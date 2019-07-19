PRCA Shelby

All-around cowboy: Jade Gardner, tie-down roping and team roping, and Ty Hedrick, tie-down roping and team roping, $841.

Bareback: 1. Trevar McAllister, 78, $846; 2. Devan Reilly, 75, $635; 3. Chase Redfield, 74, $423; no other qualified rides.

Steer wrestling: 1. Jordan Holland and Timmy Sparing, 5.0, $691; 3. Jake Nelson, 7.0, $395; 4. Jaret Whitman, 7.1, $197.

Team roping: 1. Dustin Bird/Riley Wilson and Jade Gardner/Ty Hedrick, 6.8s, $841; 3. Jack Graham/Sid Sporer, 6.9, $603; 4. Josh Boka/Hunter Karlson, 7.0, $444; 5. Nolan Conway/Shawn Bird, 9.0, $286; 6. Will Powell/Riley Bailey, 11.9, $159.

Saddle bronc: 1. JC DeSaveur and Keenan Reinhardt, 77, $823; 3. Alan Gobert, 76, $470; 4. Matt Halmes, 71, $235.

Tie-down roping: 1. Logan Hofer, 13.2, $733; 2. Kevin Peterson, 13.6, $550; 3. Dillon Hahnkamp, 14.3, $367; 4. Dawson Johnson, 15.1, $183.

Barrel racing: 1. Lindsay Kruse, 17.65, $835; 2. Gayleen Malone, 17.85, $726; 3. Shelby Gill, 17.87, $617; 4. Milee Dailey, 17.96, $508; 5. Emily Keefer, 18.02, $399; 6. Meghan Dellen, 18.06, $290; 7. Casey Wagner, 18.09, $181; 8. Charlene Aberg, 18.10, $73.

Bull riding: No qualified rides.

NRA Scobey

Bareback: Chase Redfield, 121/2, 414.

Saddle bronc: Cree Minkoff, 109/2, 414.

Bull riding: Payton Fitzpatrick, 72, 515; Cole Wagner, 65, 386.

Steer wrestling: Austin Anderson, 5.0, 607; Ben Ayre, 6.4, 455; Quentin Wheeler, 7.5, 303; Taylor Corbett, 16.6, 151.

Tie-down roping: JC Crowley, 8.4, 607; Matthew Wznick, 9.6, 455; Lane McGill, 10.9, 303; Ben Ayre, 14.0, 151.

Team roping: Hoss Pepion-Polite Pepion, 8.4, 391; Tate Benson-Tucker Hould, 11.5, 293; Trent Panasuk-Luke Panasuk, 13.9, 195; David Wold, Plentywood-Wes Kirkaldie, 24.4, 97.

Barrel racing: Cheyanne Carl, 17.82, 620; Tara Stimpson, 17.84, 513; Heather Crowley, 17.92, 406; Victoria Netzer, 17.97, 299; Chelsea Shirk, 18.05, 192; Jessica Saxton, 18.44, 53; Lindsey Horner, 18.44, 53.

Breakaway roping: Jena Minue, 4.2, 516; Jamie Baker, 4.3, 394; Tara Stimpson, 5.2, 303.

Junior barrel racing: Kierra Hougen, 18.86, 75; Brooklin Baukol, 20.34, 56; Leela Pepion, 20.61, 37; Karsen Kling, 24.1, 18.

Junior breakaway roping: Brooklin Baukol, 4.1, 75; Hailey Wold, 4.4, Kierra Hougen, 5.7, 37.

Senior men’s breakaway roping: Jody Wacker, 3.5, 165; Mike Forest, 4.5, 124; Dave Madison, 5.3, 82.

