BINFORD, N.D. — Professional Bull Riders cowboy Jess Lockwood recorded his third Touring Pro event win of the month on Saturday here.
The 21-year-old from Volborg had an 88.5-point ride in round one and an 89-point ride in round two at the Binford Rodeo Grounds.
Lockwood had a 177.5 aggregate score and earned 60 total event points and $4,225.
The 2017 world champion is now ranked second in the PBR standings with 3,143 points. After placing fourth at a Touring Pro event in Williston, North Dakota, on Thursday, Lockwood was ranked third. Overall, Lockwood has won $268,124 this year.
Lockwood's other wins this month were at the Dakota Community Bank & Trust PBR Bull Riding Challenge in Bismarck, North Dakota, on June 14-15 and the Deadwood (South Dakota) PBR Touring Pro stop on June 7-8. Bismarck is a Touring Pro major event.
Jose Vitor Leme leads the world standings with 3,472 points. He has won $247,841. Leme leads Lockwood by 329 points.
J.B. Mauney was second in Binford with rides of 86.5 and 90 points. He earned 30 world standings points and $2,837.
At the PBR Touring Pro Division Forever West event in Sheridan, Wyoming, on Friday, Jake Lockwood was sixth. Jake Lockwood had an 81.5-point first-round ride and earned five world standings points and $575.
