As dawn breaks on Saturday morning, some 300 people will gather at Homestake Pass to take on one of the most arduous mountain bike races in the country, one that over the past decade has transformed from a small, community-driven contest made up of mainly local riders into an event whose reputation is known around the world.
The Butte 100, originally formed in 2007, is heading into its 13th year. The challenge it presents riders is still just as daunting.
The titular 100-mile race covers 99.8 miles of ground on the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail and sees its participants endure 16,600 feet — over three miles — of elevation gain.
Last year’s Butte 100 victor, Josh Tostado, a native of Fairplay, Colorado, will be in the hunt for a repeat title. Tostado easily eclipsed the 10-hour benchmark, cruising to a winning time of 9:38:21.
Butte native John “Bear” Stillwagon, who recently completed a 2,745-mile Continental Divide race from the Canadian to the Mexican border, will also be in the mix. Stillwagon finished the Butte 100 in second place last year, less than two minutes behind Tostado.
Stillwagon won the 50-mile race in 2016 and followed it up with a victory in the 100-mile race in 2017.
The Butte 100 will also host races of 50 and 25 miles, with the 50-mile race stretching 52.4 miles and ascending an elevation gain of 8,500 feet.
The 25-mile race is named the Sorini 25 in honor of Dr. Pete Sorini, the late husband of Butte 100 owner Stephanie Sorini who purchased the event from Bob Waggoner in 2016. She bought the race both as a way to make sure it remained in Butte and to celebrate her husband’s memory.
The 100-mile race will kick off at 6 a.m. from the staging area about a quarter mile north of the Homestake Pass exit. The 50-mile race starts at 8 a.m. and Sorini 25 begins at noon.
While all eyes will be on the three races weaving around the divide, it will be up to a regiment of volunteers to make sure the race flows smoothly.
THE NEON ARMY
As packs of riders begin the grueling climb up the Continental Trail, a small army of volunteers — dubbed the “Neon Army” — will be spread across the length of the course, ensuring that their excursion is as safe and comfortable as possible.
Len Janson, heading into his second year as the Butte 100 race director, estimated that there’s approximately one volunteer per rider.
“We have such an incredible community here in Butte for volunteers,” Janson said. “We have people coming out of the woodwork. It makes my job much, much easier.”
The first volunteers are scurrying about long before the race has begun. Riders need to be registered at the staging area, race bags need to be assembled, and the course needs to be marked.
Once the 100-mile event kicks off, there’s a flurry of manpower needed to help make sure the race goes off without a hitch: There’s six or seven people staffing each 10-mile aid station, vehicles shuttling food and supplies to each of those aid stations throughout the day, 50 or so people on ATVs continuously combing the course in search of stranded or injured riders, course marshalls flagging traffic at the two points where the path crosses Highway 2, and a staff of emergency medical personnel on standby.
There’s even a unit of volunteers staged along the roadside to cheer on cyclists as they pass.
LEAVE NO TRACE
The Butte 100 is one of the biggest mountain biking races in the region and, as such, has the potential to leave behind a lot of waste.
Janson said he and his crew want to make sure that’s not the case.
“We want no trace left behind,” Janson said. “We’re guests of the Forest Service and BLM. We don’t want to damage or risk that relationship.”
If it takes a tremendous amount of work to stage a 100-mile bike race that cuts and weaves through a national forest, it takes perhaps an equal amount of effort to make sure it doesn’t leave behind a footprint.
A series of flags dot the trail to guide riders. After the race, a team of “sweepers” follow those same flags from aid station to aid station, clearing any and all debris from the path.
After that, a team of “deflaggers” scour the trail and remove all the markers, leaving behind no evidence that just days before hundreds of cyclists had ridden through.
