics.
"As we were sitting there, here came Dick Fosbury and the guy who took second (in the Olympics)," he said. "So I got to talk to all three of those guys, and it was really something."
While working for the Crow Tribal Government as a surveyor and engineer, he and a co-worker started the Teepee Creepers Classic Run, a 5K that takes place during Crow Fair. This year will be its 39th year running.
When Egged isn’t running, wrestling, or watching local sports, he’s gardening, hunting or out in the field surveying properties and land in Big Horn County.
Despite retiring in 1989, Egged is still an active, licensed land surveyor.
An excuse to get outdoors and dig up local history is what fascinates Egged about surveying.
It's similar to his passion for athletics.
The travel opportunities, memories and the personal relationships made through sports is why Egged keeps on running. That, and the health benefits.
“I run to keep in shape, because when I was younger I remembered my dad talked about not wanting to have somebody take care of him when he got older,” he said.
That always resonated with him. Egged doesn’t want to be taken care of, either.
He lives alone in Hardin. His wife, Karen, died in 2017, and his three children are scattered across the country. To keep fit, Egged also keeps a rigid exercise schedule and diet. He runs every morning, warming up before taking a loop around town.
“I walk the first half mile to make sure all my parts are in working order,” he joked.
