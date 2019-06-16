NRA Gardiner

Bareback: J2 Bridges, Dillon, 78, 338; Brandley Peabody, Billings, 75, 253; Zachary Griffin, Columbia Falls, 74, 169; Dalton May, Buffalo, 73, 84.

Saddle bronc: Gerald Eash, Trego, 71, 496; Cree Minkoff, Billings, 69, 372; Tyler Friend, Arlee, 64, 248.

Bull riding: Payton Fitzpatrick, Polson, 84, 564; Cole Wagner, Valier, 74, 423; Gerald Eash, Trego, 73, 282; Andrew Smith, Shawmut, 72, 141.

Steer wrestling: Nolan Conway, Cut Bank, 8.2, 406; Kolby Bignell, Helena, 10.2, 304.

Tie-down roping: Jhet Murphy, Helena, 12.1, 473; Matt Roger, Missoula, 22.4, 355; Taylen Lytle, Cut Bank, 26.6, 236; James Ramirez, Manhattan, 27.6, 118.

Team roping: Jason Carlson-Sam Levine, 6.0, 631; Casey Waldhauser-Kolby Bignell, 6.5, 394; Sid Sorge-Taner Sorge, Shepherd, 6.5, 394; Ryan Counts-Brent Damuth, 6.8, 157.

Barrel racing: Lindsay Kruse, Winston, 16.87, 747; Milee Dailey, Pray, 16.87, 747; Shai McDonald, Gardiner, 16.9, 535; Cierra Erickson, Helena, 17.02, 394; Harley Meged, Miles City, 17.07, 253; Jessi Wilcox, St. Ignatius, 17.1, 141.

Breakaway roping: Alicia Stockton, Cut Bank, 2.6, 736; Jenelle White, Whitehall, 3.0, 609; Shai McDonald, Gardiner, 3.1, 418; Drew Zipperian, Bozeman, 3.1, 418; Taylissa Lytle, Cut Bank, 3.3, 228; Stephanie Rollins, Belgrade, 3.4, 42; Anna Callaway, Billings, 3.4, 42; Hannah Vogel, Billings, 3.4, 42.

Junior barrel racing: Paige Palin, Corvallis, 17.1, 211; Hailey Gliko, Great Falls, 17.56, 158; Maci DeHaan, Belgrade, 17.91, 105; Mylee Kobold, Shepherd, 18.02, 52.

Junior breakaway roping: Chalee Harms, Miles City, 12.8, 172.

PRCA Newtown, N.D.

All-around cowboy: Eli Lord, $3,268, steer wrestling and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Jessy Davis, 84, $2,865; 2. Connor Hamilton, 83.5, $2,197; 3. Clint Laye, 81, $1,624; 4. J.C. Hester Jr., 80.5, $1,051; 5. Tucker Zingg and Jamie Howlett, 79, $573; 7. Nate McFadden, 78, $382; 8. Buck Lunak, 77.5, $287.

Steer wrestling: 1. Nick Goelema, 4.0, $2,017; 2. Jake Fulton and Eli Lord, 4.3, $1,496; 4. Del Day, 4.4, $974; 5. Jade Berry, 4.9, $626; 6. Reed Kraeger, 5.4, $348.

Team roping: 1. Eli Lord/Levi O'Keeffe, 6.2, $1,773 each; 2. Jade Schmidt/Luke Morast, 6.6, $1,542; 3. Layne Carson/Colton Backhaus, 7.0, $1,310; 4. Chance Rosencrans/Jesse Fredrickson, 7.5, $1,079; 5. Wyatt Bice/Billy Myers, 9.5, $848; 6. Clint Gorrell/Drew Gartner, 11.9, $617; 7. Cooper White/Tucker White, 12.2, $385; 8. Marty McPherson/Myles Kenzy, 12.3, $154.

Saddle bronc: 1. Colt Gordon, 81.5, $3,144; 2. Brody Cress, 81, $2,411; 3. Wade Sundell, 80.5, $1,782; 4. Joe Harper and Jeremy Meeks, 80, $943; 6. Jake Foster, Kaden Deal and Ty Manke, 77, $419.

Tie-down roping: 1. Jason Vohs, 10.7, $1,799; 2. Rex Treeby, 11.1, $1,489; 3. Jon Peek, 11.6, $1,179; 4. Timber Moore, 12.1, $869; 5. Tyler Thiel, 12.2, $558; 6. Trey Young, 13.2, $310.

Bull riding: 1. Ardie Maier, 84, $3,137; 2. Tate Smith and Luke Gee, 80, $2,169; 4. Preston Louis, 78.5, $1,297; 5. Wyatt Gregg, 75, $910; no other qualified rides.

PRCA North Platte, Neb.

All-around cowboy: Eli Lord, $4,231, steer wrestling and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Austin Foss, 89, $2,233; 2. Joel Schlegel, 86, $1,712; 3. Orin Larsen, 83.5, $1,266; 4. Tanner Phipps, Jamie Howlett and Mason Clements, 82, $571; 7. Steven Dent and Blaine Kaufman, 81, $261.

Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Shane Frey, 3.4, $1,776; 2. Bridger Anderson, 3.6, $1,470; 3. Tyler Pearson and Sam Goings, 3.7, $1,010; 5. J.D. Struxness, 3.8, $551; 6. Kyle Whitaker, 3.9, $306. Second round: 1. Reed Kraeger, 3.7, $1,776; 2. Matt Reeves and Eli Lord, 3.8, $1,317; 4. Riley Duvall and Jarek VanPetten, 3.9, $704; 6. Nick Guy, Del Kraupie, Stetson Jorgensen and Riley Westhaver, 4.0, $77. Average: 1. Shane Frey, 7.5, $2,664; 2. Eli Lord, 7.8, $2,204; 3. Jarek VanPetten and Stetson Jorgensen, 8.0, $1,516; 5. J.D. Struxness, Tanner Brunner and Tyler Pearson, 8.2, $429.

Team roping: 1. Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, 5.0, $2,041; 2. Bubba Buckaloo/Shay Dixon Carroll, 5.3, $1,775; 3. Paul David Tierney/Tanner Braden, 5.7, $1,509; 4. Jay Tittel/Richard Durham, 6.1, $1,243; 5. Corey Whinnery/Robert Murphy, 6.4, $976; 6. Eli Lord/Jesse Dale, 6.5, $710; 7. Denton Taylor/Dusty Taylor, 6.6, $444; 8. Travis Bounds/T.J. Watts, 6.7, $178.

Saddle bronc: 1. Mitch Pollock, 88, $2,662; 2. Shorty Garrett, 87, $2,041; 3. Spencer Wright, 86.5, $1,509; 4. Wade Sundell and Ross Griffin, 85, $799; 6. Jade Blackwell and Shane Proctor, 83.5, $399; 8. Brody Cress, 82, $266.

Tie-down roping: First round: 1. J.D. McCuistion and Justin Smith, 8.4, $1,395; 3. Cody Huber, 8.5, $1,000; 4. Cody McCartney, 9.1, $737; 5. Dane Kissack, 9.5, $474; 6. Ty Baker and King Pickett, 9.6, $132. Second round: 1. Blake Chauvin and Caddo Lewallen, 7.8, $1,395; 3. Joey Dickens, 7.9, $1,000; 4. Caleb Bullock and Luke Madsen, 8.0, $605; 6. Mesquite Mahaffey, 8.3, $263. Average: 1. Caddo Lewallen, 17.6, $2,290; 2. Luke Madsen, 17.9, $1,895; 3. Mesquite Mahaffey, 18.0, $1,500; 4. Trey Young, 18.4, $1,105; 5. Justin Smith, J.D. McCuistion and Cody McCartney, 18.8, $368.

Barrel racing: 1. Shali Lord, 17.44, $2,348; 2. Emily Miller, 17.64, $1,996; 3. Jana Bean, 17.85, $1,644; 4. Chris Gibson, 17.89, $1,409; 5. Skyla Whitters, 17.91, $1,174; 6. Tammy Fischer, 17.92, $822; 7. Tamara Reinhardt, 17.95, $587; 8. Lacinda Rose, 17.96, $470; 9. Michelle Darling, 18.03, $411; 10. Carly Taylor, 18.04, $352; 11. Deb Cox, 18.06, $294; 12. Cally Kindred, 18.11, $235.

Bull riding: 1. Parker Breding, 83, $3,538; 2. Tom Patrick, 80, $2,743; 3. Kyle Gardner, 79, $2,062; 4. Luke Gee, 77, $1,381; 5. Zach Parker, 76.5, $927; 6. Wyatt Rogers, 72, $700; no other qualified rides.

