BROCKWAY — The Brockway Dairy Day Rodeo is seeking entries for this year's event.

It is the 101st year of the open rodeo held outside of Circle. This year's rodeo is Saturday, July 20. The kids events begin at 10 a.m., followed by the grand entry. The rodeo will begin at 1 p.m.

The events are: saddle bronc, bareback, bull riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, breakaway roping, goat tying, ranch bronc riding and kids steer riding.

The top five in the saddle bronc riding advance to the finals.

The stock contractor is Big Circle Rodeo Company.

To enter, call Darlene Moline at 406-485-2276. The entry deadline is 9 p.m. on July 17.

