BAKER — Brice Patterson of Bozeman and Chalee Harms, of Miles City, won the year-end all-around titles at the Montana High School State Finals Rodeo this past weekend.
The state finals in Baker determined the 2019 year-end champions.
Patterson also won the year-end bareback title.
Harms emerged from a crowded field to finish to win the title. She also won the girls' cutting and was second in cowhorse competition.
The top four competitors in the year-end standings qualify for the National High School Finals Rodeo, July 14-20 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Tate Harmon and Shai McDonald were repeat state champions.
Harmon, of Powderville, successfully defended his saddle bronc title while McDonald did the same in barrel racing. She is from Gardiner.
Clayton Haverland of Columbus won the bull riding title, while last year’s all-around champion, Bella Fossum of Billings, won the pole bending championship.
Other year end winners were: Haven Wolstein, Miles City, breakaway roping; Paige Rasmussen, Bozeman, goat tying; Jacob Wang, Baker, steer wrestling; Gavin Duncan, Belgrade and Trace Fuller, Bozeman, team roping; Corbin Fisher, Ashland, tie-down roping: Roan Burrows, Miles City, boys cutting.
