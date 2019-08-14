PRCA Billings

Thursday entries

subject to change

Bareback: Devan Reilly, Sheridan, Wyo.; Caleb Bennett, Corvallis; Richmond Champion, Hamilton; Sam Oliver, Yolo, Calif.; Brandley Peabody, Billings; Shawn Perkins, Bozeman; Buck Lunak, Cut Bank; Jessy Davis, Power; Logan Patterson, Kim, Colo.

Steer wrestling: Kodie Jang, Australia; Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas; Ty Erickson, Helena; Bridger Chambers, Butte; Scott Guenthner, Provost, AB; Tanner Milan, Cochrane, AB; Will Lummus, West Point, Miss.; Cody Harmon, Dublin, Texas; Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La.; Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas.

Steer roping: To be determined.

Saddle bronc: Brady Hill, Onida, S.D.; Wyatt Hageman, Jay Em, Wyo.; Keenan Reinhardt, Cochrane, AB; Matt Halmes, Cascade; Jacob Lewis, Stephenville, Texas; Travis Nelson, Broadus; Houston Brown, Miles City; Taylan Nelson, Wibaux; Ian McGivney, Kaycee, Wyo.; Gatlin Moul, Ogallala, Neb.

Team roping: Wyatt Imus, Brenham, Texas-Reno Gonzales, Scott, La.; Tate Kirchenschlager, Yuma, Colo.-Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan.; Trent Barrett, North Platte, Neb.-Connor Strong, Watkins, Colo.; Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D.-Lane Siggins, Coolidge, Ariz.; Delon Parker, Worden-Ryan Zurcher, Powell, Wyo.; Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, AB-Levi Lord, Sturgis, S.D.; Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D.-Blaine Vick, Breckenridge, Texas; Mason Boettcher, East Bernard, Texas-Ty Arnold, Midway, Texas; Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah-Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla.; Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz.-Paden Bray, Granbury, Texas.

Tie-down roping: Seth Cooke, Millsap, Texas; Clint Nyegaard, Cuero, Texas; Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, Texas; Wyatt Imus, Brenham, Texas; Reno Gonzales, Scott, La.; Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas; Caddo Lewallen, Morrison, Okla.; Tyler Prcin, Alvord, Texas; Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah; Marcos Costa, Menard, Texas.

 Barrel racing: Gayleen Malone, Pray; Milee Dailey, Pray; Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D.; Madison Wilkerson, Bozeman; Kaylee Gallino, Wasta, S.D.; Sally Conway, Arvada, Wyo.; Carley Cervi, Roggen, Colo.; Michelle Alley, Madisonville, Texas; Callahan Crossley, Hermiston, Ore.; Tammy Carpenter, Kalispell; Jeissica Routier, Buffalo, S.D.; Lisa Warfield, Helena.

Bull riding: Wyatt Gregg, Belle Fourche, S.D.; Marc Dorendorf, Columbus; Boudreaux, Campbell, Crockett, Texas; Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla.; Steve Woolsey, Payson, Utah; Kreece Robinson, Hardin; Parker McCown, Montgomery, Texas; Foster McCraw, Navasota, Texas; J.T. Moore, Alvin, Texas; T'Jay Allen, Harlem.

Tags

Load comments