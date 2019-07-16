PRCA Cheney, Wash.

All-around cowboy: Shane Erickson, $1,479, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Austin Foss, 79, $1,940; 2. Cauy Pool and Bodee Lammers, 77, $1,293; 4. Jed McKinlay and Tony Barrington, 76, $582; 6. Kevin Lusk, 72, $323; 7. Shawn Perkins, 71, $259; 8. Ross Dowling, 69, $194.

Steer wrestling: 1. Luke Gee, 4.4, $2,076; 2. Tyler Houle, 4.6, $1,805; 3. Cody Wiberg, 5.1, $1,534; 4. Ryan Bothum, 5.2, $1,263; 5. Colin Wolfe, 5.3, $993; 6. Cody Cabral and Kris Anderson, 5.6, $587; 8. Bart Slaney, 5.8, $180.

Team roping: 1. Kade Sherwood/Kory Mytty, 4.9, $1,772; 2. Jason Stewart/Calgary Smith and Shane Erickson/Brent Falon, 6.5, $1,314; 4. Jack Fischer/Joey Bergevin, 6.7, $856; 5. Lane Karney/Bucky Campbell, 6.8, $550; 6. Jhett Hale/Jasper Olinger, 6.9, $306.

Saddle bronc: 1. Tate Owens and Tanner Hollenback, 81, $2,092; 3. Parker Kempfer, 80, $1,342; 4. Christian Stremler and Joe Harper, 79, $711; 6. Alan Gobert and Wade Kane, 76, $355; 8. Keenan Reinhardt, 75, $237.

Tie-down roping: 1. Clay Schricker and Brad Goodrich, 9.7, $1,778; 3. Hank Hollenbeck, 9.9, $1,406; 4. Kass Kayser and Seth Hopper, 11.3, $1,034; 6. Clint Reeves, 12.1, $662; 7. Ty Hedrick, 13.7, $414; 8. Shane Erickson, 13.8, $165.

Barrel racing: 1. Mary Shae Hays, 17.19, $2,203; 2. Leah Crockett, 17.56, $1,873; 3. Shayla Currin, 17.57, $1,542; 4. Kacey Gartner, 17.69, $1,322; 5.  Jolene Douglas-Hoburg and Cindy Woods, 17.70, $936; 7. Kenna Kaminski and Cally Goyins, 17.72, $496; 9. Shelby Gill, 17.75, $386; 10. Sabrina Lay and Matea Frensdorf, 17.80, $303; 12. Hannah Sharon, 17.83, $220.

Bull riding: 1. Wyatt Covington, 79.5, $2,589; 2. Derek Kolbaba, 77, $2,067; 3. Jordan Sammons, 68, $1,620; 4. Payton Fitzpatrick, 66, $1,173; no other qualified rides. 

PRCA Sheridan, Wyo.

All-around cowboy: Tanner Green, $2,341, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Steven Dent, 86, $5,555; 2. Kaycee Feild, 85.5, $4,259; 3. Cole Reiner and Tilden Hooper, 84.5, $2,593; 5. Will Lowe, 84, $1,296; 6. Paden Hurst, 81, $926; 7. Zach Hibler, 80.5, $741; 8. Wyatt Bloom and Kash Wilson, 80, $278.

Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Tristan Martin, 4.1, $2,069; 2. Blair Jones, 4.2, $1,799; 3. Stetson Jorgensen, 4.4, $1,530; 4. Joseph Buffington, 4.8, $1,260; 5. Dean Stermer and Cody Cabral, 4.9, $855; 7. Jule Hazen, 5.2, $450; 8. Laine Herl, 6.5, $180. Second round: 1. Laine Herl, 3.8, $2,069; 2. J.D. Struxness, 4.3, $1,799; 3. Clayton Hass, Jule Hazen and Cameron Morman, 4.6, $1,260; 6. Joseph Buffington and Dakota Eldridge, 4.7, $585; 8. Tucker Allen and Levi Rudd, 4.8, $90. Average: 1. Blair Jones, 9.1, $3,104; 2. Joseph Buffington, 9.5, $2,699; 3. Jule Hazen, 9.8, $2,294; 4. Laine Herl, 10.3, $1,889; 5. Tristan Martin, 11.5, $1,485; 6. Dean Stermer, 12.0, $1,080; 7. Dakota Eldridge, 12.1, $675; 8. Tucker Allen , 12.2, $270.

Team roping: First round: 1. (tie) J.B. James Jr/Brock Hanson and Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.9, $2,360; 3. Matt Sherwood/Hunter Koch, 5.2, $1,866; 4. Dustin Egusquiza/Jake Long, 5.3, $1,537; 5. Garrett Rogers/Jake Minor and Tanner Green/Jake Clay, 5.4, $1,043; 7. Cody Hilzendeger/JC Flake, Corey Whinnery/Robert Murphy and Luke Brown/Paul Eaves, 5.7, $256. Second round: 1. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 4.3, $2,525; 2. Jake Orman/Tyler McKnight, 4.5, $2,196; 3. Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison and Tyler Wade/Billie Jack Saebens, 4.7, $1,702; 5. Kolton Schmidt/Jeremy Buhler and Tate Kirchenschlager/Buddy Hawkins II, 4.8, $1,043; 7. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 4.9, $549; 8. Riley Minor/Brady Minor and Andrew Ward/Reagan Ward, 5.0, $110. Average: 1. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 10.8, $3,787; 2. Kolton Schmidt/Jeremy Buhler, 11.6, $3,293; 3. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 12.2, $2,799; 4. David Key/Rich Skelton, 12.9, $2,305; 5. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 15.2, $1,811; 6. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 15.6, $1,317; 7. Paul David Tierney/Tanner Braden, 16.5, $823; 8. Brady Tryan/Matt Robertson, 16.8, $329.

Saddle bronc: 1. Stetson Wright, 86.5, $4,653; 2. Chet Johnson, 85.5, $3,567; 3. Allen Boore, 84, $2,637; 4. Wyatt Casper, 83.5, $1,706; 5. Kole Ashbacher, 82.5, $1,086; 6. CoBurn Bradshaw and Taygen Schuelke, 82, $698; 8. JJ Elshere, 81, $465.

Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Caleb Smidt, 8.5, $2,488; 2. Riley Pruitt, 8.9, $2,163; 3. AJ Jordan, 9.0, $1,839; 4. Cody McCartney and Stetson Vest, 9.5, $1,352; 6. D.J. Parker, 9.6, $865; 7. Caddo Lewallen, 9.7, $541; 8. Dalton Dunham, 10.1, $216. Second round: 1. Taylor Santos, 8.6, $2,488; 2. Randall Carlisle, 8.7, $2,163; 3. Justin Smith, 8.8, $1,839; 4. Tyson Durfey, 9.0, $1,514; 5. Adam Gray, 9.3, $1,190; 6. Cody McCartney and Caleb Smidt, 9.4, $703; 8. Tyler Milligan, 9.5, $216. Average: 1. Caleb Smidt, 17.9, $3,732; 2. Cody McCartney, 18.9, $3,245; 3. Tyson Durfey, 19.5, $2,758; 4. Riley Pruitt, 19.8, $2,272; 5. Taylor Santos, Tanner Green and D.J. Parker, 21.4, $1,298; 8. Cooper Raley, 22.1, $325.

Barrel racing: 1. Mary Walker, 17.35, $2,021; 2. Carley Cervi, 17.64, $1,718; 3. Miranda Emmert, 17.66, $1,415; 4. Lacinda Rose, 17.74, $1,213; 5. Caroline Kelly, 17.75, $1,011; 6. Tara Stimpson, 17.76, $707; 7. Kassidy Lovell, 17.77, $505; 8. Amanda Cupp, 17.82, $404; 9. Shea Hill, 17.86, $354; 10. Carey Rivinius, 17.89, $303; 11. Rachel Tiedeman, 17.92, $253; 12. Abby Phillips and Kasey Hall, 17.99, $101.

Steer roping: First round: 1. Jim Locke, 17.4, $1,713; 2. Trey Sheets, 17.5, $1,490; 3. Howdy McGinn, 17.6, $1,266; 4. Reo Lohse, 18.9, $1,043; 5. Ryan Willberg, 19.1, $819; 6. Scott Snedecor, 19.5, $596; 7. Cody Lee, 20.1, $372; 8. Martin Poindexter, 20.3, $149. Second round: 1. Thomas Smith, 14.2, $1,713; 2. Trey Sheets and Brodie Poppino, 14.8, $1,378 each; 4. Scott Snedecor, 15.4, $1,043; 5. Rocky Patterson, 15.5, $819; 6. Dan Fisher, 16.3, $596; 7. Bill Benson, 18.1, $372; 8. Trevor Brazile, 18.8, $149. Third round: 1. Bryce Davis, 13.6, $1,713; 2. Scott Snedecor, 15.2, $1,490; 3. Chris Glover, 15.4, $1,266; 4. Cecil Wilson, 15.5, $1,043; 5. Jim Locke, 16.0, $819; 6. Trevor Brazile, 16.4, $596; 7. J. Tom Fisher, 17.7, $372; 8. Van Hale, 17.8, $149. Fourth round: 1. Shay Good, 10.7, $1,713; 2. Thomas Smith and Rocky Patterson, 11.6, $1,378; 4. Trevor Brazile, 11.8, $1,043; 5. Dan Fisher, 13.7, $819; 6. Dane Noyce and J. Tom Fisher, 15.4, $484; 8. Chet Herren, 15.5, $149. Average: 1. Trevor Brazile, 68.6, $3,427; 2. Cody Lee, 78.9, $2,980; 3. Howdy McGinn, 87.4, $2,533; 4. Martin Poindexter, 89.5, $2,086; 5. Rocky Patterson, 49.6 on three head, $1,639; 6. Scott Snedecor, 50.1, $1,192; 7. Thomas Smith, 53.6, $745; 8. Chet Herren, 62.0, $298.

Bull riding: 1. Jordan Spears, 86.5, $5,635; 2. Parker McCown, 83, $4,500; 3. Roscoe Jarboe, 82, $3,527; 4. Tyler Bingham, 78, $2,554; no other qualified rides. 

Tags

Load comments