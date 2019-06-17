Montana PRCA
Belt
All-around cowboy: Ty Hedrick, $913, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback riding: 1. Caleb Bennett, 85 points on Brookman Rodeo's Flirtacious, $996; 2. Jessy Davis, 83, $747; 3. Trevar McAllistter, 82, $498; 4. Wyatt Bloom, 80, $249.
Steer wrestling: 1. Ty Erickson, 4.6 seconds, $1,097; 2. Tanner Milan, 5.4, $908; 3. Harley Cole, 5.5, $719; 4. Curtis Cassidy, 5.6, $530; 5. Bryant Mikkelson, 5.9, $341; 6. Hank Hollenbeck, 6.7, $189.
Team roping: 1. Dustin Bird/Sid Sporer, 6.1 seconds, $1,124 each; 2. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 6.7, $931; 3. Derick Fleming/Brett Fleming, 7.0, $737; 4. Kal Fuller/Kasper Roy, 10.6, $543; 5. Nolan Conway/Shawn Bird, 11.4, $349; 6. Kade Sherwood/Kory Mytty, 22.3, $194.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Jesse Kruse, 86 points on Brookman Rodeo's Make Ya Smile, $1,109; 2. Chase Brooks, 85.5, $832; 3. Andrew Evjene, 84, $555; 4. Josh Davison, 77.5, $277.
Tie-down roping: 1. Ty Hedrick, 11.3 seconds, $913; 2. Jed Davison, 11.7, $756; 3. Dillon Hahnkamp, 13.5, $598; 4. Ryan Siemsen, 13.6, $441; 5. Al Koenig, 14.4, $283; 6. J.C. Crowley, 18.9, $157.
Barrel racing: 1. Milee Dailey, 17.34 seconds, $1,126; 2. (tie) Ashley Day and Lisa Anderson, 17.38, $885 each; 4. Cally Goyins, 17.57, $697; 5. Callahan Crossley, 17.63, $536; 6. (tie) Brittney Barnett and Lindsay Kruse, 17.66, $375 each; 8. Ashley Haller, 17.67, $215; 9. Abigail Knight, 17.69, $161; 10. Jessie Havener, 17.74, $107.
Bull riding: 1. T'Jay Allen, 86 points on Brookman Rodeo's Hometown Badboy, $1,120; 2. Payton Fitzpatrick, 82, $862; 3. Parker Breding, 81, $603; no other qualified rides. (all totals include ground money).
Glendive
All-around cowboy: Gerald Eash, $1,684, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.
Bareback riding: 1. (tie) Chase Redfield, on Championship Pro Rodeo's Cp Melrose, and Devan Reilly, on Championship Pro Rodeo's Dilly Bar, 75 points, $434 each; 3. Garrett Shadbolt, 74, $248; 4. Brandley Peabody, 67, $124.
Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Jake Fulton and Joe Nelson, 4.3 seconds, $806 each; 3. (tie) Eli Lord and Taz Olson, 4.7, $345 each.
Team roping: 1. Brady Tryan/Levi Tyan, 5.0 seconds, $872 each; 2. J.B. Lord/Jake Beard, 6.1, $722; 3. Brent McInerney/Tanner McInerney, 6.2, $571; 4. Jeff Johnston/Dustin Harris, 6.3, $421; 5. Derick Fleming/Brett Fleming, 6.5, $271; 6. Jade Schmidt/Luke Morast, 6.6, $150.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Gerald Eash, 77 points on Championship Pro Rodeo's Willie Lounge Or Not, $572; 2. Alan Gobert, 71, $429; 3. JC DeSaveur, 69, $286; 4. Cody Trump, 63, $143.
Tie-down roping: 1. Trey Young, 9.4 seconds, $921; 2. Shay Keller, 10.1, $691; 3. Jason Schaffer, 10.7, $461; 4. Tanner Wznick, 12.4, $230.
Barrel racing: 1. Maggie Poloncic, 17.42 seconds, $968; 2. Lisa Anderson, 17.44, $830; 3. Carmel Wright, 17.51, $692; 4. Britta Thiel, 17.52, $599; 5. (tie) Kris Bartholomew and Casey Wagner, 17.63, $415 each; 7. Carey Rivinius, 17.66, $277; 8. Ashley Day, 17.67, $184; 9. Rene Cloninger, 17.75, $138; 10. Hali Gjermundson, 17.77, $92.
Steer roping: First round: 1. Ora Taton, 12.6 seconds, $836; 2. Coy Thompson, 12.9, $627; 3. Bill Benson, 14.1, $418; 4. Ryan Rochlitz, 14.2, $209. Second round: 1. Trey Sheets, 12.0 seconds, $836; 2. Vin Fisher Jr., 13.6, $627; 3. Bill Benson, 13.8, $418; 4. Ty Fisher, 14.4, $209. Third round: 1. Brian Garr, 11.7 seconds, $836; 2. Jess Tierney, 11.8, $627; 3. J.R. Olson, 12.5, $418; 4. Ryan Rochlitz, 12.6, $209. Average: 1. Vin Fisher Jr., 44.5 seconds on three head, $1,253; 2. Bill Benson, 45.7, $940; 3. Ryan Rochlitz, 49.4, $627; 4. Jess Tierney, 50.2, $313.
Bull riding: 1. Gerald Eash, 86 points on J Bar J's Radar, $1,113; 2. Corey Maier, 85, $835; 3. Casey Fredericks, 80, $556; 4. Chance Schott, 79, $278.
