College National Finals Rodeo
at Casper, Wyo.
Final results
Bareback: (final round) 1, Cole Reiner, Casper College, 84.5. 2, Tyler Johnson, Panola College, 84. 3, Chance Ames, Sheridan College, 82.5. 4, Klancy Krenka, Southern Idaho, 77.5. (total on four) 1, Ames, 319. 2, Johnson, 311.5. 3, Jesse Pope, Missouri Valley College, 308.5. 4, Reiner, 307. 5, Leighton Berry, Weatherford College, 301. 6, Chance Merrill, Coffeyville CC, 296. 7, Klancy Krenka, 293.5. 8, Tyler Berghuis, Tarleton State, 286.
Tie-down roping: (final round) 1, Cody Burnside, Central Arizona College, 9.1. 2, Ladd King, Weber State, 9.8. 3, Jack Graham, Montana State, 9.9. 4, Haven Meged, Tarleton State, 10.3. (total on four) 1, Haven Meged, 36.7. 2, Colton Campbell, Fresno State, 39.6. 3, Cody Burnside, 41.8. 4, Ladd King, 43.4. 5, Jack Graham, 44.3. 6, Bryce Bott, Montana State, 49.0. 7, Kasen Brennise, Weatherford College, 23.1. (on three) 8, Ty Harris, Texas A&M–Commerce, 28.9.
Breakaway roping: (final round) 1, Shelby Boisjoli, Ranger College, 2.1. 2, Bryana Lehrmann, Texas A&M and Kassidi Hofman, Kansas State, 2.9. 4, Taylor Munsell, Northwestern Oklahoma State, 3.1. (total on four) 1, Taylor Munsell, 10.5. 2, Boisjoli, 11.2. 3, Lehrmann, 12.0.. 4, Rayna Longeway, Idaho, 12.7. 5, Kassidi Hofman, 20.5. (on two) 6, Hope Luttrell, Cochise College, 8.9. 7, Rickie Engesser, Tarleton State, 9.0. 8, Celie Salmond, Montana State, 9.9.
Saddle bronc: (final round) 1, Lane Schuelke, Casper College, 78. 2, Cooper Thatcher, Panhandle State, 77.5. 3, Riggin Smith, Clarendon College, 76.5. 4, Parker Fleet, Hill College, 76. (total on four) 1, Riggin Smith, 311. 2, Parker Fleet, 296.5. 3, Tegan Smith, Clarendon College, 291. 4, (tie) Cooper Thatcher, and Dawson Dahm, Panhandle State, 290.5. 6, Lane Schuelke, 289. 7, Cameron Messier, Feather River College, 286. 8, Trey Watts, Missouri Valley College, 284.
Steer wrestling: (final round) 1, Walt Arnold, Cisco College, 3.9. 2, Kalane Anders, Chadron State, 4.1. 3, Connor Gentry, Missouri Valley College, 4.7. 4, (tie) J.D. Draper, Mid Plains Community College, and Ty Everson, Wyoming, 5.2. (total on four) 1, Bridger Anderson, Northwestern Oklahoma State, 19.1. 2, Tyler West, Southwest Texas JC, 19.3. 3, J.D. Draper, 5.2. 4, Ty Everson, 20.7. 5, Seth Peterson, Wyoming, 21.6. 6, Nathan Weyrich, Central Wyoming, and Connor Gentry, 22.5. 8, Kalane Anders, Chadron State, 22.6.
Goat tying: (final round) 1, Mia Manzanares, McNeese State, 5.8. 2, Beau Peterson, Panhandle State, 5.9. 3, Kaytlyn Miller, South Plains College, 6.2. 4, Emma Hodson, Weber State, 6.3. (total on four) 1, (tie) Manzanares and Peterson, 25.1. 3, Hodson, 25.2. 4, Lauren Bane, Sam Houston State, 25.9. 5, Janey Reeves, Idaho, and Kaytlyn Miller, 26.4. 7, Taylour Latham, Gillette College; Teisha Coffield, Wyoming; and Jacey Thompson, Eastern Wyoming College, 26.5.
Team roping: (final round) 1, Wyatt Hershberger, Cochise College-Junior Zambrano, Central Arizona, 6.0. 2, Chase Onaka-Sterling Humphry, Cal Poly, 6.3. 3, Dalton Titsworth-Kolton White, Southeastern Oklahoma State, 8.1. 4, Clay Elkington-Cody Burnside, Central Arizona, 10.1. (total on four) 1, Dalton Titsworth-Kolton White, 27.9. 2, Chase Onaka and Sterling Humphry, 30.5. 3, Wyatt Hershberger-Junior Zambrano, 30.7. 4, Jhett Trenary, Tarleton State-Dylan Jones, Clarendon College, 34.8. 5, Cord Kohleffel-Kaine Warnken, Texas A&M, 36.9. 6, Clay Elkington-Cody Burnside, 38.2. (on three) 7, Cyle Denison-Ross Ashford, Hill College, 21.1. 8, Braden Pirrung, Eastern Wyoming College-Jerren Johnson, Casper College, 23.6.
Barrel racing: (final round) 1, Jayde Wamel, New Mexico State, 13.99. 2, Ashtyn Carlsosn, Southern Idaho, 14.03. 3, Bristan Kennedy, Weatherford College, 14.12. 4, Hailey Finnegan, Lassen College, 14.16. (total on four) 1, Ashtyn Carlson, 57.03. 2, Hailey Finnegan, 57.22. 3, Rachael Calvo, Wyoming, 57.51. 4, Maddy Dickens, Tarleton State, 57.69. 5, Jayde Wamel, 57.84. 6, Bristan Kennedy, Weatherford College, 57.92. 7, Julia Starzinski, Cal Poly, 58.10. 8, 8, Makayla Seely, Casper College, 58.12.
Bull riding: (final round) 1, Dalton Kasel, Howard College, 81. 2, Nate Hoey, Lamar College, 80. 3, Parker McCown, Hill College, 78.5. 4, Daylon Swearingen, Panola College, 76. (total on three) 1, Daylon Swearingen, 237. 2, Dalton Kasel, Howard College, 234. 3, Coby Johnson, Sheridan College, 231.5. 4, Parker McCown, Hill College, 215. (on two) 5, (tie) Colten Fritzlan, Western Texas College, and Nate Hoey, 158.5. 7, Caleb McMillan, Northwest College, 156.5. 8, Nick Pelke, 149.5.
Men’s All-Around: 1, Colton Campbell, Fresno State, 240. 2, Caleb McMillan, Northwest College, 225. 3, Cody Burnside, Central Arizona College, 215. 4, Caden Camp, Wyoming 155.
Women’s All-Around: 1, Mia Manzanares, McNeese State, 322.5. 2, Janey Reeves, Idaho, 117.5. 3, Carlee Johnston, Black Hills State, 65.
Men’s Team: 1, Panola Junior College, 825 points. 2, Hill College, 675. 3, Clarendon College, 660. 4, Sheridan College, 570.
Women’s Team: 1, McNeese State, 462.5. 2, Southern Idaho, 370. 3, Tarleton State, 305. 4, Lassen College, 285.
