Bareback riding leaders: 1. Devan Reilly, 81.5 points on Burch Rodeo's Strawberry Rocket; 2. Hunter Carter, 78; 3. (tie) Cole Reiner and Pascal Isabelle, 77 each; 5. (tie) Mark Kreder and Chance Merrill, 76 each.
Steer wrestling leaders: 1. (tie) Shawn Downing and Josh Clark, 3.6 seconds each; 3. Cody Cabral, 3.9; 4. Stan Branco, 4.0; 5. Ty Erickson, 4.1; 6. (tie) Will Lummus, Riley Duvall and Sterling Lambert, 4.2 each.
Team roping leaders: 1. Jr. Dees/Lane Siggins, 4.2 seconds; 2. Ty Blasingame/Brandon Bates, 4.3; 3. Coleman Proctor/Ryan Motes, 4.4; 4. (tie) Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, Garett Chick/Ross Ashford and Aaron Tsinigine/Patrick Smith, 4.5 each.
Saddle bronc riding leaders: 1. Stetson Wright, 87 points on Burch Rodeo's Margarita Maker; 2. Jake Finlay, 81; 3. Preston Burr, 80.5; 4. Dawson Dahm, 75.5; 5. Brady Hill, 73; 6. Jesse Kruse, 72.
Tie-down roping leaders: 1. Clint Nyegaard, 8.0 seconds; 2. Logan Hofer, 8.4; 3. (tie) Randall Carlisle and Trenton Smith, 8.6 each; 5. (tie) Clayton Collmorgen and Adam Gray, 8.7 each.
Barrel racing leaders: 1. Ivy Hurst, 17.27 seconds; 2. Maggie Poloncic, 17.29; 3. Lacinda Rose, 17.39; 4. (tie) Lindsay Kruse and Halyn Lide, 17.55 each; 6. Tammy Fischer, 17.63.
Bull riding leaders: 1. (tie) Garrett Smith, on Burch Rodeo's Zombie Too, and Clayton Sellars, on Brookman Rodeo's Little Chubby, 84 points each; 3. J.W. Harris, 81.5; 4. Colten Fritzlan, 77.5; 5. Cullen Telfer, 72; no other qualified rides.
Livingston Roundup
Tuesday
Bareback riding leaders: 1. Connor Hamilton, 84.5 points on Kesler Rodeo's Double Dippin; 2. Richmond Champion, 83.5; 3. Shane O'Connell, 83; no other qualified rides.
Steer wrestling leaders: 1. Levi Rudd, 3.6 seconds; 2. (tie) Stockton Graves and Matt Reeves, 3.7 each; 4. (tie) Tom Lewis, Bridger Anderson and Will Lummus, 3.8 each.
Team roping leaders: 1. Levi Simpson/Cole Davison, 4.2 seconds; 2. Chace Thompson/Tyson Thompson, 4.3; 3. Tanner Green/Jake Clay, 4.4; 4. Jeff Flenniken/Tyler Worley, 4.6; 5. Bubba Buckaloo/Shay Dixon Carroll, 4.7; 6. (tie) Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, Matt Sherwood/Hunter Koch and Chris Francis/Cade Passig, 4.9 each.
Saddle bronc riding leaders: 1. Jake Finlay, 87 points on Kesler Rodeo's Navajo Sun; 2. Rusty Wright, 82; 3. Kolby Wanchuk, 80; 4. Keenan Reinhardt, 77; 5. Spencer Wright, 73; 6. Cole Elshere, 72.5.
Tie-down roping leaders: 1. Cody Huber, 7.2 seconds; 2. Ike Fontenot, 7.3; 3. Randall Carlisle, 7.5; 4. (tie) Blair Smith and Justin Smith, 7.7 each; 6. Dawson Johnson, 8.1.
Barrel racing leaders: 1. Maddy Dickens, 17.56 seconds; 2. Katelyn Scott, 17.68; 3. Megan Champion, 17.96; 4. Kambrie Clark, 17.97; 5. Kaley Bass Richard, 18.33; 6. Jessi Fish, 22.67.
Bull riding leaders: 1. Daylon Swearingen, 88 points on Kesler Rodeo's Crocodile Rock; 2. Bayle Worden, 87.5; 3. Cole Wagner, 85; 4. Jeff Askey, 80; 5. Payton Fitzpatrick, 79.5; no other qualified rides.
Cody Stampede
Second Performance
Tuesday at Cody, Wyoming
Bareback Riding: 1, Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba, 93 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Make Up Face. *2, Cole Reiner, Kaycee, Wyo., 83.5. 3, Pascal Isabelle, Okotoks, Alberta, 81. 4, (tie) Trenten Montero, Winnemucca, Nev., and Chance Ames, Big Piney, Wyo., 74 each.
Steer Wrestling: 1, J.D. Struxness, Milan, Minn., 4.0 seconds. 2, Chisum Docheff, Longmont, Colo., 4.9. 3, Billy Boldon, Oglala, S.D., 5.8. 4, Bridger Anderson, Carrington, N.D., 8.9.
Team Roping: 1, Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C., and Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas, 5.0 seconds. 2, Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz., and Paden Bray, Granbury, Texas, 5.3. 3, Colton Campbell, Klamath Falls, Ore., and Dalton Pearce, San Luis Obispo, Calif., 14.7. 4, Butch Levell, Fort Calhoun, Nev., and J.W. Beck, Moville, Iowa, 15.4.
Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb., 88.5 points on C5 Rodeo’s Bad Intentions. 2, Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont., 87.5. 3, Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, 84. 4, Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas, 78.
Tie-Down Roping: (three times) 1, (tie) Stetson Vest, Childress, Texas and Blake Ash, Aurora, Mo., 20.0 seconds each. 3, Ike Fontenot, Ville Platte, La., 22.0.
Women’s Barrel Racing: 1, Kassidy Lovell, Madisonville, Texas, 17.30. 2, Teri Bangart, Olympia, Wash., 17l.59. 3, Amy Jo Reisdorfer, Cheyenne, Wyo., 17.66.
Current leaders
Bareback Riding: 1, Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba, 93 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Make Up Face.* 2, Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, La., 85. 3, Cole Reiner, Kaycee, Wyo., 83.5. 4, (tie) Jamie Howlett, Rapid City, S.D., and Mark Kreder, Collinsville, Okla., 81.5 each.
Steer Wrestling: 1, Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas, 3.8 seconds. 2, Logan McDonald, Loveland, Colo., 3.9. 3, (tie) Will Lummus, West Point, Miss.; J.D. Struxness, Milan, Minn.; and Jake Fulton, Valentine, Neb., 4.0 each.
Team Roping: 1, (tie) Brooks Dahozy, Window Rock, Ariz., and Walt Woodard, Stephenville, Texas; and Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., and Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev.; 4.8 seconds each. 3, (tie) Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C., and Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas; Riley and Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash.; and Kolton Schmidt, Barrhead, Alberta and Jeremy Buhler, Arrowood, Alberta; 5.0 each.
Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb., 88.5 points on C5 Rodeo’s Bad Intentions. 2, Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont., 87.4. 3, Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla., 85.5. 4, Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, 84.
Tie-Down Roping: 1, Reese Riemer, Stinett, Texas, 8.2 seconds. 2, Justin Smith, Leesville, La., 8.3. 3, Tyson Durfey, Millsap, Texas, 8.8. 4, Cade Swor, Chico, Texas, 9.4 seconds.
Barrel Racing: 1, Kassidy Lovell, Madisonville, Texas, 17.35 seconds. 2, KL Spratt, Lysite, Wyo., 17.39. 3, Teri Bangart, Olympia, Wash., 17.59. 4, Kristen Zancanella, Aurora, S.D., 17.63.
Bull Riding: 1, Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont., 92.5 points on Summit Pro Rodeo’s Turnabout. 2, Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, 92. 3, Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas, 90.5. 4, (tie) Koby Radley, Holden, La., and Garrett Smith, Rigby, Idaho, 89.5 each.
*New arena record
Mandan Rodeo Days
Tuesday
Bareback bronc riding: 1, (tie) Kaycee Feild, Genola, Utah, on Stace Smith Pro Rodeo’s Miss Dunny and Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev., on Stace Smith Pro Rodeo’s Cactus Black, 87 points each. 3, Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., 85. 4, (tie) Clint Laye, Cadogan, Alberta, and Mason Clements, Draper, Utah, 83.
Steer wrestling: 1, Reed Kraeger, Elwood, Neb., 4.2 seconds. 2, Tyler Thorson, Manning, N.D., 4.3. 3, Devan Porter, Moosomin, Saskatchewan, 4.6. 4, Riley Scott Reiss, Manning, N.D., 4.7.
American freestyle bullfighting: 1, Riley McKettrick, Arcadia, Fla., 80 points. 2, Sage Seay, Hackberry, La., 79.
Team roping: 1, Jade Schmidt, Box Elder, S.D., and Jace Engesser, Spearfish, S.D., 5.6 seconds. 2, Brandon Webb, Big Wells, Texas, and Kollin VonAhn, Blanchard, Okla., 6.0. 3, Chance Rosencrans, Jamestown, S.D., and Jesse Frederickson, Upham, N.D., 8.2. 4, Preston Billadeau, Parshall, N.D., and Riley Scott Reiss, Manning, N.D., 9.8.
Saddle bronc riding: 1, Tegan Smith, Winterset, Iowa, 82 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Show Down. 2, Bradley Harter, Loranger, La., 80.5. 3, Wyatt Casper, Pampa, Texas, 79. 4, Curtis Garton, Boxholm, Iowa, 78.5.
Tie-down roping: 1, Caddo Lewallen, Morrison, Okla., 8.9 seconds. 2, Wyatt Treeby, Hecla, S.D., 9.4. 3, Jason Vohs, Dickinson, N.D., 9.8. 4, Rex Treeby, Hecla, S.D., 9.9.
Barrel racing: 1, Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D., 15.38 seconds. 2, DeAnn Morgan, Hulett, Wyo., 15.57. 3. Carey Rivinius, Carson, N.D., 15.68. 4, Allene Nelson, Grassy Butte, N.D., 15.76.
Bull riding: 1, Wyatt Rogers, Tahlequah, Okla., 84 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Get Shorty. 2, Chase Daugherty, Canby, Ore., 81.5. 3, Ruger Piva, Challis, Idaho, 80.5. 4, Holden Moss, Ringgold, Ga., 79.
