College National Finals Rodeo
Sunday
at Casper, Wyo.
Breakaway roping: (first round) 1, (tie) Quincy Segelke, Chadron State University and Taylor Munsell, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, 2.1 seconds each. 3, (tie) Shelby Boisjoli, Ranger College, and Kaitlyn Harwell, New Mexico State University, 2.2. 5, Whitney DeSalvo, University of Arkansas – Monticello, 2.3. 6, (tie) Jade Boote, Dickinson State University; Bryana Lehmann, Texas A& M University; Lauryn Hoagland, North Central Texas College; Payton Donnelly, University of Wyoming; Janey Reeves, University of Idaho; and Shelby Lankford, Southwestern Oklahoma State University; 2.5 each.
Bareback: (first round) 1, Chance Ames, Sheridan College, 79.5 points. 2, (tie) Jesse Pope, Missouri Valley College, and Chance Merrill, Coffeyville Community College, 78 each. 4, (tie) Shawn Perkins, Montana State University, and Leighton Berry, Weatherford, College, 77.5. 6, Cole Reiner, Casper College, 76. 7, Tyler Johnson, Panola College, 75.
Saddle bronc: (first round) 1, Cooper Thatcher, Panhandle State University, 82 points. 2, Riggin Smith, Clarendon College, 78. 3, (tie) Dawson Dahm, Panhandle State University and Logan Cook, Panola College 76.5. 5, Tegan Smith, Clarendon College, 75. 6, Carter Elshere, Gillette College, 74.5. 7, Parker Fleet, Hill College, 74. 8, Garrett Buckley, Casper College, 72.
Bull riding: (first round) 1, (tie) Colten Fritzlan, Western Texas College, and Daylon Swearingen, Panola College, 82 points each. 3, (tie) Dalton Kasel, Howard College and Caleb McMillen, Northwest College, 78.5. 5, Nick Pelke, Iowa Central Community College, 76.5. 6, Coby Johnson, Sheridan College, 75.0. 7, Miles Englebert, Chadron State College, 72.5. 8, Dustin Martinez, Panhandle State University, 71.
Notes: The first round of steer wrestling, team roping, tie-down roping, barrel racing and goat tying will be completed Monday during slack. The second round will start for bareback, saddle bronc, bull riding and breakaway roping on Monday morning. It begins at 7 a.m. ... Complete results are available at www.collegerodeo.com .
