Canadian Pro Rodeo
Brooks, Alberta
Bareback: 1. Ky Marshall, 83.5, $1,147; 2. Pascal Isabelle, 81, $860; 3. Ty Taypotat, 79, $573; 4. Dylan Bilton, 78.5, $287.
Steer wrestling: 1. Scott Guenthner, 4.3, $1,622; 2. Evan Spady, 4.4, $1,410; 3. Harley Cole, 4.7, $1,199; 4. Curtis Cassidy, 4.8, $987; 5. Bridger Chambers, 5.5, $776; 6. Dustin Walker and Joe Guze, 5.6, $458; 8. Stephen Culling, 5.7, $141.
Team roping: 1. Matt Sherwood/Hunter Koch, 5.4, $1,265; 2. Cody Tew/Jerren Johnson, 5.7, $1,100; 3. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 6.0, $935; 4. Tel Flewelling/Grady Quam and Clay Ullery/Riley Warren, 6.2, $687; 6. Justin McCarroll/Brett McCarroll, 6.4, $440; 7. Ty Johnson/Travis Gallais, 6.5, $275; 7. Riley Roy/Joey Romo II, 6.6, $110.
Saddle bronc: 1. Logan Young, 82, $1,036; 2. Cort Scheer, Dustin Flundra and Chuck Schmidt, 81, $677; 3. 5. Kolby Wanchuk, 79.5, $321; 6. Kale McKenzie and Chase Zweifel, 74, $89 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Blair Smith, 8.3, $1,686; 2. Riley Warren, 8.6, $1,466; 3. Lee Rombough, 8.7, $1,246; 4. Shane Smith, 8.8, $1,026; 5. Darren Dublanko, 8.9, $807; 6. Keely Bonnett and Kyle Lucas, 9.1, $477; 8. Aaron Miller, 9.4, $147.
Barrel racing: 1. Brooke Wills, 17.969, $1,974; 2. Taylor Manning, 18.020, $1,692; 3. Cranna Roberts, 18.044, $1,410; 4. Renee Willis, 18.048, $1,222; 5. Dena Millard, 18.074, $940; 6. Kim Gerwatoski, 18.080, $752; 7. Jenna O’Reilly, 18.101, $564; 8. Kylie Whiteside, 18.104, $376; 9. Kirby Finkbeiner, 18.112, $282; 10. Nancy Csabay, 18.123, $188.
Bull riding: 1. Chris Young, 82, $1,023; 2. Sage Kimzey, 79.5, $866; 3. Wacey Finkbeiner, 77, $708; 4. Ardie Maier, 75.5, $551.
Rocky Mountain House, Alberta
Bareback: 1. Caleb Bennett, 84, $1,208; 2. Orin Larsen and Dantan Bertsch, 83.5, $895; 4. Ky Marshall, 82, $583; 5. Kody Lamb, 81, $375; 6. Spur Lacasse and Ty Taypotat, 80.5, $104.
Steer wrestling: 1. Jason Thomas, 4.4, $1,751; 2. Dustin Walker and Harley Cole, 4.8, $1,409; 4. Steven Gilbert, 5.8, $1,066; 5. Cody Cassidy and Scott Guenthner, 6.1, $723; 7. Cody Cabral, 6.4, $381; 8. Luke Gee, 7.0, $152.
Team roping: 1. Jared Pancoast/Travis Speer, 5.2, $1372.87; 2. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 5.5, $1,194; 3. Tuftin McLeod/Tyce McLeod, 5.8, $1,015; 4. Garrett Rogers/Jacob Minor, 6.0, $836; 5. Justin McCarroll/Brett McCarroll, 6.3, $657; 6. Jesse Popescul/Trent Tunke, 9.8, $478; 7. Denver Johnson/Tristin Woolsey, 10.1, 298; 8. Levi Simpson/Cole Davison, 10.3, $119.
Saddle bronc: 1. Jake Watson and Layton Green, 83, $1,260; 3. Kole Ashbacher, 82.5, $904; 4. Cort Scheer and Jake Finlay, 81.5, $547; 6. Justin Berg, 81, $238.
Tie-down roping: 1. Blair Smith, 9.2, $1,773; 2. Quay Howard, 9.6, $1,542; 3. Wyatt Hayes and Curtis Cassidy, 10.2, $1,195; 5. Dawson Johnson, 10.3, $848; 6. Stacy Cornet, 10.7, $617; 7. Kyle Lucas, 10.9, $385; 8. Haven Meged, 11.0, $154.
Barrel racing: 1. Mary Walker, 18.180, $2,033; 2. Lakota Bird, 18.449, $1,743; 3. Eryn Coy, 18.470, $1,452; 4. Virginya Foran, 18.552, $1,259; 5. Justine Elliott, 18.583, $968; 6. Deb Guelly, 18.600, $775; 7. Carolynn Knapp, 18.680, $581; 8. Shelby Spielman, 18.687, $387; 9. Brooke Wills, 18.690, $290; 10. Rylee Trenholm, 18.705, $194.
Bull riding: 1. Sage Kimzey, 85.5, $1,475; 2. Jacob Gardner, 85, $1,215; 3. Logan Biever, 84.5, $953; 4. Tyler Bingham, 82.5, $683; 5. Klayton Lakevold, 82, $432; 6. Zane Lambert, 78.5, $275; 7. Jordan Hansen, 76.5, $170.
Marwayne, Alberta
Bareback: 1. Richmond Champion, 90.5, $1,969; 2. Clint Laye, 89, $1,617; 3. Ky Marshall and Connor Hamilton, 88, $1,090; 5. Caleb Bennett and Dantan Bertsch, 87.5, $457; 7. Kody Lamb and Linden Woods, 85.5, $176.
Steer wrestling: 1. Brock Butterfield, 3.9, $1,988; 2. Joe Guze, 4.0, $1,822; 3. Jay Many Grey Horses, 4.1, $1,602; 4. Steven Gilbert, 4., $1,383; 5. Cody Cassidy and Derek Frank, 4.5, $1,049; 7. Curtis Cassidy, 4.6, $718; 8. Kody Dollery and Brendan Laye, 4.7, $552; 10. Denver Roy, Ty Mason and Tyson Hillock, 5.0, $110.
Team roping: 1. Justin McCarroll/Brett McCarroll, 5.7, $1,551; 2. Clint Buhler/Chase Simpson, 5.8, $1,318; 3. Steele DePaoli/Riley Wilson, 6.2, $1,136; 4. Logan Bonnett/Keely Bonnett and Luke Skocdopole/Kelly Buhler, 6.3, $737; 6. Clay Ullery/Riley Warren, 6.4, $387; 7. Grady Branden/Colton Fletcher, 6.6, $155.
Saddle bronc: 1. Jake Watson, 87.5, $2,157; 2. Justin Berg, 84, $1,707; 3. Ben Andersen, 83.5, $1,438; 4. Call Marr, 83, $1,168; 5. Johnny Espeland, 82.5, $719; 6. Zeke Thurston, 82, $539; 7. Tyrel Larsen and Dawson Dahm, 81.5, $404; 9. Kole Ashbacher, 80.5, $270; 10. Colt Smith, 76, $180.
Tie-down roping: 1. Josh Eirikson, 10.0, $1,989; 2. Tyler Popescul, 10.2, $1,803; 3. Morgan Grant, 11.0, $1,584; 4. Logan Bird, 11.6, $1,366; 5. Haven Meged, 11.7, $1,147; 6. Lee Rombough, 11.8, $1,038; 7. Quay Howard, 12.0, $710; 8. Curtis Cassidy, 12.1, $601; 9. Luke Jeffries, 12.2, $492; 10. Shane Smith, 12.9, $328.
Barrel racing: 1. Justine Elliott, 16.573, $2,839; 2. Bertina Olafson, 16.648, $2,413; 3. Lisa Anderson, 16.748, $1,987; 4. Brooke Wills, 16.828, $1,703; 5. Callahan Crossley, 16.895, $1,419; 6. Bradi Whiteside, 16.877, $994; 7. Taylor Manning, 16.898, $710; 8. Shelby Spielman, 16.950, $568; 9. Valerie Gillespie, 17.032, $497; 10. Kirsty White, 17.035, $426; 11. Marci Laye, 17.072, $355; 12. Sydney Daines, 17.153, $284.
Bull riding: 1. Sage Kimzey and Jared Parsonage, 87, $2,097; 3. Todd Chotowetz, 85, $1,499; 4. Kyle Brown, 83.5, $1,101; 5. Logan Biever, 82.5, $713; 6. Marcos Gloria, 79.5, $455.
