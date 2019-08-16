PRCA Billings
Steer roping
First round: Thomas Smith, Barnsdall, Okla., 9.5, 1,161; Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, Texas, 10.0, 960; Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla., 10.5, 760; Duck Benson, Laurel, 10.7, 460; Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla., 10.7, 460; Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas, 12.2, 200.
Second round: Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan., 9.3, 1,161; Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas, 10.8, 860; Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla., 10.8, 860; Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas, 12.2, 560; Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas, 12.4, 360; Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas, 13.6, 100; Darin Suit, Ames, Okla., 13.6, 100.
Third round: Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas, 8.9, 1,161; Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas, 11.1, 960; Will McBride, Ogallala, Neb., 11.2, 660; Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas, 11.2, 660; Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas, 11.7, 360; Jess Tierney, Hermosa, S.D., 11.8, 200.
Saturday entries
Subject to change
Bareback: Tucker Zingg, Kaycee, Wyo.; Luke Wozney, Powell, Wyo.; Blade Elliott, Centreville, Ala.; Trevar McAllister, Polson; Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa; Jesse Pope, Marshall, Mo.; Shane O’Connell, Rapid City, S.D.; Grant Denny, Minden, Nev.; Steven Peebles, Redmond, Ore.; Kyle Bloomquist, Raymond, Minn.; Tristan Hansen, Dillon; Skyler Erickson, Powell, Wyo.
Steer wrestling: Jake Malek, Highwood; Brian Anderson, Bozeman; Bart Slaney, Whitefish; Trevin Baumann, Hardin; Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev.; Clayton Haas, Weatherford, Texas; Tucker Allen, Oak View, Calif.; Newt Novich, Twin Bridges; Luke Gee, Stanford.
Steer roping: to be determined.
Saddle bronc: Taygen Schuelke, Newell, S.D.; Lane Schuelke, Newell, S.D.; Andrew Evjene, Two Dot; Connor Murnion, Jordan; Mike Murphy, Miles City; Jesse Kruse, Great Falls; Colton Miller, Lance Creek, Wyo.; Josh Davison, Miles City; Blaine Mathews, Pinedale, Wyo.; Jade Blackwell, Rapid City, S.D.
Team roping: Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas-Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla.; Lane Ivy, Dublin, Texas-Cesar de la Cruz, Tucson, Ariz.; Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C.-Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo.; Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore.-Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M.; Clay Robertson, Augusta-Dakota Louis, Browning; Clayton Van Aken, Yoder, Wyo.-Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo.; Billy Bob Brown, Carbon, Texas-Evan Arnold, Stephenville, Texas; Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla.-Shay Carroll, La Junta, Colo.; Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M.-Caleb Anderson, Mocksville, N.C.; Adam Rose, Willard, Mo.-Jett Hillman, McAlester, Okla.
Tie-down roping: Reese Reime, Stinnett, Texas; Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan.; John Douch, Huntsville, Texas; J Billingsley, Glasgow; Lane Livingston, Seymour, Texas; Cody McCartney, Ottawa Lake, Mich.; Cimarron Boardman, Stephenville, Texas; Haven Meged, Miles City; Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas; E.J. Panetta, Sheridan, Wyo.
Barrel racing: Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo.; Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas; Murphy Hirschy, Jackson; Hannah Sharon, Dillon; Tara Stimpson, Lodge Grass; Christy Willert, Kadoka, S.D.; Stephanie Newman, Melstone; Erin Williams, Alzada; Tyra Kane, Weatherford, Texas; Megan Champion, Ukiah, Calif.; Lindsay Kruse, Great Falls; Lisa Anderson, Bozeman.
Bull riding: Dakota Louis, Browning; Thor Hoefer, Priest River, Idaho; Luke Gee, Stanford; Garrett Uptain, Craig, Colo.; Connor Murnion, Jordan; Hawk Whitt, Thermopolis, Wyo.; Tristan O’Neal, Valier; Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa; Garrett Wickett, Battle Creek, Neb.; Jeff Bertus, Avon, S.D.; Ethan Lesiak, Clarks, Neb.; Cole Wagner, Valier; Payton Fitzpatrick, Polson; Gerald Eash, Trego.
