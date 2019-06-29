Xtreme Bulls

Greeley, Colo.

Final results: 1. Elijah Mora, 85, $4,891; 2. Clayton Sellars, 81, $3,766; 3. Parker McCown, 79.5, $2,801; 4. Matt Palmer, 79, $1,837; 5. Callum Miller, 78, $1,194; 6. Parker Breding, 76, $873; 7. Lon Danley, 72, $712; no other qualified rides.

PRCA Fort Benton

All-around cowboy: Ben Ayre, $827, tie-down roping and steer wrestling.

Bareback: 1. Shawn Perkins, 78, $451; 2. Skyler Erickson, 72, $338; 3. Chase Redfield, 68, $226; no other qualified rides.

Steer wrestling: 1. Jake Malek and Jake Nelson, 5.0, $806; 3. Ben Ayre, 5.2, $461; 4. Bryant Mikkelson and Timmy Sparing, 5.8, $115.

Team roping: 1. Chance Paradis/Rich Carpenter, 6.5, $660; 2. Caden Camp/Jayden Johnson, 11.7, $495; 3. Nolan Conway/Shawn Bird, 11.8, $330; 4. Shawn Bessette/Ike Folsom, 15.8, $165.

Saddle bronc: 1. Dawson Dahm, 73, $511; 2. Matt Halmes, 67, $384; 3. Jake Burwash, 65, $256; 4. Gerald Eash, 63, $128.

Tie-down roping: 1. Shay Keller, 13.0, $733; 2. Kevin Peterson, 13.8, $550; 3. Ben Ayre, 14.2, $367; 4. Trevin Baumann, 15.0, $183.

Barrel racing: 1. Carmel Wright, 15.02, $799; 2. Ashley Day, 15.26, $695; 3. Brenna Krueger, 15.40, $590; 4. Maria Taylor, 15.47, $486; 5. Alicia Stockton, 15.53, $382; 6. Rene Cloninger, 15.55, $278; 7. Lindsay Kruse, 15.61, $174; 8. Katie Crowley, 15.63, $69.

Bull riding: 1. Payton Fitzpatrick, 82, $853; 2. Marc Dorendorf, 81, $698; no other qualified rides. 

