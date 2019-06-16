CASPER, Wyo. — Another big rodeo, another national title for Haven Meged.
The Miles City cowboy delivered a solid 10.3-second run to clinch the tie-down roping title at the 71st College National Finals Rodeo at the Casper Events Center on Saturday night.
Meged, a junior for Tarleton State in Texas, was leading after the first three rounds. He finished with a total time of 36.7 seconds for four runs to win the national collegiate championship by 2.2 seconds.
Meged was 10th in the tie-down roping last year.
This past March, he won the tie-down roping championship at the National Circuit Finals Rodeo in Kissimmee, Florida. Meged is currently fifth in the PRCA world standings and leads the PRCA Resistol Rookie of the Year standings for his event.
Jack Graham of Montana State was fifth in the final tie-down roping standings and Bryce Bott was sixth. Celie Salmond finished eighth in breakaway roping for MSU.
Chance Ames of Sheridan College led from start to finish to win the CNFR bareback title. He clinched it with an 82.5-point ride in the championship round and finished with a total score of 319 points.
Panola Junior College won the men’s team title with 825 points and McNeese State won the women’s team title with 462.5 points.
Mia Manzanares of McNeese State was the CNFR’s all-around cowgirl and Colton Campbell of Fresno State was the all-around cowboy. Manzanares also tied for the CNFR goat tying title with Beau Peterson of Panhandle State.
Other CNFR winners were: Taylor Munsell, Northwestern Oklahoma State, breakaway roping; Bridger Anderson, Northwest Oklahoma State, steer wrestling; Riggin Smith, Clarendon College, saddle bronc; Dalton Titsworth and Kolton White, Southeastern Oklahoma State, team roping; Ashtyn Carlson, College of Southern Idaho, barrel racing; Daylon Swearingen, Panola Junior College, bull riding.
Swearingen was also the CNFR’s top rookie for men. Hailey Finnegan of Lassen College was the top rookie for the women.
