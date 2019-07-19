PRCA Shelby
All-around cowboy: Jade Gardner, tie-down roping and team roping, and Ty Hedrick, tie-down roping and team roping, $841.
Bareback: 1. Trevar McAllister, 78, $846; 2. Devan Reilly, 75, $635; 3. Chase Redfield, 74, $423; no other qualified rides.
Steer wrestling: 1. Jordan Holland and Timmy Sparing, 5.0, $691; 3. Jake Nelson, 7.0, $395; 4. Jaret Whitman, 7.1, $197.
Team roping: 1. Dustin Bird/Riley Wilson and Jade Gardner/Ty Hedrick, 6.8s, $841; 3. Jack Graham/Sid Sporer, 6.9, $603; 4. Josh Boka/Hunter Karlson, 7.0, $444; 5. Nolan Conway/Shawn Bird, 9.0, $286; 6. Will Powell/Riley Bailey, 11.9, $159.
Saddle bronc: 1. JC DeSaveur and Keenan Reinhardt, 77, $823; 3. Alan Gobert, 76, $470; 4. Matt Halmes, 71, $235.
Tie-down roping: 1. Logan Hofer, 13.2, $733; 2. Kevin Peterson, 13.6, $550; 3. Dillon Hahnkamp, 14.3, $367; 4. Dawson Johnson, 15.1, $183.
Barrel racing: 1. Lindsay Kruse, 17.65, $835; 2. Gayleen Malone, 17.85, $726; 3. Shelby Gill, 17.87, $617; 4. Milee Dailey, 17.96, $508; 5. Emily Keefer, 18.02, $399; 6. Meghan Dellen, 18.06, $290; 7. Casey Wagner, 18.09, $181; 8. Charlene Aberg, 18.10, $73.
Bull riding: No qualified rides.
NRA Scobey
Bareback: Chase Redfield, 121/2, 414.
Saddle bronc: Cree Minkoff, 109/2, 414.
Bull riding: Payton Fitzpatrick, 72, 515; Cole Wagner, 65, 386.
Steer wrestling: Austin Anderson, 5.0, 607; Ben Ayre, 6.4, 455; Quentin Wheeler, 7.5, 303; Taylor Corbett, 16.6, 151.
Tie-down roping: JC Crowley, 8.4, 607; Matthew Wznick, 9.6, 455; Lane McGill, 10.9, 303; Ben Ayre, 14.0, 151.
Team roping: Hoss Pepion-Polite Pepion, 8.4, 391; Tate Benson-Tucker Hould, 11.5, 293; Trent Panasuk-Luke Panasuk, 13.9, 195; David Wold, Plentywood-Wes Kirkaldie, 24.4, 97.
Barrel racing: Cheyanne Carl, 17.82, 620; Tara Stimpson, 17.84, 513; Heather Crowley, 17.92, 406; Victoria Netzer, 17.97, 299; Chelsea Shirk, 18.05, 192; Jessica Saxton, 18.44, 53; Lindsey Horner, 18.44, 53.
Breakaway roping: Jena Minue, 4.2, 516; Jamie Baker, 4.3, 394; Tara Stimpson, 5.2, 303.
Junior barrel racing: Kierra Hougen, 18.86, 75; Brooklin Baukol, 20.34, 56; Leela Pepion, 20.61, 37; Karsen Kling, 24.1, 18.
Junior breakaway roping: Brooklin Baukol, 4.1, 75; Hailey Wold, 4.4, Kierra Hougen, 5.7, 37.
Senior men’s breakaway roping: Jody Wacker, 3.5, 165; Mike Forest, 4.5, 124; Dave Madison, 5.3, 82.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.