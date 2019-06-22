PRCA Thermopolis, Wyo.

All-around cowboy: Hank Hollenbeck, $992, tie-down roping and steer wrestling.

Bareback: 1. Brian Brown, 82, $1,086; 2. Devan Reilly, 80, $823; 3. Cavan Wrzesinski, 77.5, $592; 4. Shawn Perkins, 77, $395; 5. Skyler Erickson and Craig Wisehart, 75, $197 each.

Steer wrestling: 1. Chisum Docheff, 5.0, $1,377; 2. Jaret Whitman, 5.1, $1,139; 3. Trey Jackson, 5.2, $902; 4. Hank Hollenbeck, 5.3, $665; 5. Blaine Buchanan, 6.1, $427; 6. John Franzen, 6.3, $237.

Team roping: 1. Kade Sherwood/Kory Mytty, 6.4, $1,581; 2. Shane Sims/Wes Miller, 6.9, $1,308; 3. Zane Murphy/Shawn McKinley, 8.3, $1,036; 4. Cole Cooper/Riley Curchet, 8.7, $763; 5. Caden Camp/Jayden Johnson, 10.8, $491; 6. Clayton Miller/Ross Wagner, 12.0, $273.

Saddle bronc: 1. Wyatt Hageman, 76, $1,241; 2. Justin Hegwer, 73, $940; 3. Tanner Butner, 72, $677; 4. Wyatt Kammerer, 71, $451; 5. JC DeSaveur, 69, $263; 6. Keenan Reinhardt, 68, $188.

Tie-down roping: 1. Colton Kofoed, 11.1, $1,356; 2. Bryce Bott, 11.6, $1,122; 3. Caleb McMillan, 12.7, $889; 4. Will Powell, 12.9, $655; 5. (tie) Kevin Peterson and Hank Hollenbeck, 14.5, $327.

Barrel racing: 1. Jenna Hoffman, 17.66 seconds, $1,315; 2. Mandy Tysdal, 17.86, $1,127; 3. Terri Kaye Kirkland, 17.88, $939; 4. Carley Cervi, 17.92, $814; 5. Heidi Tillard, Kenna Kaminski and Lindsay Kruse, 17.94, $501; 8. Makayla Seely, 17.95, $250; 9. Shae Bray, 17.96, $188; 10. Elaine Hollings, 17.98, $125.

Bull riding: 1. Jake Smith, 78, $3,549; no other qualified rides.

PRCA Santa Fe, N.M.

All-around cowboy: Stetson Wright, $2,283, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.

Bareback: 1. Justin Pollmiller, 89, $1,951; 2. Will Lowe, 84.5, $1,496; 3. Logan Corbett, 84, $1,106; 4. Jake Brown, 83, $716; 5. Joel Schlegel and Anthony Thomas, 82, $390 each; 7. Austin Foss, 81, $260; 8. Bobby Reynolds, 80, $195.

Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Denell Henderson, 4.0, $1,262; 2. Riley Duvall, 4.4, $1,044; 3. Nick Guy, 4.5, $827; 4. Tyler Pearson, 4.8, $609; 5. Lucas Brasfield, 5.1, $392; 6. Tristan Martin, Kyle Irwin and Tyrel Cline, 5.2, $73. Second round: 1. Denver Berry, 3.7, $1,262; 2. Russell Armenta, 3.9, $1,044; 3. Riley Duvall, 4.4, $827; 4. Trey Nahrgang, 4.6, $609; 5. Jule Hazen, Denell Henderson and Tristan Martin, 4.7, $203. Average: 1. Denell Henderson, 8.7 seconds on two head, $1,893; 2. Riley Duvall, 8.8, $1,566; 3. Nick Guy, 9.7, $1,240; 4. Tristan Martin, 9.9, $914; 5. Tyler Pearson, 10.3, $587; 6. Lucas Brasfield and Jule Hazen, 10.6, $163.

Team roping: First round: 1. Lane Ivy/Cesar de la Cruz, 4.1, $1,013; 2. Derrick Begay/Ty Romo, 4.5, $838; 3. Edward Hawley Jr./Myles John, 4.6, $663; 4. Tanner Bryson/Tyler Getzwiller, 5.1, $489; 5. Calvin Brevik/Kory Bramwell and Travis Bard/Clinton Teller, 5.2, $244. Second round: 1. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 4.6, $1,013; 2. Tate Kirchenschlager/Buddy Hawkins II, 4.7, $838; 3. Tanner Baldwin/Nano Garza and Travis Bard/Clinton Teller, 4.8, $576; 5. Lane Ivy/Cesar de la Cruz and Cyle Denison/Lane Mitchell, 5.0, $244. Average: 1. Lane Ivy/Cesar de la Cruz, 9.1 seconds on two head, $1,519 each; 2. Travis Bard/Clinton Teller, 10.0, $1,257; 3. Edward Hawley Jr./Myles John, 10.1, $995; 4. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 10.3, $733; 5. Tanner Bryson/Tyler Getzwiller, 10.4, $471; 6. Calvin Brevik/Kory Bramwell, 10.7, $262.

Saddle bronc: 1. Sterling Crawley, 90, $2,290; 2. Spencer Wright, 88, $1,756; 3. Ryder Wright, 86, $1,298; 4. Mitch Pollock, 85.5, $840; 5. CoBurn Bradshaw, 84, $534; 6. Rusty Wright, 83, $382; 7. Brady Love, 81, $305; 8. Taos Muncy and Cameron Messier, 80, $114.

Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Shad Mayfield, 8.7, $981; 2. Westyn Hughes, 9.0, $812; 3. Hudson Wallace, 9.1, $643; 4. Shank Edwards, 9.4, $474; 5. Mesquite Mahaffey, 9.5, $305; 6. AJ Jordan, 10.6, $169. Second round: 1. Marcos Costa, 8.5, $981; 2. Westyn Hughes, 9.2, $812; 3. (tie) Tristan Mahoney, J.D. McCuistion and Shad Mayfield, 9.4, $474; 6. Michael Otero, 9.9, $169. Average: 1. Shad Mayfield, 18.1 seconds on two head, $1,472; 2. Westyn Hughes, 18.2, $1,218; 3. Mesquite Mahaffey, 20.7, $964; 4. John P Etcheverry, 21.4, $711; 5. J.D. McCuistion, 22.0, $457; 6. Taylor Smith, 22.5, $254.

Barrel racing: 1. Shali Lord, 17.32, $2,107; 2. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 17.34, $1,791; 3. Tarryn Lee, 17.40, $1,475; 4. Cindy Smith, 17.44, $1,264; 5. Carlee Otero and Sarah Rose Waguespack, 17.53, $896; 7. Tamara Reinhardt, 17.54, $527; 8. Lori Todd, 17.55, $421; 9. Leia Pluemer and Tierra Gray, 17.56, $342; 11. Macy Sanders, 17.58, $263; 12. Shaylee Hindman, 17.61, $211.

Bull riding: 1. Scottie Knapp, 90.5, $2,977; 2. Stetson Wright, 87.5, $2,283; 3. Elliot Jacoby, 87, $1,687; 4. Tyler Hessman, 84, $1,092; 5. Nathan Hatchel, 82, $695; 6. Jess Davison, 81.5, $496; 7. Eli Vastbinder, 80, $397; 8. Riker Carter, 77.5, $298.

