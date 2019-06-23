PBR day three

Jess Lockwood walks into the arena during the championship round at the Professional Bull Riders event at MetraPark Arena on Sunday, April 22, 2018. Lockwood won his third PBR Touring Pro event of the month on Saturday in Binford, N.D. 

 Gazette file photo

BINFORD, N.D. — Professional Bull Riders cowboy Jess Lockwood recorded his third Touring Pro event win of the month on Saturday here.

The 21-year-old from Volborg had an 88.5-point ride in round one and an 89-point ride in round two at the Binford Rodeo Grounds.

Lockwood had a 177.5 aggregate score and earned 60 total event points and $4,225.

The 2017 world champion is now ranked second in the PBR standings with 3,143 points. After placing fourth at a Touring Pro event in Williston, North Dakota, on Thursday, Lockwood was ranked third. Overall, Lockwood has won $268,124 this year. 

Lockwood's other wins this month were at the Dakota Community Bank & Trust PBR Bull Riding Challenge in Bismarck, North Dakota, on June 14-15 and the Deadwood (South Dakota) PBR Touring Pro stop on June 7-8. Bismarck is a Touring Pro major event.

Jose Vitor Leme leads the world standings with 3,472 points. He has won $247,841. Leme leads Lockwood by 329 points.

J.B. Mauney was second in Binford with rides of 86.5 and 90 points. He earned 30 world standings points and $2,837.

At the PBR Touring Pro Division Forever West event in Sheridan, Wyoming, on Friday, Jake Lockwood was sixth. Jake Lockwood had an 81.5-point first-round ride and earned five world standings points and $575.

