BILLINGS — Josh Clark was reading his upcoming rodeo schedule, telling him where he was scheduled to compete each day for the next couple of weeks.
“Pleasant Grove, Utah, Reno, Greeley …” the Belgrade steer wrestler started.
The subject was professional rodeo’s “Cowboy Christmas,” a period of time where cowboys and cowgirls can win a lot of money in a hurry.
For most, the frenzied run began on June 20 and will continue through July 6.
This year’s “Cowboy Christmas,” takes on added importance for Clark. Entering Sante Fe, New Mexico last week, he was 16th in the world standings, one spot shy of the top 15 that qualify for the National Finals Rodeo this December in Las Vegas.
“We’re not getting too crazy,” he said of the schedule for himself and traveling partners Jule Hazen and Cody Devers. “You want to get to places with your own horses. And you and your horses don’t want to be too tired.”
Clark continued listing his schedule, with the trio scheduled for two rodeos on both July 2 and July 3. The group is scheduled to compete in Red Lodge at 7 a.m. on July 2 and at 10:30 a.m. in Cody, Wyoming. That follows being in Mobridge, South Dakota on the morning of July 3, followed by a later run that night in Mandan, North Dakota.
“Well, maybe it is a little crazy,” Clark finished with a chuckle.
Starting on June 20, Clark, Hazen and Devers were scheduled for 16 rodeos in 17 days in eight states. It ends in St. Paul, Oregon July 6.
“Then we get a few days break,” he said.
Clark’s pursuit of the 2019 NFR began last August when he made a late-summer push to be in the top 50 of the standings and try to qualify for the high-paying winter rodeos. He finished 48th in 2018 with $29,059 won.
“I wouldn’t say it’s better than expected,” Clark said of his 2019. “You always expect to win. I’ve capitalized on my opportunities and my horses are working well.
“Things are going as planned.”
The former all-state football player for Belgrade High School is trying to become the second member of his family to qualify for the NFR. Older brother Beau — by two years — qualified for the NFR in 2012 and finished 13th in the world standings.
“I got sick of that 30 years ago,” said Clark with a laugh about being referred to as Beau’s little brother. “But you get used to it.”
The 36-year-old Clark earned two-thirds of his money in Texas this winter, including the co-championship at Fort Worth where he pocketed a professional-best $14,590.
“Winning Fort Worth, something like that sets you up for the whole year,” said Clark, who also earned $5,500 at San Antonio, another $3,542 at San Angelo, and $1,595 at Jackson, Mississippi.
The Fort Worth victory took on added meaning this year. “It was the last year the rodeo would be in the Will Rogers Coliseum,” Clark added about the legendary rodeo venue.
Clark put himself in NFR contention with a check of $5,202 at Logandale, Nevada and $1,254 at Red Bluff, California. He then returned home where he works for Copper Spring Ranch managing the steers and preparing them for upcoming rodeos.
Copper Springs Ranch steers were used in three rounds of the NFR last year.
“I should have home-steer advantage at some places. But there’s so many, I don’t know them all,” said Clark.
This summer, he is riding Badger, a 16-year he purchased in 2016. “He doesn’t make mistakes,” said his owner. “He gives you an opportunity to win.”
Clark is also hauling Bam, his 16-year-old hazing horse.
It’s the third time in his career he’s been close to reaching the NFR. Clark was 19th in the 2016 world standings and 23rd in 2015.
“You’ve got to win wherever you can,” he said. “It’s kind of neat to see your name up there in the standings. But it’s such a marathon.
“In this sport, it’s what you do today, not what you did yesterday.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.