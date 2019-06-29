MADISON, Wis. — Angellee Wellknown and Wyatt Hanson of the Billings Elite Amateur Boxing team earned gold medals at the National Junior Olympics Tournament.
Wellknown and Hanson both boxed in the 11-12 age category.
Wellnown won the girls' 90-pound weight class and Hanson did the same in the boys' 106-pound class.
They are the first National Junior Olympic champions from Billings since Stewart Strever in 1992. Strever now coaches Billings Elite Amateur Boxing. Melvin Weaselboy Jr. won a national title in 1990.
Johaunna Martinez earned a bronze in the girls 85-pound weight class for 11-12 age group, while Santino Martinez won a bronze medal at 101 pounds.
Raven Walker, in the 17-18 age category, lost his opening bout at 132 pounds.
To reach the National Junior Olympic Tournament, boxers had to progress through state and regional competition. The state tournament was in Hamilton and the regional was in Casper, Wyoming.
Strever also announced that Billings earned the bid to host the Junior Olympic tournament in June of 2020.
