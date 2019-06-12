Montana High School

Year-end standings

Corrected

Boys all-around: Brice Patterson, Bozeman, 345; Gage Murray, Miles City, 321; Logan Beattie, Helena, 319; Jhet Murphy, Helena, 317.

Girls all-around: Chalee Harms, Miles City, 466.5; Paige Rasmussen, Bozeman, 460.5; Haven Wolstein, Helena, 459; Harley Meged, Miles City, 451.

Bareback: Brice Patterson, Bozeman, 148; Sam Petersen, Helena, 144; Sebastian Hotalen, Belgrade, 123; Ty Owens, Townsend, 113.5.

Barrel racing: Shai McDonald, Gardiner, 134; McKenna Schroeder, Missoula, 115; Amanda Russell, McAllister, 110; Lacey Lawrence, Jordan, 108; Annie Alexander, Florence, 108; Maggie Lund, Ronan, 108.

Boys cutting: Roan Burrows, Miles City, 142; Colton Turbiville, Rhame, N.D., 136; Gage Murray, Miles City, 119; Nathan Ruth, Big Timber, 107.

Breakaway roping: Haven Wolstein, Helena, 124; Mikayla Witter, Helena, 120; Bella Fossum, Billings, 112.5; Jordyn Everson, East Helena, 102.5.

Bull riding: Clayton Haverland, Columbus, 102; Cole Hould, Havre, 100; Caden Fitzpatrick, Polson, 95.5; Kobe Whitford, Cut Bank, 91.5.

Cowhorse: Gage Murray, Miles City, 134; Chalee Harms, Miles City, 128; Georgia Orahood, Malta, 126; Mattie Mastel, Marmarth, N.D., 121.5.

Girls cutting: Chalee Harms, Miles City, 142; Harley Meged, Miles City, 136.5; Bailey Benson, Laurel, 129.5; Georgia Orahood, Malta, 118.5.

Goat tying: Paige Rasmussen, Bozeman, 140; Mary Gibson, Havre, 132; Manchi Nace, Laurel, 116; Haven Wolstein, Helena, 112.

Pole bending: Bella Fossum, Billings, 126; Hannah Haverland, Columbus, 111; Olivia Grimsley, Power, 111; Haven Wolstein, Helena, 109.

Saddle bronc: Tate Harmon, Powderville, 146; Garrett Cunningham, Broadus, 135.5; Gavin Nelson, Wibaux, 101; Grant Finkbeiner, Grass Range, 94.5.

Steer wrestling: Jacob Wang, Baker, 144; Logan Beattie, Helena, 123; Jhet Murphy, Helena, 114; Gage Murray, Miles City, 108.

Team roping: Trace Fuller, Bozeman-Gavin Duncan, Belgrade, 135; Jhet Murphy-Luke Murphy, Helena, 108; Bode Spring, Bozeman-Taylor Harris, Florence, 107; Logan Beattie, Helena, 106; Nathan Ruth, Big Timber, 103.

Tie-down roping; Corbin Fisher, Ashland, 134; Levi McClure, Ronan, 115; Logan Smith, Deer Lodge, 111.5; Trey Dempewolf, Lindsay, 104.

