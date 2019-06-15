PRCA Glendive

All-around cowboy: Gerald Eash, $1,684, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.

Bareback: 1. Chase Redfield and Devan Reilly, 75, $434; 3. Garrett Shadbolt, 74, $248; 4. Brandley Peabody, 67, $124.

Steer wrestling: 1. Jake Fulton and Joe Nelson, 4.3, $806; 3. Eli Lord and Taz Olson, 4.7, $345.

Team roping: 1. Brady Tryan/Levi Tyan, 5.0, $872; 2. J.B. Lord/Jake Beard, 6.1, $722; 3. Brent McInerney/Tanner McInerney, 6.2, $571; 4. Jeff Johnston/Dustin Harris, 6.3, $421; 5. Derick Fleming/Brett Fleming, 6.5, $271; 6. Jade Schmidt/Luke Morast, 6.6, $150.

Saddle bronc: 1. Gerald Eash, 77, $572; 2. Alan Gobert, 71, $429; 3. JC DeSaveur, 69, $286; 4. Cody Trump, 63, $143.

Tie-down roping: 1. Trey Young, 9.4, $921; 2. Shay Keller, 10.1, $691; 3. Jason Schaffer, 10.7, $461; 4. Tanner Wznick, 12.4, $230.

Barrel racing: 1. Maggie Poloncic, 17.42, $968; 2. Lisa Anderson, 17.44, $830; 3. Carmel Wright, 17.51, $692; 4. Britta Thiel, 17.52, $599; 5. Kris Bartholomew and Casey Wagner, 17.63, $415; 7. Carey Rivinius, 17.66, $277; 8. Ashley Day, 17.67, $184; 9. Rene Cloninger, 17.75, $138; 10. Hali Gjermundson, 17.77, $92.

Steer roping: First round: 1. Ora Taton, 12.6, $836; 2. Coy Thompson, 12.9, $627; 3. Bill Benson, 14.1, $418; 4. Ryan Rochlitz, 14.2, $209. Second round: 1. Trey Sheets, 12.0, $836; 2. Vin Fisher Jr., 13.6, $627; 3. Bill Benson, 13.8, $418; 4. Ty Fisher, 14.4, $209. Third round: 1. Brian Garr, 11.7 seconds, $836; 2. Jess Tierney, 11.8, $627; 3. J.R. Olson, 12.5, $418; 4. Ryan Rochlitz, 12.6, $209. Average: 1. Vin Fisher Jr., 44.5, $1,253; 2. Bill Benson, 45.7, $940; 3. Ryan Rochlitz, 49.4, $627; 4. Jess Tierney, 50.2, $313.

Bull riding: 1. Gerald Eash, 86, $1,113; 2. Corey Maier, 85, $835; 3. Casey Fredericks, 80, $556; 4. Chance Schott, 79, $278.

