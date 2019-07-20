Kyle Callaway

Kyle Callaway of Blue Creek won the steer wrestling during Saturday's performance at the Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo. The win advances him to the rodeo's semifinal round.

 Jackie Jensen photo

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Kyle Callaway of Blue Creek and Belgrade's Caden Camp placed 1-2 in steer wrestling during the Saturday performance of the Cheyenne Frontier Days.

The historic rodeo has a new format this year with the top four contestants from each performance qualifying for one of two semifinals on July 26 and 27.

Callaway won the round with a time of 6.9 seconds for $1,411. Camp followed in 9.6 seconds for $1,058.

Teenager Stetson Wright, of Milford, Utah, qualified for the semifinals in both saddle bronc and bull riding.

