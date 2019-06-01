Great Plains Xtreme Broncs Match

at Herreid, S.D.

First round: 1. Spencer Wright and Brody Cress, 87, $1,130; 3. Colt Gordon, 86.5, $725; 4. Ryder Wright, 85, $469; 5. Shorty Garrett, 84, $298; 6. JJ Elshere, 83, $213; 7. Wyatt Casper, 82, $170; 8. Brady Hill, Tegan Smith, Jake Watson and CoBurn Bradshaw, 80, $32.

Finals: 1. Jake Watson and Shorty Garrett, 88, $824; 3. Spencer Wright, 86, $511; 4. Ryder Wright, 85, $341; 5. CoBurn Bradshaw, 83, $199; 6. JJ Elshere and Wyatt Casper, 82, $71.

Average: 1. Spencer Wright, 173, $2,131; 2. Shorty Garrett, 172, $1,634; 3. Ryder Wright, 170, $1,208; 4. Jake Watson, 168, $781; 5. JJ Elshere, 165, $497; 6. Wyatt Casper, 164, $355; 7. CoBurn Bradshaw, 163, $284; 8. Brody Cress, 161, $213.

Casey Tibbs Match of Champions Xtreme Broncs Ride

at Fort Pierre, S.D.

First round: 1. Lefty Holman and Chase Brooks, 83, $3,105; 3. JJ Elshere, 82.5, $1,992; 4. Stetson Wright, Wade Sundell and Ryder Wright, 82, $898; 7. (tie) Spencer Wright and Tegan Smith, 81, $410.

Finals: 1. Wade Sundell, 86.5, $3,125; 2. Lefty Holman, 85, $2,343; 3. Spencer Wright, 84, $1,562; 4. Stetson Wright, 83, $781.

PRCA Central Point, Ore.

All-around cowboy: Preston Pederson, $2,336, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Austin Foss and R.C. Landingham, 83.5, $1,644; 3. Clayton Biglow, 83, $1,055; 4. Kirk St. Clair, 80, $682; 5. Kash Wilson, 77, $434; 6. Tony Barrington, 75.5, $310; 7. Kevin Lusk, 74.5, $248; 8. Wyatt Bloom, 74, $186.

Steer wrestling: 1. Levi Rudd, 6.6, $2,017; 2. Colin Wolfe, 7.5, $1,669; 3. Taylor Gregg, 7.6, $1,322; 4. Dalton Massey, 9.5, $974; 5. Riley Jones, 11.1, $626; 6. Chance Gartner, 14.5, $348.

Team roping: 1. Ty Sturza/Daniel Ibarra, 5.6, $2,346; 2. Ryan Reed/Wyatt Hansen, 5.8, $2,040; 3. Colton Campbell/Dalton Pearce and B.J. Campbell/Clint Harry, 5.9, $1,581; 5. Preston Pederson/Calgary Smith, 6.1, $1,122; 6. Austin Stafford/Brandon Beers, 6.2, $816; 7. Justin Farber/Phoenix Everano, 6.3, $510; 8. Jordan Tye/Jason Minor, 9.5, $204.

Saddle bronc: 1. Mitch Pollock, 79.5, $2,064; 2. Tim Ditrich, 77.5, $1,583; 3. Justin Lawrence, 72, $1,170; 4. JC DeSaveur, 70.5, $757; 5. Calvin Shaffer, 68, $482; 6. Hayden Hall, 66, $344; no other qualified rides.

Tie-down roping: 1. Cody Craig, 7.7, $1,643; 2. Caleb Berquist, 9.3, $1,429; 3. Preston Pederson, 10.1, $1,214; 4. Jason Minor, 10.2, $1,000; 5. Wade Kane, 10.3, $786; 6. Seth Hopper, 10.4, $572; 7. J. Cody Jones, 10.5, $357; 8. Brad Goodrich, 10.7, $143.

Barrel racing: 1. Brittney Barnett, 13.48, $2,091; 2. Bobbi Aldrich, 13.57, $1,777; 3. Kathy Petska, 13.59, $1,463; 4. Kayla Johnson, 13.68, $1,254; 5. Vicky Cook, 13.69, $1,045; 6. Sharon Gow, 13.70, $732; 7. Megan Champion, 13.71, $523; 8. Cheyenne Allan, 13.72, $418; 9. Rachel Stoller, 13.75, $366; 10. Danyelle Williams, 13.77, $314; 11. Cindy Woods, 13.79, $261; 12. Lexie Goss, 13.80, $209.

Bull riding: 1. Boudreaux Campbell, 87, $2,461; 2. Levi Gray, 83.5, $1,908; 3. Brady Portenier, 82, $1,434; 4. Austin Covington, 80, $961; 5. Wyatt Covington, 79.5, $645; 6. Dalton McMurtrie, 75, $487; no other qualified rides. 

