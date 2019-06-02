GREEN BAY — Montana bull rider Jess Lockwood nearly scored his third PBR Unleash The Beast victory of the season on Sunday here.
The 21 year old from Volborg led the Green Bay Invitational entering the championship round. Cooper Davis was second entering the final round and the 2016 world champ posted an 89.25-point ride aboard Stretch to claim the lead. Needing to score an 86.75-point ride or better on Big Black, Lockwood was bucked.
Davis, the only cowboy to go 3-for-3 over the weekend, earned 530 world points and $38,775.
Lockwood, the 2017 PBR world titlist, finished second to earn 400 world points and $19,230. Riding Stunt Man Ray, Lockwood scored an 88.75-point ride for a second-place finish in round one on Friday. During round two on Sunday, Lockwood posted an 89.756-point score aboard South Texas Gangster.
Overall, Lockwood is No. 4 in the world standings and has won $240,980.89 this year. He won the first two events of the season — the Unleash The Beast Monster Energy Buck Off at The Garden major in New York and the Chicago Invitational. Lockwood returned to the circuit last month after missing nine premier series stops because of a broken collarbone suffered on Feb. 9 at the PBR Global Cup USA event in Arlington, Texas.
Columbia Falls' Matt Triplett had an 85-point ride in the first round and finished 18th. Triplett is 12th in the world standings.
Stetson Lawrence of Williston, North Dakota, was 27th with a 79-point ride in the first round. Lawrence is 14th in the standings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.