BAKER – With the standings tightly packed the race for year-end titles will go down to the final day of the Montana High School Rodeo Finals this weekend.
The event, which features the top high school boys and girls from around the region, begins Thursday and concludes with the championship round on Saturday at the Fallon County Rodeo Arena.
The top four in the year-end standings qualify for the National High School Rodeo Finals, July 14-20 in Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Event leaders, according to the Montana High School Rodeo Association website are:
All-around cowboy: Brice Patterson, Bozeman.
All-around cowgirl: Harley Meged, Miles City.
Bareback: Brice Patterson; Sam Petersen, Helena.
Barrel racing: Lacey Lawrence, Jordan; Amanda Russell, McAllister; Cheyenne Carl, Ballantine; Shai McDonald, Gardiner.
Boys cutting: Colton Turbiville, Rhame, North Dakota; Gage Murray, Miles City.
Breakaway roping: Harley Meged, Miles City.
Bull riding: Clayton Haverland, Columbus.
Girls cutting: Chalee Harms, Miles City.
Goat tying: Meghan McGinley, Bozeman; Paige Rassmussen, Belgrade.
Pole bending: Lauren Allen, Livingston.
Saddle bronc: Judd Applegate, Deer Lodge; Tate Harmon, Powderville.
Steer wrestling: Jhet Murphy, Helena; Garrett Yeager, Choteau; Clay Johnson, Manhattan; Jacob Wang, Baker; Gage Murray, Miles City.
Team roping: Tristan Hoffman, Huntley; Cole Detton, Great Falls; Brody Grebe Melstone.
Tie-down roping: Brody Grebe.
Grebe is unable to compete due to his participation in the Montana-Wyoming All-Star basketball series.
