College National Finals Rodeo
at Casper, Wyo.
Third round winners
Bareback: 1, Chance Ames, Sheridan College, 81.5. 2, Chance Merrill, Coffeyville CC, 80. 3, Jesse Pope, Missouri Valley College, 79. 4, Leighton Berry, Weatherford, College, 75.5. 5, Cole Reiner, Casper College, 75. 6, Klancy Krenka, Southern Idaho and Tyler Johnson, Panola JC, 74. 8, Shawn Perkins, Montana State, and Derrik Thompson, Utah Valley, 73. (finals qualifiers) 1, Chance Ames, 236.5. 2, Jesse Pope, Missouri Valley College, 232.5. 3, Chance Merrill, 231. 4, Tyler Johnson, 227.5. 5, Leighton Berry, 226.5. 6, Cole Reiner, 222.5. 7, Derrik Thompson, 218.5. 8, Will Martin, Southeastern Oklahoma State, 217. 9, Klancy Krenka, 216. 10, Jade Taton, Panhandle State, 214.5. 11, Waylon Bourgeois, McNeese State, 212.5. 12, Dylan Riggins, New Mexico State and Tyler berghuis, Tarleton State, 209.
Tie Down Roping: 1, Macon Murphy, Panola JC, 7.7. 2, Kolton Mazoch, Wharton County JC, 8.5. 3, Ladd King, Weber State, 8.6. 4, Haven Meged, Tarleton State, 8.8. 5, Colton Campbell, Fresno State, 9.2. 6, Judd Grover, Iowa Central CC, 9.3. 7, Trey Recanzone, Central Washington, 10.1. 8, Kasen Brennise, Weatherford, College, 10.2. (finals qualifiers)1, Haven Meged, 26.4. 2, Ty Harris, Texas A&M–Commerce, and Colton Campbell, 28.9. 4, Kolton Mazoch, 31.4. 5, Kasen Brennise, Weatherford College, 32.4. 6, Cody Burnside, Central Arizona, 32.7. 7, Wyatt Williams, Tarleton State, 33.1. 8, Ladd King, 33.5. 9, Chasen Thrasher, Tennesee–Martin, 33.8. 10, Jack Graham, Montana State, 34.4. 11, Bryce Bott, Montana State, 38.6. 12, Shane Knerr, Texas Tech, 39.2.
Breakaway Roping: 1, (tie) Samantha Kerns, Montana State; and Kody Criswell, South Plains; and Mia Manzanares, McNeese State, 2.2. 4, Kassidi Hofman, Kansas State, 2.4. 5, Josey Powell, Murray State and Abbie Shofner, New Mexico State, 2.6. 7, (tie) Hope Lutrell, Cochise College and Erika Thigpen, Southern Utah, 2.9. (finals qualifiers)1, Taylor Munsell, Northwestern Oklahoma State, 7.4. 2, Hope Lutrell, 8.9. 3, Rickie Engesser, Tarleton State, 9.0. 4, Shelby Boisjoli, and Bryana Lehrmann, Texas A&M, 9.1. 6, Rayna Longeway, Idaho, 9.2. 7, Celie Salmond, Montana State, 9.9. 8, Janey Reeves, Idaho, 10.2. 9, Alyssa Lockhart, Black Hills State, 10.8. 10, Kassidi Hofman, 17.6. 11, Jacey Thompson, Eastern Wyoming, 18.0 (on two) 12, Whitney DeSalvo, Arkansas-Monticello, 4.5.
Saddle Bronc: 1, Riggin Smith, Clarendon College, 79.5. 2, Logan Cook, Panola JC, 76. 3, Parker Fleet, Hill College, 75. 4, Lathan Lyons, McNeese State, and Jack Bentz, Treasure Valley CC, 74. 6, Lane Schuelke, Casper College; Dawson Dahm, Panhandle State; and Ryder Sanford, McNeese State; 73.5 each. (finals qualifiers)1, Riggin Smith, 234.5. 2, Logan Cook, 223. 3, Tegan Smith, 222.5. 4, Parker Fleet, 220.5. 5, Carter Elshere, Gillette College, 219.5. 6, Jack Bentz, 216.5. 7, Dawson Dahm, 215.5. 8, Cooper Thatcher, Panhandle State, 213. 9, Cameron Messier, Feather River College, 212. 10, Lane Schuelke, Casper College, 211. 11, Trey Watts, Missouri Valley College, 210. 12, Garrett Buckley, Casper College, 206.5.
Steer Wrestling: 1, Laramie Warren, Southeastern Oklahoma State, 4.0. 2, Jaret Whitman, Montana State, 4.2. 3, Kolby Bravos, Feather River College and Caden Camp, Wyoming, , 4.5. 5, Marshall Still, Mid Plains CC, and Seth Peterson, Wyoming, 4.6. 7, Bridger Anderson, Northwestern Oklahoma State, 4.7. 8, Walt Arnold, Cisco College, 4.8. (finals qualifiers) 1, Bridger Anderson, 12.4. 2, Tyler West, Southwest Texas JC, 13.3. 3, J.D. Draper, Mid Plains College, 15.0. 4, Gabe Soileau, 15.4. 5, Ty Everson, Wyoming, 15.5. 6, Nathan Weyrich, Central Wyoming, 15.6. 7, Seth Peterson, 16.2. 8, Connor Gentry, 17.8, 9, Rooster Yazzie, Western Texas College, 18.2. 10, Kalane Anders, Chadron State, 18.5. 11, Jaret Whitman, 18.8. 12, Walt Arnold, 18.9.
Goat Tying: 1, Erryn Hodson, Weber State, 5.8. 2, Maddee Doerr, Cochise College, 5.9. 3, Kati Murphy, McNeese State, 6.1. 4, Ashleigh Young, McNeese State, 6.2. 5, Mia Manzanares, McNeese State; Lauren Bane, Sam Houston State; Sierra Jo Keith, Central Arizona; 6.3. 8, (tie) Emma Hodson, Weber State, and Emilee Pauley, Black Hills State, 6.4. (finals qualifiers)1, Maddee Doerr, 18.2. 2, Emma Hodson, 18.9. 3, Beau Peterson, Panhandle State, 19.2. 4, Mia Manzanares and Lauren Bane, 19.3. 6, Erryn Hodson, 19.4. 7, Janey Reeves, Idaho, 19.6. 8, Teisha Coffield, Wyoming, and Jacey Thompson, Eastern Wyoming, 20.0. 10, Taylour Latham, Gillette College and Karissa Rayhill, Eastern Wyoming, 20.1. 12, Kaytlyn Miller, South Plains and Kenna McNeill, Oklahoma State, 20.2.
Team Roping: 1, Lexis Andrade-Calgary Smith, Walla Walla CC; and Wyatt Muggli, Texas A&M–Commerce-McCoy Profili, Hill College, 4.4.3, Casey Thomas, Utah State-Eastern-Caleb Hendrix, Utah Valley and Colton Campbell, Fresno State-Brushton Minton, West Hills, 5.0. 5, Kasen McCall, Stephen F. Austin-Clayton Lowry, Panola JC, 5.1. 6, William Griffel-Colten Fisher, Northwest College, 5.6. 7, Riley Eres-Chance Gleave, Central Washington, 5.8. 8, Jhett Trenary, Tarleton State-Dylan Jones, Clarendon College; and Bodi Dodds-Cole Dodds, Fresno State, 6.0. (finals qualifiers)1, Dalton Titsworth-Kolton White, Southeastern Oklahoma State, 19.8. 2, Cyle Denison-Ross Ashford, Hill College, 21.1. 3, Jhett Trenary-Dylan Jones, 22.9. 4, Chase Onaka-Sterling Humphry, Cal Poly, 24.2. 5, Cobie Dodds, West Hills College-Cody Stewart, Feather River College, 24.4. 6, Wyatt Hershberger, Cochise College-Junior Zambrano, Central Arizona, 24.7. 7, Cord Kohleffel-Kaine Warnken, Texas A&M, 26.1. 8, Slayton Taylor-Whitney DeSalvo, Arkansas–Monticello, 26.5. 9, Clay Elkington-Cody Burnside, Central Arizona, 28.1. Bodi-Cole Dodds, 32.8. (on two) 11, Kasen McCall-Clayton Lowry, 12.0. 12, Braden Pirrung, Eastern Wyoming-Jerren Johnson, Casper College, 13.2.
Barrel Racing: 1, Kynzie McNeill, Oklahoma State, 14.24. 2, Haley Finnegan, Lassen CC, 14.33. 3, Ashtyn Carlson, Southern Idaho, 14.38. 4, Maddy Dickens, Tarleton State, 14.39. 5, Carlee Johnston, Black Hills State, 14.42. 6, Kelsey Lensegrav, Wyoming, 14.45. 7, Brooke Wilson, Montana State, 14.46. 8, Julia Starzinski, Cal Poly, 14.47. (finals qualifiers)1, Ashtyn Carlson, 43.0. 2, Haley Finnegan, 43.06. 3, Rachael Calvo, Wyoming, 43.3. 4, Maddy Dickens, 43.49. 5, Julia Starzinski, 43.55. 6, Madison Rau, South Dakota State, 43.69. 7, Bristan Kennedy, Weatherford College, 43.8. 8, Jayde Wamel, New Mexico State, 43.85. 9, Makayla Seely, Casper College, 43.87. 10, Kelsey Lensegrav, 43.93. 11, Taylor Rivera, University of UNLV, 43.98. 12, Cassie Kayser, Southern Idaho and Karson Bradley, Central Wyoming, 44.12.
Bull Riding: 1, Coby Johnson, Sheridan College, 83. 2, Daylon Swearingen, Panola JC, 79. 3, Nate Hoey, Lamar CC, 78.5. 4, Colten Fritzlan, Western Texas College, and Ross Freeman, Panola JC, 76.5. 6, Greg Shannon, Treasure Valley CC, 75. 7, Brett Garza, Wharton County CC, 74.5. 8, Justin Neill, New Mexico State, 73.5. (final round qualifiers) 1, Coby Johnson, 231.5. (on two) 2, Daylon Swearingen, 161. 3, Colten Fritzlan, 158.5. 4, Caleb McMillan, Northwest College, 156.5. 5, Dalton Kasel, Howard CC, 153. 6, Nick Pelke, Iowa Central CC, 149.5. 7, Jake Peterson, Chico College, 140. 8, Nathan Hatchel, Southwestern Oklahoma State and Chase Wimer, Walla Walla CC, 137.5. 10, Parker McCown, Hill College, 136.5. (on one) 11, Nate Hoey, 78.5. 12, Ross Freeman, Panola JC, 76.5.
Men’s All-Around: 1, Caleb McMillan, Northwest College, 195. 2, Caden Camp, Wyoming, 155. 3, Colton Campbell, Fresno State, 135. 4, Brushton Minton, West Hills College, 105.
Women’s All-Around: 1, Mia Manzanares, McNeese State, 170. 2, Janey Reeves, Idaho State, and Carlee Johnston, Black Hills State, 65.
Men’s Team: 1, Panola Junior College 560. 2, Hill College, 405. 3, Clarendon College, and Tarleton State, 375.
Women’s Team: 1, McNeese State, 310. 2, College of Southern Idaho, 220. 3, Tarleton State, 200. 4, Oklahoma State; 180.
