BISMARCK, N.D. — Montana bull rider Jess Lockwood is a major winner once again.
The 21-year-old Lockwood recorded scores of 89 and 89.5 at the Dakota Community Bank & Trust PBR Bull Riding Challenge June 14-15 to earn the Professional Bull Riders Touring Pro Division major.
The win at the Bismarck Event Center was worth $12,260 and 225 event points.
The victory was the Volborg bull rider’s second consecutive at a Touring Pro stop as Lockwood claimed the title in Deadwood, South Dakota, on June 7-8. That victory was worth $8,125 and 60 total event points.
Cooper Davis was second in Bismarck with rides of 88 and 89.5 points, for which he earned 127 event points and $8,727. Derek Kolbaba was third with scores of 90 and 87 for 105 event points and $5,767. Montana cowboys Jake Lockwood, Dakota Louis and Matt Triplett did not place.
Stetson Lawrence of Williston, North Dakota, was fourth with scores of 86.5 and 88. He earned 20 event points and $2,406.
The win helped Lockwood move up a spot to No. 3 in the world standings with 3,068 points. He has earned $261,366 on the season. The 2017 world champion is now within 389 points of top-ranked Jose Vitor Leme. Lockwood trails the second-ranked bull rider, Joao Ricardo Vieira, by 52 points.
Triplett, of Columbia Falls, is ranked 12th with 1,043 points and $52,814. Lawrence is No. 14 with 888 points. He has won $62,601.
Lockwood’s first major win of the season came at the season-opening event of the top-tier series, the Unleash The Beast Monster Energy Buck Off at The Garden. The stop at Madison Square Garden was in early January and was worth 895 world standings points and $118,350.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.