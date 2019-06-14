College National Finals Rodeo
at Casper, Wyo.
Leaders
Bareback: (third round) 1, Chance Ames, Sheridan College, 81.5. 2, Chance Merrill, Coffeyville CC, 80. 3, Jesse Pope, Missouri Valley College, 79. 4, Leighton Berry, Weatherford, College, 75.5. 5, Cole Reiner, Casper College, 75. 6, Klancy Krenka, Southern Idaho and Tyler Johnson, Panola JC, 74. 8, Shawn Perkins, Montana State, (total on three) 1, Chance Ames, 236.5. 2, Jesse Pope, Missouri Valley College, 232.5. 3, Chance Merrill, 231. 4, Tyler Johnson, 227.5. 5, Leighton Berry, 226.5. 6, Cole Reiner, 222.5. 7, Will Martin, Southeastern Oklahoma State, 217. 8, Klancy Krenka, 216.
Tie Down Roping: (third round) 1, Kolton Mazoch, Wharton County JC, 8.5. 2, Haven Meged, Tarleton State, 8.8. 3, Colton Campbell, Fresno State, 9.2. 4, Judd Grover, Iowa Central CC, 9.3. 5, Trey Recanzone, Central Washington, 10.1. 6, Kasen Brennise, Weatherford, College, 10.2. 8, Ty Harris, Texas A&M–Commerce, 11.0. (total on three) 1, Haven Meged, 26.4. 2, Ty Harris, and Colton Campbell, 28.9. 4, Kolton Mazoch, 31.4. 5, Kasen Brennise, 32.4. 6, Cody Burnside, Central Arizona, 32.7. 7, Wyatt Williams, Tarleton State, 33.1. 8, Chasen Thrasher, Tennesee–Martin, 33.8.
Breakaway Roping: (third round) 1, Mia Manzanares, McNeese State, 2.2. 2, Kassidi Hofman, Kansas State, 2.4. 3, Abbie Shofner, New Mexico State, 2.6. 4, Erika Thigpen, Southern Utah, 2.9. 5, Taylor Munsell, Northwestern Oklahoma State, 3.0. 6, Jacey Thompson, Eastern Wyoming, 3.2, 7, Shelby Boisjoli, Ranger College, and Madison Steele, Trinity River College, 3.3. (total on three) 1, Taylor Munsell, 7.4. 2, Shelby Boisjoli, and Bryrana Lehrmann, Texas A&M, 9.1. 4, Celie Salmond, Montana State, 9.9. 5, Janey Reeves, Idaho, 10.2. 6, Kassidi Hofman, 17.6. 7, Jacey Thompson, 18.0 (on two) 8, Whitney DeSalvo, Arkansas–Monticello, 4.5.
Saddle Bronc: (third round) 1, Riggin Smith, Clarendon College, 79. 2, Logan Cook, Panola JC, 75. 3, (tie) Lathan Lyons, McNeese State and Jack Bentz, Treasure Valley CC, 74. 5, (tie) Lane Schuelke, Casper College, and Dawson Dahm, Panhandle State, 73.5 each. 7, Tegan Smith, Clarendon College, 73. 8, Chance Masters, Fort Scott CC, 72. (total on three) 1, Riggin Smith, 234.5. 2, Logan Cook, 223. 3, Tegan Smith, 222.5. 4, Carter Elshere, Gillette, 219.5. 5, Jack Bentz, 216.5. 6, Dawson Dahm, 215.5. 7, Cooper Thatcher, Panhandle State, 213. 8, Cameron Messier, Feather River, 212.
Steer Wrestling: (third round) 1, Kolby Bravos, Feather River, 4.5. 2, Marshall Still, Mid Plains CC, and Seth Peterson, Wyoming, 4.6. 4, Walt Arnold, Cisco College, 4.8. 5, Connor Gentry, Missouri Valley College; Tyler West, Southwest Texas JC; and Gabe Soileau, McNeese State, 4.9. 8, Austin Schneider, Missouri Valley College, 5.0. (total on three) 1, Tyler West, 13.3. 2, J.D. Draper, Mid Plains College, 15.0. 3, Gabe Soileau, 15.4. 4, Ty Everson, Wyoming, 15.5. 5, Nathan Weyrich, Central Wyoming, 15.6. 6, Seth Peterson, 16.2. 7, Connor Gentry, 17.8, 8, Rooster Yazzie, Western Texas, 18.2.
Goat Tying: (third round) 1, Erryn Hodson, Weber State, 5.8. 2, Maddee Doerr, Cochise College, 5.9. 3, Kati Murphy, McNeese State, 6.1. 4, Ashleigh Young, McNeese State, 6.2. 5, Mia Manzanares, McNeese State, 6.3 and Lauren Bane, Sam Houston State, 6.3. 7, (tie) Emma Hodson, Weber State, and Emilee Pauley, Black Hills State, 6.4. (total on three) 1, Maddee Doerr, 18.2. 2, Emma Hodson, 18.9. 3, Beau Peterson, Panhandle State, 19.2. 4, (tie) Mian Manzanares and Lauren Bane, 19.3. 6, Erryn Hodson, 19.4. 7, Teisha Coffield, Wyoming, and Jacey Thompson, Eastern Wyoming, 20.0.
Team Roping: (third round) 1, Lexis Andrade-Calgary Smith, Walla Walla CC; and Wyatt Muggli, Texas A&M–Commerce-McCoy Profili, Hill College, 4.4.3, Casey Thomas, Utah State-Eastern and Caleb Hendrix, Utah Valley and Colton Campbell, Fresno State-Brushton Minton, West Hills, 5.0. 5, Kasen McCall, Stephen F. Austin-Clayton Lowry, Panola JC, 5.1. 6, William Griffel- Colten Fisher, Northwest College, 5.6. 7, Jhett Trenary, Tarleton State-Dylan Jones, Clarendon; and Bodi Dodds-Cole Dodds, Fresno State, 6.0. (total on three) 1, Cyle Denison-Ross Ashford, Hill, 21.1. 2, Jhett Trenary-Dylan Jones, 22.9. 3, Chase Onaka-Sterling Humphry, Cal Poly, 24.2. 4, Wyatt Hershberger, Cochise-Junior Zambrano, Central Arizona, 24.7. 5, Cord Kohleffel-Kaine Warnken, Texas A&M, 26.1. 6, Clay Elkington-Cody Burnside, Central Arizona, 28.1. 7, Bodi-Cole Dodds, 32.8. 8, (on two) 4, Kasen McCall- Clayton Lowry, 12.0.
Barrel Racing: (third round) 1, Haley Finnegan, Lassen CC, 14.33. 2, Ashtyn Carlson, Southern Idaho, 14.38. 3, Maddy Dickens, Tarleton State, 14.39. 4, Carlee Johnston, Black Hills Statey, 14.42. 5, Kelsey Lensegrav, Wyoming, 14.45. 6, Julia Stazinski, Cal Poly, 14.47. 7, Karson Bradley, Central Wyoming and Madison Rau, South Dakota State, 14.50. (total on three) 1, Ashtyn Carlson, 43.00. 2, Haley Finnegan, 43.06. 3, Rachael Calvo, Wyoming, 43.30. 4, Maddy Dickens, 43.49. 5, Julia Starzinski, 43.55. 6, Madison Rau, 43.69. 7, Bristan Kennedy, Weatherford College, 43.80. 8, Makayla Seely, Casper College, 43.87.
Bull Riding: (third round) 1, Daylon Swearingen, Panola JC, 79. 2, Nate Hoey, Lamar CC, 78.5. 3, Colten Fritzlan, Western Texas, and Ross Freeman, Panola JC 76.5. 5, Greg Shannon, Treasure Valley CC, 75. 6, Brett Garza, Wharton County CC, 74.5. 7, Nick Pelke, Iowa Central CC, 73. 8, Parker McCown, Hill College, 70. (total on two) 1, Daylon Swearingen, 161. 2, Colten Fritzlan, 158.5. 3, Caleb McMillan, Northwest College, 156.5. 4, Nick Pelke, 149.5. 5, Jake Peterson, Chico College, 140. 6, Nathan Hatchell, Southwestern Oklahoma State and Chase Wimer, Walla Walla CC, 13.7.5. 8, Parker McCown, 136.5.
Men’s All-Around: 1, Caleb McMillan, Northwest College, 195. 2, Colton Campbell, Fresno State, 155. 3, Brushton Minton, West Hills College, 105. 4, Caden Camp, Wyoming, 50.
Women’s All-Around: 1, Mia Manzanares, McNeese State, 185. 2, Carlee Johnston, Black Hills State, 75. 3, Janey Reeves, Idaho State, 65.
Men’s Team: 1, Panola Junior College 500. 2, Clarendon College, 385. 3, Tarleton State University, 375. 4, Hill College, 355.
Women’s Team: 1, McNeese State, 325. 2, College of Southern Idaho, 230. 3, Tarleton State, 210. 4, (tie) Lassen Community College; Northwestern Oklahoma State; and Wyoming; 180.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.