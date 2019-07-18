Canadian Pro Rodeo
at Teepee Creek, Alberta
Bareback: 1. Ty Taypotat, 86, $2,098; 2. Seth Hardwick, 79.5, $1,661; 3. Ky Marshall, 76.5, $1,399; 4. Cole Goodine, 69, $1,136.
Steer wrestling: 1. Ben Ramey, 3.9, $2,369; 2. Brock Butterfield, 4.5, $2,171; 3. Coleman Kohorst, 4.8, $1,908; 4. Chance Butterfield, 4.9, $1,645; 5. Dustin Walker, 5.0, $1,382; 6. Cody Cassidy, 5.6, $1,119; 7. Josh Harden, 5.9, $855; 8. Ryan Shuckburgh, 6.1, $724; 9. Landan Beardsworth, 6.4, $592; 10. Brendan Laye, 8.4, $395.
Team roping: 1. Logan Bonnett/Keely Bonnett, 5.6, $1,967; 2. Denver Johnson/Tristin Woolsey, 5.7, $1,711; 3. Clay Ullery/Riley Warren, 6.0, $1,454; 4. Tuftin McLeod/Tyce McLeod, 6.1, $1,198; 5. Brady Quam/Tyrel Flewelling, 6.5, $941; 6. Kash Bonnett/Tate Schmidt, 7.0, $684; 7. Justin McCarroll/Brett McCarroll, 7.3, $428; 8. Wace Pallesen/Scott Duff, 9.8, $171.
Saddle bronc: 1. Jake Burwash, 80.5, $2,346; 2. Logan Hay, 80, $1,857; 3. Lane Watt, 79.5, $1,564; 4. Dawson Dahm, 78.5, $1,271; 5. Chance Barrass, 78, $782; 6. Sam Kelts, 76.5, $587; 7. Chase Zweifel, 76, $489; 8. Jake Brown, 74.5, $391; 9. Lane Cust, 72.5, $293; 10. Call Marr, 61, $196.
Tie-down roping: 1. Shane Smith, 8.0, $2,572; 2. Erik Dublanko, 8.4, $2,358; 3. Mark Nugent, 8.6, $2,072; 4. Wyatt Branden, 8.7, $1,786; 5. J.T. Robinson and Riley Warren, 9.1, $1,357; 7. Logan Spady, 9.2, $929; 8. Josh Eiriksen, 9.3, $786; 9. Wyatt Williams and Darren Dublanko, 9.6, $535.
Barrel racing: 1. Stacey Ruzicka, 16.746, $2,961; 2. Justine Elliott, 16.864, $2,369; 3. Shayna Wier, 16.933, $1,925; 4. Lakota Bird, 16.948, $1,481; 5. Jennifer Neudorf, 17.013, $1,184; 6. Taylor Manning, 17.057, $888; 7. Brooke Wills, 17.076, $740; 8. Bertina Olafson, $17.147, $666; 9. Mariah Mannering, 17.167, $592; 10. Kim Gerwatoski, 17.171, $518; 11. Kirsty White, 17.188, $444; 12. Suzanne DePaoli, 17.189, $370; 13. Skyler Mantler, 17.195, $296; 14. Jenna Massing, 17.218, $222; 15. Carolynn Knapp, 17.268, $148.
Bull riding: 1. Jordan Hansen, 89, $2,346; 2. Thor Hoefer, 84.5, $1,857; 3. Jacob Gardner, 83, $1,564; 4. Zane Lambert, 82, $1,271; 5. Coy Robbins, 81, $782; 6. Lonnie West, 80.5, $587; 7. Kyle Brown, 78.5, $489; 8. Dakota Louis, 70.5, $391; 9. Austin Nash, 68, $293.
PRCA Estes Park, Colo.
All-around cowboy: Jase Staudt, $1,628, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Tim O'Connell and Spur Lacasse, 87, $5,412; 3. Seth Hardwick, 84.5, $3,472; 4. Taylor Broussard, Jesse Pope and Blaine Kaufman, 83.5, $1,566; 7. Steven Dent and Kody Lamb, 83, $715.
Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Stockton Graves, 4.2, $1,480; 2. Hunter Cure, 4.3, $1,225; 3. Riley Duvall, Jacob Edler and Shane Frey, 4.4, $714; 6. Tyrel Cline, 4.6, $255. Second round: 1. Cody Harmon, 3.8, $1,480; 2. Billy Boldon, 4.2, $1,225; 3. Blake Mindemann, 4.3, $970; 4. Aaron Vosler, 4.6, $714; 5. Don Payne, 5.0, $459; 6. Kaleb Summers, 5.1, $255. Average: 1. Aaron Vosler, 9.3, $2,220; 2. Billy Boldon, 9.6, $1,837; 3. Riley Duvall, 9.7, $1,454; 4. Cody Harmon and Jacob Edler, 9.8, $880; 6. J.D. Struxness, 10.1, $383.
Team roping: 1. Tyler Wade/Billie Jack Saebens, 3.9, $4,920; 2. Bubba Buckaloo/Shay Dixon Carroll, 4.0, $4,402; 3. Cody McCluskey/Joe Mattern, Ty Blasingame/Brandon Bates and Jake Orman/Tyler McKnight, 4.4, $3,367; 6. Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison and Joshua Torres/Jonathan Torres, 4.5, $2,072; 8. Garrett Rogers/Jake Minor, 4.8, $1,295; 9. Colby Lovell/Ty Arnold and Cory Kidd V/Kory Koontz, 4.9, $518.
Saddle bronc: 1. Hardy Braden, 87, $5,555; 2. Colt Gordon, 86.5, $4,259; 3. Allen Boore, 85, $3,148; 4. Ross Griffin, 84, $2,037; 5. Jake Wright, 83.5, $1,296; 6. Trent Burd and JJ Elshere, 83, $833; 8. Jesse Wright and Logan Cook, 82.5, $278.
Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Dane Kissack, 8.1, $1,573; 2. Clint Nyegaard and Mesquite Mahaffey, 8.4, $1,166; 4. Marcos Costa, 8.6, $760; 5. Logan Vick, 8.7, $488; 6. Ryan Thibodeaux and Garrett Busby, 8.9, $136. Second round: 1. Chase Williams, 7.6, $1,573; 2. Trenton Smith, 8.1, $1,302; 3. Cooper Mathews and Jase Staudt, 8.4, $895; 5. Reid Zapalac and Kasen Brennise, 8.5, $380. Average: 1. Chase Williams, 16.9, $2,360; 2. Marcos Costa, 17.4, $1,953; 3. Joey Dickens, 18.0, $1,546; 4. Dane Kissack, 18.7, $1,139; 5. Jase Staudt, 18.9, $732; 6. Trevor Thiel, 19.2, $407.
Barrel racing: 1. Kathy Grimes, 16.64, $4,595; 2. Sara Cheeney, 16.70, $3,676; 3. Dona Kay Rule, 16.74, $2,987; 4. Sissy Winn, 16.76, $2,297; 5. Lacinda Rose, 16.79, $1,838; 6. Leia Pluemer, 16.81, $1,378; 7. Jill Wilson, 16.83, $1,149; 8. Jill Tanner, 16.84, $1,034; 9. Ashley Harvey, 16.86, $919; 10. Carly Taylor, 16.92, $804; 11. Carley Cervi, 16.93, $689; 12. Sidney Forrest, 16.94, $574; 13. Nicole Love and Kelly Yates, 16.95, $402; 15. Kelly Allen, 16.96, $230.
Bull riding: 1. Nathan Hatchel, 87.5, $4,202; 2. Josh Frost, 86.5, $3,221; 3. Trey Kimzey, 86, $2,381; 4. Cody Johansen, 83.5, $1,541; 5. Callum Miller, 83, $980; 6. Riker Carter, 82, $700; 7. Sean Lynch, 81.5, $560; 8. Hayden Harris, 80.5, $420.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.