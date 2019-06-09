DEADWOOD, S.D. — One week after finishing second at an Unleash The Beast tour stop in Green Bay, Volborg bull rider Jess Lockwood claimed victory at the Professional Bull Riders Touring Pro Division event here on Saturday night.
Competing in the $21,0000 purse event, the 2017 PBR world champ collected $8,125 for the win and 60 total event points out of 140 available.
In the championship round, the 21-year-old Lockwood scored 91 points. He was the only rider to post a score in the championship round.
Lockwood also recorded scores of 89.5 and 88 points.
He was double-entered in the event and in his second entry Lockwood went 1-for-3 with an 87.5-point ride in the first round to finish in a tie for ninth place.
Lockwood, who won the first two top-tier series events of the season, is the fourth-ranked bull rider in the PBR world standings. The 2016 PBR Rookie of the Year has now earned $249,106 and 2,843 points this season. The top-ranked bull rider, Jose Vitor Leme of Brazil, has amassed 3,457 points and won $246,542.
Lockwood returned to the PBR last month after missing nine premier series stops because of a broken collarbone suffered on Feb. 9 at the PBR Global Cup USA event in Arlington, Texas. Since returning to competition on May 3, he has earned 745 world points. The competition in Deadwood was Lockwood's fifth event back at all levels.
Matt Triplett of Columbia Falls posted an 83.5-point ride in round one and finished in 15th place. Dakota Louis of Browning had an 84-point ride in the first round and was 14th. Jake Lockwood of Volborg did not record a score.
The Unleash the Beast series is on break and resumes July 22-23 with the Last Cowboy Standing stop — a major on the circuit — in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
