TULSA, Okla. – In a round that saw a record-tying five 90-point rides, 2017 Professional Bull Riders World Champion Jess Lockwood of Volborg and 2019 Rookie of the Year contender Daylon Swearingen tied for the 15/15 Bucking Battle win at the Express Ranches Classic on Saturday night after each scored 92 points.
Lockwood covered Bezerk and Swearingen, of Piffard, New York, made his eight-second ride aboard Cochise.
The round matched the most 90-point rides during a 15/15 Bucking Battle in PBR history. Nampa, Idaho, and Sacramento, California, had similar nights in 2012.
For Lockwood, the 15/15 Bucking Battle win was his second of the season. He also won in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in mid-May.
Lockwood began the night on a strong note when he rode Uncle Gangster for 88.5 points to finish second in Round 1.
He earned $8,750 in addition to 180 world points.
While he remains No. 3 in the world, he closed the gap on No. 1 Chase Outlaw of Hamburg, Arkansas. Previously 622.5 points behind Outlaw, Lockwood now trails the top spot by 475 world points as the race for the 2019 PBR World Championship intensifies.
Ranked No. 17 before the Tulsa event, Swearingen, 20, was not initially slated to compete in the 15/15 Bucking Battle. He was added to the draw late after 2016 PBR World Champion Cooper Davis was unable to compete after sustaining a concussion in the first round.
The 90-point effort was the first of Swearingen’s career. His first-ever 15/15 Bucking Battle victory earned him a paycheck of $6,000 along with 120 world points.
He rose to No. 16 in the world standings.
Remaining qualified rides included an 88.75 by Matt Triplett of Columbia Falls and 88.5 by Outlaw.
