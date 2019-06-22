PRCA Thermopolis, Wyo.
All-around cowboy: Hank Hollenbeck, $992, tie-down roping and steer wrestling.
Bareback: 1. Brian Brown, 82, $1,086; 2. Devan Reilly, 80, $823; 3. Cavan Wrzesinski, 77.5, $592; 4. Shawn Perkins, 77, $395; 5. Skyler Erickson and Craig Wisehart, 75, $197 each.
Steer wrestling: 1. Chisum Docheff, 5.0, $1,377; 2. Jaret Whitman, 5.1, $1,139; 3. Trey Jackson, 5.2, $902; 4. Hank Hollenbeck, 5.3, $665; 5. Blaine Buchanan, 6.1, $427; 6. John Franzen, 6.3, $237.
Team roping: 1. Kade Sherwood/Kory Mytty, 6.4, $1,581; 2. Shane Sims/Wes Miller, 6.9, $1,308; 3. Zane Murphy/Shawn McKinley, 8.3, $1,036; 4. Cole Cooper/Riley Curchet, 8.7, $763; 5. Caden Camp/Jayden Johnson, 10.8, $491; 6. Clayton Miller/Ross Wagner, 12.0, $273.
Saddle bronc: 1. Wyatt Hageman, 76, $1,241; 2. Justin Hegwer, 73, $940; 3. Tanner Butner, 72, $677; 4. Wyatt Kammerer, 71, $451; 5. JC DeSaveur, 69, $263; 6. Keenan Reinhardt, 68, $188.
Tie-down roping: 1. Colton Kofoed, 11.1, $1,356; 2. Bryce Bott, 11.6, $1,122; 3. Caleb McMillan, 12.7, $889; 4. Will Powell, 12.9, $655; 5. (tie) Kevin Peterson and Hank Hollenbeck, 14.5, $327.
Barrel racing: 1. Jenna Hoffman, 17.66 seconds, $1,315; 2. Mandy Tysdal, 17.86, $1,127; 3. Terri Kaye Kirkland, 17.88, $939; 4. Carley Cervi, 17.92, $814; 5. Heidi Tillard, Kenna Kaminski and Lindsay Kruse, 17.94, $501; 8. Makayla Seely, 17.95, $250; 9. Shae Bray, 17.96, $188; 10. Elaine Hollings, 17.98, $125.
Bull riding: 1. Jake Smith, 78, $3,549; no other qualified rides.
PRCA Santa Fe, N.M.
All-around cowboy: Stetson Wright, $2,283, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.
Bareback: 1. Justin Pollmiller, 89, $1,951; 2. Will Lowe, 84.5, $1,496; 3. Logan Corbett, 84, $1,106; 4. Jake Brown, 83, $716; 5. Joel Schlegel and Anthony Thomas, 82, $390 each; 7. Austin Foss, 81, $260; 8. Bobby Reynolds, 80, $195.
Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Denell Henderson, 4.0, $1,262; 2. Riley Duvall, 4.4, $1,044; 3. Nick Guy, 4.5, $827; 4. Tyler Pearson, 4.8, $609; 5. Lucas Brasfield, 5.1, $392; 6. Tristan Martin, Kyle Irwin and Tyrel Cline, 5.2, $73. Second round: 1. Denver Berry, 3.7, $1,262; 2. Russell Armenta, 3.9, $1,044; 3. Riley Duvall, 4.4, $827; 4. Trey Nahrgang, 4.6, $609; 5. Jule Hazen, Denell Henderson and Tristan Martin, 4.7, $203. Average: 1. Denell Henderson, 8.7 seconds on two head, $1,893; 2. Riley Duvall, 8.8, $1,566; 3. Nick Guy, 9.7, $1,240; 4. Tristan Martin, 9.9, $914; 5. Tyler Pearson, 10.3, $587; 6. Lucas Brasfield and Jule Hazen, 10.6, $163.
Team roping: First round: 1. Lane Ivy/Cesar de la Cruz, 4.1, $1,013; 2. Derrick Begay/Ty Romo, 4.5, $838; 3. Edward Hawley Jr./Myles John, 4.6, $663; 4. Tanner Bryson/Tyler Getzwiller, 5.1, $489; 5. Calvin Brevik/Kory Bramwell and Travis Bard/Clinton Teller, 5.2, $244. Second round: 1. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 4.6, $1,013; 2. Tate Kirchenschlager/Buddy Hawkins II, 4.7, $838; 3. Tanner Baldwin/Nano Garza and Travis Bard/Clinton Teller, 4.8, $576; 5. Lane Ivy/Cesar de la Cruz and Cyle Denison/Lane Mitchell, 5.0, $244. Average: 1. Lane Ivy/Cesar de la Cruz, 9.1 seconds on two head, $1,519 each; 2. Travis Bard/Clinton Teller, 10.0, $1,257; 3. Edward Hawley Jr./Myles John, 10.1, $995; 4. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 10.3, $733; 5. Tanner Bryson/Tyler Getzwiller, 10.4, $471; 6. Calvin Brevik/Kory Bramwell, 10.7, $262.
Saddle bronc: 1. Sterling Crawley, 90, $2,290; 2. Spencer Wright, 88, $1,756; 3. Ryder Wright, 86, $1,298; 4. Mitch Pollock, 85.5, $840; 5. CoBurn Bradshaw, 84, $534; 6. Rusty Wright, 83, $382; 7. Brady Love, 81, $305; 8. Taos Muncy and Cameron Messier, 80, $114.
Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Shad Mayfield, 8.7, $981; 2. Westyn Hughes, 9.0, $812; 3. Hudson Wallace, 9.1, $643; 4. Shank Edwards, 9.4, $474; 5. Mesquite Mahaffey, 9.5, $305; 6. AJ Jordan, 10.6, $169. Second round: 1. Marcos Costa, 8.5, $981; 2. Westyn Hughes, 9.2, $812; 3. (tie) Tristan Mahoney, J.D. McCuistion and Shad Mayfield, 9.4, $474; 6. Michael Otero, 9.9, $169. Average: 1. Shad Mayfield, 18.1 seconds on two head, $1,472; 2. Westyn Hughes, 18.2, $1,218; 3. Mesquite Mahaffey, 20.7, $964; 4. John P Etcheverry, 21.4, $711; 5. J.D. McCuistion, 22.0, $457; 6. Taylor Smith, 22.5, $254.
Barrel racing: 1. Shali Lord, 17.32, $2,107; 2. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 17.34, $1,791; 3. Tarryn Lee, 17.40, $1,475; 4. Cindy Smith, 17.44, $1,264; 5. Carlee Otero and Sarah Rose Waguespack, 17.53, $896; 7. Tamara Reinhardt, 17.54, $527; 8. Lori Todd, 17.55, $421; 9. Leia Pluemer and Tierra Gray, 17.56, $342; 11. Macy Sanders, 17.58, $263; 12. Shaylee Hindman, 17.61, $211.
Bull riding: 1. Scottie Knapp, 90.5, $2,977; 2. Stetson Wright, 87.5, $2,283; 3. Elliot Jacoby, 87, $1,687; 4. Tyler Hessman, 84, $1,092; 5. Nathan Hatchel, 82, $695; 6. Jess Davison, 81.5, $496; 7. Eli Vastbinder, 80, $397; 8. Riker Carter, 77.5, $298.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.