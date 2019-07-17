JACKSON, Wyo. — Montana bull rider Jess Lockwood continues to have a sizzling summer.
Riding at the Jackson Hole Professional Bull Riders Touring Pro Division event here on Monday and Tuesday, Lockwood had scores of 89.5, 88 and 86.5 for an aggregate of 264 and the event win.
The victory was worth 60 points and $10,712 for the Volborg bull rider and 2017 PBR World Champion.
Daylon Swearingen was second with rides of 85, 87.5 and 88 for 260.5. Swearingen earned $3,753 and 30 points.
Dakota Louis of Browning finished fifth with an aggregate score of 167. He won $685 and earned 10 world standings points. Columbia Falls cowboy Matt Triplett was 11th with an 86-point ride.
Lockwood has pulled within 146.66 points of standings leader Jose Vitor Leme of Brazil.
Lockwood has 3,470 points. He has won $323,739 this year.
Leme is the world leader with 3,617 points. Leme has won $273,782.
It has been a quick climb up the standings for the 21-year-old Lockwood. Earlier this season, the 2016 PBR Rookie of the Year, missed nine premier series stops — including the tour’s stop in Billings April 12-14 — because of a broken collarbone suffered on Feb. 9 at the PBR Global Cup USA event in Arlington, Texas.
Lockwood returned to competition in early May at a Touring Pro Division event in Uvalde, Texas. When Lockwood injured his collarbone, he was top-ranked as he opened the season by winning the first two top-tier events. When he first came back to the arena, Lockwood was ranked No. 4 in the world standings and trailed Leme by 654.16 points.
In June, Lockwood won three Touring Pro events. On July 4, Lockwood won a Canadian PBR event in Calgary, capturing the Ranchman’s title for 550 points and $24,618.
