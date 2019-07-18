Columbia Falls' Matt Triplett in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Matt Triplett, formerly of Columbia Falls, won the Professional Bull Riders Touring Pro Division event in Salinas, California, on Wednesday.

 Gazette file photo

SALINAS, Calif. — Matt Triplett scored 172 points on two bulls to win the California Rodeo PBR event on Wednesday.

Triplett, formerly of Columbia Falls and now living in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, had rides of 85.5 and 86.5 points at the Touring Pro Division event.

He earned $9,286 and picked up 60 points in the PBR world standings. Triplett is just 15 points out of the top 10.

Derek Kolbaba was second with 170 points on two bulls.

