Canadian Pro Rodeo

at Teepee Creek, Alberta

Bareback: 1. Ty Taypotat, 86, $2,098; 2. Seth Hardwick, 79.5, $1,661; 3. Ky Marshall, 76.5, $1,399; 4. Cole Goodine, 69, $1,136.

Steer wrestling: 1. Ben Ramey, 3.9, $2,369; 2. Brock Butterfield, 4.5, $2,171; 3. Coleman Kohorst, 4.8, $1,908; 4. Chance Butterfield, 4.9, $1,645; 5. Dustin Walker, 5.0, $1,382; 6. Cody Cassidy, 5.6, $1,119; 7. Josh Harden, 5.9, $855; 8. Ryan Shuckburgh, 6.1, $724; 9. Landan Beardsworth, 6.4, $592; 10. Brendan Laye, 8.4, $395.

Team roping: 1. Logan Bonnett/Keely Bonnett, 5.6, $1,967; 2. Denver Johnson/Tristin Woolsey, 5.7, $1,711; 3. Clay Ullery/Riley Warren, 6.0, $1,454; 4. Tuftin McLeod/Tyce McLeod, 6.1, $1,198; 5. Brady Quam/Tyrel Flewelling, 6.5, $941; 6. Kash Bonnett/Tate Schmidt, 7.0, $684; 7. Justin McCarroll/Brett McCarroll, 7.3, $428; 8. Wace Pallesen/Scott Duff, 9.8, $171.

Saddle bronc: 1. Jake Burwash, 80.5, $2,346; 2. Logan Hay, 80, $1,857; 3. Lane Watt, 79.5, $1,564; 4. Dawson Dahm, 78.5, $1,271; 5. Chance Barrass, 78, $782; 6. Sam Kelts, 76.5, $587; 7. Chase Zweifel, 76, $489; 8. Jake Brown, 74.5, $391; 9. Lane Cust, 72.5, $293; 10. Call Marr, 61, $196.

Tie-down roping: 1. Shane Smith, 8.0, $2,572; 2. Erik Dublanko, 8.4, $2,358; 3. Mark Nugent, 8.6, $2,072; 4. Wyatt Branden, 8.7, $1,786; 5. J.T. Robinson and Riley Warren, 9.1, $1,357; 7. Logan Spady, 9.2, $929; 8. Josh Eiriksen, 9.3, $786; 9. Wyatt Williams and Darren Dublanko, 9.6, $535.

Barrel racing: 1. Stacey Ruzicka, 16.746, $2,961; 2. Justine Elliott, 16.864, $2,369; 3. Shayna Wier, 16.933, $1,925; 4. Lakota Bird, 16.948, $1,481; 5. Jennifer Neudorf, 17.013, $1,184; 6. Taylor Manning, 17.057, $888; 7. Brooke Wills, 17.076, $740; 8. Bertina Olafson, $17.147, $666; 9. Mariah Mannering, 17.167, $592; 10. Kim Gerwatoski, 17.171, $518; 11. Kirsty White, 17.188, $444; 12. Suzanne DePaoli, 17.189, $370; 13. Skyler Mantler, 17.195, $296; 14. Jenna Massing, 17.218, $222; 15. Carolynn Knapp, 17.268, $148.

Bull riding: 1. Jordan Hansen, 89, $2,346; 2. Thor Hoefer, 84.5, $1,857; 3. Jacob Gardner, 83, $1,564; 4. Zane Lambert, 82, $1,271; 5. Coy Robbins, 81, $782; 6. Lonnie West, 80.5, $587; 7. Kyle Brown, 78.5, $489; 8. Dakota Louis, 70.5, $391; 9. Austin Nash, 68, $293.

PRCA Estes Park, Colo.

All-around cowboy: Jase Staudt, $1,628, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Tim O'Connell and Spur Lacasse, 87, $5,412; 3. Seth Hardwick, 84.5, $3,472; 4. Taylor Broussard, Jesse Pope and Blaine Kaufman, 83.5, $1,566; 7. Steven Dent and Kody Lamb, 83, $715.

Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Stockton Graves, 4.2, $1,480; 2. Hunter Cure, 4.3, $1,225; 3. Riley Duvall, Jacob Edler and Shane Frey, 4.4, $714; 6. Tyrel Cline, 4.6, $255. Second round: 1. Cody Harmon, 3.8, $1,480; 2. Billy Boldon, 4.2, $1,225; 3. Blake Mindemann, 4.3, $970; 4. Aaron Vosler, 4.6, $714; 5. Don Payne, 5.0, $459; 6. Kaleb Summers, 5.1, $255. Average: 1. Aaron Vosler, 9.3, $2,220; 2. Billy Boldon, 9.6, $1,837; 3. Riley Duvall, 9.7, $1,454; 4. Cody Harmon and Jacob Edler, 9.8, $880; 6. J.D. Struxness, 10.1, $383.

Team roping: 1. Tyler Wade/Billie Jack Saebens, 3.9, $4,920; 2. Bubba Buckaloo/Shay Dixon Carroll, 4.0, $4,402; 3. Cody McCluskey/Joe Mattern, Ty Blasingame/Brandon Bates and Jake Orman/Tyler McKnight, 4.4, $3,367; 6.  Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison and Joshua Torres/Jonathan Torres, 4.5, $2,072; 8. Garrett Rogers/Jake Minor, 4.8, $1,295; 9. Colby Lovell/Ty Arnold and Cory Kidd V/Kory Koontz, 4.9, $518.

Saddle bronc: 1. Hardy Braden, 87, $5,555; 2. Colt Gordon, 86.5, $4,259; 3. Allen Boore, 85, $3,148; 4. Ross Griffin, 84, $2,037; 5. Jake Wright, 83.5, $1,296; 6. Trent Burd and JJ Elshere, 83, $833; 8. Jesse Wright and Logan Cook, 82.5, $278.

Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Dane Kissack, 8.1, $1,573; 2. Clint Nyegaard and Mesquite Mahaffey, 8.4, $1,166; 4. Marcos Costa, 8.6, $760; 5. Logan Vick, 8.7, $488; 6. Ryan Thibodeaux and Garrett Busby, 8.9, $136. Second round: 1. Chase Williams, 7.6, $1,573; 2. Trenton Smith, 8.1, $1,302; 3. Cooper Mathews and Jase Staudt, 8.4, $895; 5. Reid Zapalac and Kasen Brennise, 8.5, $380. Average: 1. Chase Williams, 16.9, $2,360; 2. Marcos Costa, 17.4, $1,953; 3. Joey Dickens, 18.0, $1,546; 4. Dane Kissack, 18.7, $1,139; 5. Jase Staudt, 18.9, $732; 6. Trevor Thiel, 19.2, $407.

Barrel racing: 1. Kathy Grimes, 16.64, $4,595; 2. Sara Cheeney, 16.70, $3,676; 3. Dona Kay Rule, 16.74, $2,987; 4. Sissy Winn, 16.76, $2,297; 5. Lacinda Rose, 16.79, $1,838; 6. Leia Pluemer, 16.81, $1,378; 7. Jill Wilson, 16.83, $1,149; 8. Jill Tanner, 16.84, $1,034; 9. Ashley Harvey, 16.86, $919; 10. Carly Taylor, 16.92, $804; 11. Carley Cervi, 16.93, $689; 12. Sidney Forrest, 16.94, $574; 13. Nicole Love and Kelly Yates, 16.95, $402; 15. Kelly Allen, 16.96, $230.

Bull riding: 1. Nathan Hatchel, 87.5, $4,202; 2. Josh Frost, 86.5, $3,221; 3. Trey Kimzey, 86, $2,381; 4. Cody Johansen, 83.5, $1,541; 5. Callum Miller, 83, $980; 6. Riker Carter, 82, $700; 7. Sean Lynch, 81.5, $560; 8. Hayden Harris, 80.5, $420.

