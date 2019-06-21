CUSTER — Due to inclement weather conditions, the 13th Annual Custer Ranch Rodeo has been moved to June 29.
It was originally scheduled for June 22. Annual Junction City Days will still be Saturday.
The Custer is the first NILE sanctioned ranch rodeo of the summer.
The event will feature 12 four-person teams: Sand Springs Cattle, The Rounders, Fink Quarter Horses, Montana Ranch Horse Association, Circle B, Hook Ranch, Rowdy Alexander & Crew, S Ranch, Trail Creek Land & Livestock, Rope 'n Choke Cattle Co., Sergeant Performance Horses, Dakota Brown Crew.
There will also be two divisions of muley team roping competition.
The winning team from the ranch rodeo qualifies for the NILE Ranch Rodeo Finals, Oct. 13 in Billings.
