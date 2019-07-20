CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Kyle Callaway of Blue Creek and Belgrade's Caden Camp placed 1-2 in steer wrestling during the Saturday performance of the Cheyenne Frontier Days.
The historic rodeo has a new format this year with the top four contestants from each performance qualifying for one of two semifinals on July 26 and 27.
Callaway won the round with a time of 6.9 seconds for $1,411. Camp followed in 9.6 seconds for $1,058.
Teenager Stetson Wright, of Milford, Utah, qualified for the semifinals in both saddle bronc and bull riding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.